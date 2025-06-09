ADVERTISEMENT

According to some surveys, women are 3.6 times more likely to suffer from unwanted attention than men. Interested in how this looks in everyday life, TikTok user @tanyapidgor asked all the ladies on the platform to share the most unhinged comments they received in public from random guys, and of the tens of thousands of replies that she got, many were so awkward and offensive that they felt like poor skits, not real-life encounters, though, surprisingly, a few were oddly sweet or unintentionally wholesome.

#1

Young man in a black shirt running outdoors with a focused expression, representing unhinged comments about looks in public. A man chased me. Actually chased me a mile. To tell me he liked my smile (while extremely out of breath). A MILE. CHASED ME.

Crystalwitch60
Crystalwitch60
40 minutes ago

Ok then that's not in the least bit worrying ! mind u I couldn't walk a mile lmao n if I am out. I've got my dogs with me ! Out in fields behind house lol , n I would steer clear if I was you , they adore people but they would not take to a bloke doing this ! that's just wrong ,

    #2

    Young man with tattoos and a white shirt smiling in a grocery store, related to unhinged things men say about looks in public. I’m admittedly overweight. I forgot something in the grocery store, so I had to go back in. A man walked up next to me said, “Going back in for seconds?”

    #3

    Woman outdoors looking confused and frustrated reacting to unhinged things men have said about her looks in public. One time I walked past a group of teenage boys and one UNPROVOKED says “4/10”

    #4

    Young woman wearing headphones and gym clothes, carrying a yoga mat in an urban setting, reflecting on men’s comments about looks. A homeless man sitting outside the gym yelled at me and said “you’re still fat”! As I was walking out the gym 😂

    #5

    Person with dramatic makeup and styled black and white hair adjusting red outfit, highlighting unhinged comments about looks in public. A homeless drag queen told me I wore too much makeup.

    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago

    ... I'd love to hear OP is joking (but I have a feeling they aren't), Sorry, but I'm not taking makeup advice from anybody. Not all women are, I admit, but personally I'm at the stage where any makeup I wear is for myself and myself only.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #6

    Young woman in a wheelchair wearing a plaid shirt and orange top, reflecting on unhinged things men said about looks in public I’m in a wheelchair, and men often come up to me and say, “You’re too pretty to be in a wheelchair.” Thanks, I guess🥴

    #7

    Young man in a grey shirt smiling while sitting outdoors, illustrating unhinged things men have said about women's looks in public. One time I was walking my dog with my friend and a guy standing outside smoking said “You’re beautiful mama”, looked at my friend said “Damn you’re beautiful too” then looked at my dog and said “DAMN even the dogs beautiful” 😭

    savannahgreenleaf avatar
    Savannah greenleaf
    Savannah greenleaf
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    This one does not seem unhinged. Just politely take the complicated walk away.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #8

    I was 8 months pregnant and my BOSS at Walmart said “You can dye your hair all you want but it ain’t gonna make you look no better.” I called HR. They just changed his schedule 🙄 But I got the last laugh because he died a year later. So.

    #9

    Young woman outside looking sideways with a serious expression, illustrating unhinged things men have said about their looks in public. I had a man insist that I was a nephilim after repeatedly assuring him I was not.

    marshalldavies avatar
    Agfox
    Agfox
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Had to look it up: "Nephilim, in the Hebrew Bible (the Christian Old Testament), a group of mysterious beings or people of unusually large size and strength who lived both before and after the Flood"

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #10

    Smiling man in a blue plaid shirt outdoors, representing unhinged things men have said about women's looks in public. I was wearing my golden goose’s I saved up for and a man in the gas station asked if I was going bowling because my shoes looked like it 😨

    savahax avatar
    Savahax
    Savahax
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    "golden goose's" are shoes, had to look it up. They're STUPIDLY expensive

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #11

    Young woman in red shirt rolling eyes, showing frustration after unhinged men comments about her looks in public. When I was a cashier, a customer told me I was selfish for having such long hair and that I should cut it to donate to those in need. He wouldn’t leave me alone about it so I told him I’d donate mine if he donated his. He was bald 🤷🏻‍♀️

    #12

    I had a customer tell me if he “was a girl he would hate me”

    #13

    Not about my appearance, but I had my daughter with Down syndrome with me and he came up and asked me if I considered abortion.

    #14

    A gay man in a gay bar asked to have this cool corseted top I was wearing. I told him, no, it wouldn’t fit you. He then berated me in the bathroom and said I needed to lose some hip😂

    #15

    Man came up to me at a bar and told me I had a nice tummy and kept laughing and pointing at it. He then got kicked out

    #16

    When I was 9 I was walking with my dad to the video store, holding hands, and a guy asked my dad “is that your girlfriend?”

    #17

    When I was a waitress a customer said "you are so smiley, I want to punch that smile off your face because you just seem so sweet and happy." I said "sorry" and had my manager take that table.

    #18

    that he wanted to floss my teeth

    savannahgreenleaf avatar
    Savannah greenleaf
    Savannah greenleaf
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago

    That is just bizarre. I have had random dudes clean my glasses, but I will pass on the. flossing.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #19

    One time I was walking on my college campus and this random man driving by rolled down his window while I was crossing the street and yelled “GIRL, YOU GOT THE BIGGEST FOREHEAD I’VE EVER SEEN!! THAT FOREHEAD IS HUGEEE!” I was too stunned to speak😂😂

    #20

    Close-up of a man with blonde hair speaking, illustrating men sharing unhinged things said about women's looks in public. I had a patient at my job tell me I looked like Owen Wilson. Never recovered

    #21

    Portrait of a woman with short hair, reflecting on unhinged things men have said about their looks in public. I got pixie cut and was feeling really good about it. I bumped into my nephew’s friend at the mall, he asked if I cut my hair I said yes he then said “you look ugly dnt ever do that again.” 💀

    sindhuja avatar
    Mreoww
    Mreoww
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Case in point. Nobody seems to teach kids good stuff anymore.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #22

    Smiling young man with curly hair and beard wearing black shirt outdoors near water, reflecting on unhinged looks comments. a random man on the streets in Italy came up to me and my roommate and looked at her and said you are beautiful and then looked at me and said and you are normal

    #23

    Young man and woman outdoors, woman smiling while holding a camera, illustrating unhinged comments about looks in public. a guy at my college admittedly followed me after class and said he was working up the nerve to talk to me.He said he would do anything to see my smile. I smiled and he said "nevermind"💀💀💀

    savahax avatar
    Savahax
    Savahax
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited)

    if this is even true this was a planned gag/bet between him and his friends

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #24

    A positive one. A British man was walking past and we bumped. I apologized. And he said “not to worry you beautiful little evening primrose”. Made my whole life.

    #25

    A smiling young woman and man looking at a tablet, illustrating women sharing unhinged things men said about their looks. My daughter's dentist used MY JAW as a reference on how they are not supposed to look 😭

    #26

    a homeless man named “Jessica” told me he loved my blush…I told him it was rosacea and he said it was chic💀

    #27

    Man speaking intensely to a woman in a gym setting, illustrating unhinged things men have said about looks in public. Got approached in the gym. Guy starts a conversation & I say I’ve lost 60lbs. He looks me up and down and goes “oh well keep going”. 😭

    #28

    Young woman looking away thoughtfully outdoors, illustrating unhinged comments about women's looks in public settings. I had an old white man tell me he’d buy me if that was still legal, bcuz I’m so pretty he’d have to have me to himself…..🙃 I’ve never in my life been more speechless and angrier than I was that day

    #29

    My 7th grade teacher told me I was developing nicely.

    #30

    A man told me I looked like a banana because I was tall and skinny and wearing a yellow shirt.

    #31

    one time a man told my friend she had bedroom eyes at the bar

    #32

    my sister and i are mixed. a homeless man once looked at us outside a CVS and said “whoa, it’s alicia keys! TWICE!”

    #33

    When I cut my front bangs too short, and a guy told me I looked like lord farquad

    #34

    Old guy said I was a handsome young man. I’m a woman in my 30s. I decided it was time to let go of the short haircut.

    savannahgreenleaf avatar
    Savannah greenleaf
    Savannah greenleaf
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago

    I just say I am Peter Pan. The characters was traditionally played by a female. I still have to work on the flying thing.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #35

    An old lady (patient) I was taking care of was watching TV and said I looked like young Sheldon 😂

    #36

    I had on flip-flops and he said I had toes like a fruit bat 😂

    #37

    Had a man come up to me at Walmart while I was shopping with my mom, asked to take a picture of my feet, I yelled wtf you want a picture of my feet? He took off running while everyone around stared 😐

    #38

    Another boss grabbed my arm one time and said “wow have you gained weight?”

    #39

    we were doing contour sketches in my drawing class and I got partnered up w this random guy and he said ‘let me make sure I get all of your pimples’ 😟 i went ‘oh!’

    #40

    An old man at the post office told me I looked like Rosie O'Donnell...I then held the door open for him on the way out and said" Age before beauty." 😂😂😂

    #41

    Worked at a bank and I have my nose pierced. My customer asked me if my husband was okay with me ruining myself like that and then invited me to his church 💀

    casee 🖤 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sonjahackel avatar
    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    " yes, he especially likes the piercings you can't see right now"

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #42

    I have an aquiline nose, I was shopping and this man came up to me and told me I had the most beautiful side profile. I spent years hating my side profile and this actually empowered me.

    #43

    Person with heavy makeup and dark clothing raising a hand, representing unhinged men's comments about women's looks in public. Someone told me I looked like Marilyn Manson. Pretty sure they meant Marilyn Monroe since I had a bleach blonde bob. I think about it weekly.

    #44

    I smiled at an older gentleman at a local coffee shop. He stopped in his tracks & asked me if my mother was (insert her maiden name) I said yes…he told me he was a teacher of hers and I have her smile

    #45

    older man asked if he could walk me across the crosswalk. he seemed nice so I said yes. "you look just like my Melody, the day we met. She's gone now. Thanks for letting an old man relive the day he met the love of his life. You're going to be one heck of a wife one day" idk why I stopped, why i let him escort me, but it was worth it for that kind man

    laura_ketteridge avatar
    arthbach
    arthbach
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago

    Again, this is most definitely not "The Most Unhinged Things Men Have Said About Their Looks In Public". It's a beautiful little moment, for both parties.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #46

    An old man stopped me in the grocery store when I was 7 months prego. He instantly started crying & praying for the baby. At the time I thought it was so sweet. My son was stillborn at full term.

    #47

    I was helping a man pick out leggings at LULULEMON for his wife when I worked there and I said I’m wearing a size 4 if that helps. He said there’s no way I could be a size four.

    #48

    "Your headlights are on" in the frozen food section. 🤦‍♀️🤣

    #49

    When I was 20 I was walking my dog at a park and a guys dog started playing with mine. I was wearing a sports bra + leggings. He looked at me up and down and said "you know you aren't skinny right?"

    #50

    Young woman with earbuds adjusting her hair outdoors, reflecting on unhinged things men have said about her looks in public. Gas station cashier asked “rough morning with the kids?” I was 19 and on my way to college that morning.

    #51

    I was working in a pub during COVID and this man comes out of his way to speak to me, cornering me in the process, then proceeds to tell me I have "a neck so beautiful like a swan" 💀 worst part is he comes back in a year later, looks at me and goes "oh wow it's swan lady" 😭

    #52

    Someone literally came up to me in a library and said I had the prettiest eyes he’s ever seen and ran away. He ran.

    #53

    ‘I usually don’t like black girls but you’re really pretty like actually..(gets his friends) isn’t she pretty’

    #54

    I was in Miami with my 2 friends and this club promoter said we look like the Kardashians he looks over to me and says “… u look like khloe…before her glo up” I was shook

    #55

    A man asked my uncle if I was sick. I was wearing black eyeshadow.

    #56

    An old man asked me how I liked driving my car. I said I loved it and he said, “I looked at one but thought it was too small for me but you are a big woman and look comfortable in it”. Sir, what?!?

    #57

    I was eating lunch and a guy came up to me and told me I had a tiny waist like a squirrel 🐿️a squirrel?!? 😅 I was so confused 😭

    #58

    little boy walked up to my frozen yogurt mall counter to tell me his DAD though I was pretty. I was 15.

    #59

    I once had a guy come up to my three friends and I at a bar. He proceeded to rank the three of us with his friend to our faces. He said I was the worst looking and then walked away.

    #60

    Some homeless man told me “you’re too fat to wear that” jeans and cardigan ummm ok ty.

    #61

    When I was like 12yrs old, old men used to tell me to smile all the time. It really hasn’t happened since, only when I was super young and it was old men.

    #62

    An elderly homeless man saw me crying outside of my hotel. He told me he was God and I looked “old as 💩” then gave me a dollar. 😂

    #63

    At a small bar in NOLA, two vampire looking guys slide in, one was suddenly next to me cradling my face in his hand and said “a face that deserves to be beautiful forever”. Like an Anne Rice novel

    #64

    I was at a bakery and the man working there said “I like your forehead” ???

    #65

    ONE TIME he said i looked like a deer, i love deer so i was like aw im a majestic fawn. No. He immediately after said it was cuz my eyes are far apart.

    #66

    A guy at a bbq told me I looked like I had gained weight. I had just lost over 100lbs. (He is so overweight he can barely walk.) follows it up by saying, I wouldn’t kick you out of my bed though! wtf?

    kristiinamanniste avatar
    Kristiina Männiste
    Kristiina Männiste
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago

    Dude your bed is already full of you. Nobody else fits on there anyways.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #67

    The greeter at cvs said you’re so beautiful. Maybe not to everyone, but to me, you is beautiful.

    #68

    When I was thin, I was happy and fun. After I put on a lot of weight, I got grouchy. A guy I worked with said, “Aren’t you supposed to be jolly?

    #69

    I had to stop at dollar general for something, and there was a line of about 5 people and 1 of them was a loud, older man. he told me "you musta ate a lot of oatmeal or you have a little soul in you".

    #70

    A patient at my job told me that I look like all of my friends are over educated communists. Slay 😎

    #71

    I have 3 chicken pox scars between my eyebrows (3 lil scars) & a lady walked up to me at church & randomly says “it looks like somebody stabbed u w/a fork”& laughs hysterically. Rude!

    #72

    I had on a teal green dress with flowers. Not one but two men, on the same day, came up to tell me that I looked like a can of Arizona Tea 😭

    #73

    A guy pulled my hair and asked if it was a wig. It was not. When I was in grade school this man told my mom to leave my dad and marry him. He would take care of her financially as long as I took care of him sexually.

    #74

    when I worked at staples in HS I was drinking a cold pressed juice and a grown as man told me “did you know that drinking and eating healthy makes you taste sweeter?” Then proceeded to make it worse & says “I bet you taste sweet I know youd taste sweet”. I WAS A MINOR. My manager had to kick him out and told him if he didn’t leave hed be calling the police

    #75

    I had just given birth, my uncle who I hasn't seen in 20 years, said, "you got big again!" I screamed him out for sure. Haven't seen him since.

    #76

    wasn't an insult per se, but still felt uneasy about it. a patient at the pharmacy I worked at, probably in his 50s, ran into me at a dollar tree. he leaned in close and said, "I never wanted to say this at the store cause I know you can't 'fratanize with the customers', but you are absolutely beautiful

    #77

    One day a grown man saw my helix piercing for the first time and said “ohh you are one of those?” Like what???

    #78

    Told me I looked to old to be there (was at a bar and I’m 23)

    #79

    I once had a man tell me, "he could get a million for me in his country" 😩

    #80

    an old man at Walmart grabbed my hair (it was in a bun) and whispered "don't hit me" and walked away. his wife was in the same isle with us

    #81

    a guy called me exotic and I was like “what like a zoo animal?” And he was like “no more like outta this world like an alien…”

    #82

    im a barista, and i was told on two separate occasions by two different police officers that came in that i sound like a child and look too young to be of working age, followed with a wink and smile

    #83

    Young woman shielding her eyes from the sun, reflecting on unhinged things men have said about their looks in public. One time at a gas station the attendant was like “WHERE HAVE YOU BEEN?” And was so worried about me and said I could have gas, his car, anything. Gave me free coffee, kissed me on the cheek and told Me he loved me. I’ve never seen him before in my life and I never went back to that gas station.

    #84

    I was grocery shopping and a random man approached me and said, “you know you would be so much prettier if you smiled.”

    #85

    A dude teased me about trying to hide my pregnancy bump, when I wasn't pregnant. Oof

    #86

    A guy at a drive through called me sir. I'm a woman. He was mortified, and apologized profusely. I was wearing a hat and was sort of androgynous that day. I wasn't mad, and I still think about it.

    #87

    That I look Amish cuz I didn’t wear makeup and jewelry…fast forward many years I found out we have Amish relatives on my dads side! 😳

    #88

    a kid i thought i was friends with in high school found out i had an ed and said “shouldn’t you be skinny then?”

    #89

    I found out the cook at my work calls me “El Nino” because I have short/pixie cut hair.

    #90

    A homeless guy outside of Peet’s coffee said he could tell I was carrying a girl by the way I was showing. I was like what? I wasn’t pregnant just had a fibroid.

    #91

    “You’ll never find a husband if you actually sound like that” After speaking (MY VOICE ISNT EVEN THAT DEEP)

    #92

    A homeless man sitting by Taco Bell called me out by my name

    #93

    A guy said I look like Deadpool’s wife *in the movie*. I looked at him and was majorly confused because she looks nothing like me.

    #94

    Homeless man in Boston’s Union Station asked for my change as the cashier was giving it to me. I was broke & going back to campus. I said sorry no & he called me a fat bish & followed me until I hid

    #95

    one time a man told me my bangs were so 1967 carnaby street. highkey the best compliment I’ve ever gotten

    #96

    Guys yelled down the airport “it’s Britney Spears!!!!” Because I was dressed up and blonde. 🤣

    #97

    Just showered in Yosemite, wearing a long-sleeve Free People maxi dress, no makeup, natural hair. Man at the bar: “Where are you from? You look exotic.” Sir, I’m just hydrated and wearing linen. Relax

    #98

    An old Greek man working a food truck smiled at me then said I look like a young Hillary Clinton. I never used my Dyson air wrap again

