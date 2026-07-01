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Somewhere right now, a man is typing "hey beautiful" to a stranger on the internet and actually expecting this to work. Another one is sliding into a DM with an unsolicited photo and zero social awareness. One more is leaning across a bar to tell a woman she should smile more, completely unbothered by the fact that she was smiling perfectly fine before he arrived.

These men exist in every city, every comment section, and every parking lot at 9 pm, armed with absolutely nothing but confidence and a staggering absence of self-reflection. But these women decided enough was enough, and they loaded up their wit like a weapon, took careful aim, and fired. We have collected the best of them. Pull up a chair. This is going to be extremely satisfying.