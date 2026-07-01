“I Sent That To Your Wife”: 40 Women Share The Epic Ways In Which They Shut Creepy Men Down
Somewhere right now, a man is typing "hey beautiful" to a stranger on the internet and actually expecting this to work. Another one is sliding into a DM with an unsolicited photo and zero social awareness. One more is leaning across a bar to tell a woman she should smile more, completely unbothered by the fact that she was smiling perfectly fine before he arrived.
These men exist in every city, every comment section, and every parking lot at 9 pm, armed with absolutely nothing but confidence and a staggering absence of self-reflection. But these women decided enough was enough, and they loaded up their wit like a weapon, took careful aim, and fired. We have collected the best of them. Pull up a chair. This is going to be extremely satisfying.
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This Is How I Handle A Creepy Men
Complain
The numbers will probably make you put your phone down and stare at the wall for a moment. Women are 27 times more likely than men to be harassed online. Twenty. Seven. Times. Globally, nearly 1 in 4 women report experiencing online harassment, and in some surveys, that figure climbs as high as 73%.
Which means that for a significant portion of women, logging onto the internet isn't as much a leisure activity as it is a contact sport. But the women in this list didn't just survive the contact sport. They won it, publicly, with style, and we have documented every single victory for your reading pleasure.
Straight Out Of The Oven
Me In My Bra
I Don't Play These Things
And then there is the specific, deeply unglamorous phenomenon of the unsolicited nude. Nobody asked. Nobody hinted. Nobody left a single breadcrumb of encouragement that could be reasonably interpreted as an invitation. And yet, here it is, in the inbox, completely unprompted. Studies show that anywhere from almost half to over 70% of women have received an unwanted explicit image at some point.
This statistic will surprise exactly zero women and hopefully a significant number of men. The working theory among researchers as to why this keeps happening is, generously, a catastrophic failure of empathy and social calibration. The working theory among the women in this list is slightly less generous and considerably funnier.
What Else Do You Expect? Haha
Got Straight Up Neutered
Ice Cold
Dating apps were supposed to make things easier. Simpler. A neat, efficient way to meet people without the logistical chaos of real life. What they have actually produced, according to a major psychological meta-analysis, is higher rates of depression, anxiety, and lowered self-esteem compared to people who don't use them at all.
This is largely because wading through an inbox full of "hey" messages and unsolicited enthusiasm is, it turns out, not great for the soul. The women in this list have absorbed it quietly. They are taking the power back, one devastatingly accurate response at a time, and turning the inbox from a source of dread into what is frankly some of the most entertaining content on the internet. Therapy is helpful but this is better.
Size Matters
Battling For My Spot In Hell
Wanna See Something?
In the spirit of fairness, let's talk about what actually works, because buried somewhere beneath the chaos of modern dating is a functional roadmap that guys ignore. Being direct is, according to research, the single most effective approach. A straightforward, confident opener outperforms every other strategy by a significant margin, with 42% of men responding positively to a good one-liner compared to 27% of women.
Cheesy and funny lines work well, with 77% of people responding positively to them. Dirty or provocative openers, on the other hand, land with only 34% of recipients, which means that fully two-thirds of the people on the receiving end of that message are not impressed, and some of them are about to screenshot it. Choose wisely.
My First Instagram Solicitation
Sheets
I Wish I Could Reply Like This
Here is perhaps the most actionable piece of dating research ever published, offered free of charge to anyone who needs it: women are 40% more likely to respond to food-related opening lines.
That is an empirically supported argument for leading with a question about pasta. The data is there. The path is clear. And yet somewhere right now, a man is typing something that has nothing to do with food and everything to do with his own ego, completely unaware that he is one well-placed risotto reference away from a completely different outcome.
How I Deal With Creeps
He Stopped Replying After That
Best Way To Deal With Random Creeps
So where does the behaviour come from in the first place? Psychologists point to a pretty consistent set of contributing factors, chief among them being prolonged exposure to hypermasculine digital cultures and hyper-provocative media that normalise the objectification of women to the point where some men genuinely believe that explicit, aggressive messaging is a culturally accepted way to express interest.
When the media a person consumes consistently frames women as objects rather than participants, the messaging strategies that follow tend to reflect that framework. Which is a long, academic way of saying that some of the men in this list were not born this way; they were, to a meaningful degree, taught. The women in this list are offering a corrective education. Free of charge. With receipts.
Truth Or Dare
F For Our Fallen Comrade
The Couch Line… Again
For the men who have made it this far and are genuinely wondering what the winning formula actually looks like, experts have an answer. Send a short, personalised message that references something specific from her profile, followed by an open-ended question. That's it. That's the whole strategy. Not her appearance. Not a generic "hey." Something that proves you actually read what she wrote.
"I see you went to Tokyo — what was the highlight of the trip?" "You said Italian is your favourite food, so I need to know your position on pineapple on pizza." It is not complicated. It is not expensive. It requires only the ability to read and a basic curiosity about another human being. The bar is non-existent. And still, the women in this list have documented the extraordinary number of men who tripped over it anyway.
When You Used To Play League Of Legends And You Also Don’t Know How To Flirt
Hehehe
Little Guy
None of these women asked for the encounter. Not one of them logged on, hoping to spend part of her day dismantling someone's unsolicited confidence with a single sentence. They were simply existing, as women tend to do, when someone decided that their existence was an open invitation. What happened next was not revenge. It was not cruelty. It was, if anything, a public service.
A clear, well-articulated demonstration that there are consequences to treating a person like a target rather than a human being, and that those consequences might end up on the internet for a very large number of people to read and applaud. So to every woman in this list: well done. Genuinely. And to everyone else: read the room, lead with the pasta question, and for the love of everything, nobody asked for the photo.
How would you respond to an unsolicited nude picture? Share your epic comebacks in the comments!