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Somewhere right now, a man is typing "hey beautiful" to a stranger on the internet and actually expecting this to work. Another one is sliding into a DM with an unsolicited photo and zero social awareness. One more is leaning across a bar to tell a woman she should smile more, completely unbothered by the fact that she was smiling perfectly fine before he arrived.

These men exist in every city, every comment section, and every parking lot at 9 pm, armed with absolutely nothing but confidence and a staggering absence of self-reflection. But these women decided enough was enough, and they loaded up their wit like a weapon, took careful aim, and fired. We have collected the best of them. Pull up a chair. This is going to be extremely satisfying.

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#1

CEO

A screenshot of a text message exchange showing a woman's epic comeback to an inappropriate question.

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    #2

    This Is How I Handle A Creepy Men

    A woman makes an unflattering face in response to a request for a picture, showcasing epic comebacks.

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    #3

    Complain

    A woman gives an epic comeback to a mans suggestive question about her mouth, saying it complains.

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    The numbers will probably make you put your phone down and stare at the wall for a moment. Women are 27 times more likely than men to be harassed online. Twenty. Seven. Times. Globally, nearly 1 in 4 women report experiencing online harassment, and in some surveys, that figure climbs as high as 73%.

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    Which means that for a significant portion of women, logging onto the internet isn't as much a leisure activity as it is a contact sport. But the women in this list didn't just survive the contact sport. They won it, publicly, with style, and we have documented every single victory for your reading pleasure.
    #4

    Straight Out Of The Oven

    Epic come back from women done being polite, responding to a flirtatious text with a sarcastic comment about lipstick and an oven.

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    #5

    Me In My Bra

    A woman sends an epic comeback: a picture of herself inside a bra, not wearing one.

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    #6

    I Don't Play These Things

    A screenshot of a text message exchange showing a woman's epic comeback when an old neighbor tried to flirt.

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    And then there is the specific, deeply unglamorous phenomenon of the unsolicited nude. Nobody asked. Nobody hinted. Nobody left a single breadcrumb of encouragement that could be reasonably interpreted as an invitation. And yet, here it is, in the inbox, completely unprompted. Studies show that anywhere from almost half to over 70% of women have received an unwanted explicit image at some point.

    This statistic will surprise exactly zero women and hopefully a significant number of men. The working theory among researchers as to why this keeps happening is, generously, a catastrophic failure of empathy and social calibration. The working theory among the women in this list is slightly less generous and considerably funnier.
    #7

    What Else Do You Expect? Haha

    A screenshot of epic comebacks from women, displaying a hilarious reply about a 'naked lizard body' to an inappropriate question.

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    #8

    Got Straight Up Neutered

    A screenshot displaying an epic comeback from women, where a woman cleverly tells a man he belongs at an animal shelter.

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    #9

    Ice Cold

    A woman sends a picture of a thermostat as an epic comeback to a flirtatious text.

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    Dating apps were supposed to make things easier. Simpler. A neat, efficient way to meet people without the logistical chaos of real life. What they have actually produced, according to a major psychological meta-analysis, is higher rates of depression, anxiety, and lowered self-esteem compared to people who don't use them at all.

    This is largely because wading through an inbox full of "hey" messages and unsolicited enthusiasm is, it turns out, not great for the soul. The women in this list have absorbed it quietly. They are taking the power back, one devastatingly accurate response at a time, and turning the inbox from a source of dread into what is frankly some of the most entertaining content on the internet. Therapy is helpful but this is better.
    #10

    Size Matters

    A screenshot showing epic comebacks from a woman responding to an inappropriate question on a dating app.

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    #11

    Battling For My Spot In Hell

    An image capturing an epic comeback from women, where a woman delivers a witty response to a suggestive comment.

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    #12

    Wanna See Something?

    A screenshot of epic comebacks from women, showing a text conversation where a woman's witty reply leads to her blocking the sender.

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    In the spirit of fairness, let's talk about what actually works, because buried somewhere beneath the chaos of modern dating is a functional roadmap that guys ignore. Being direct is, according to research, the single most effective approach. A straightforward, confident opener outperforms every other strategy by a significant margin, with 42% of men responding positively to a good one-liner compared to 27% of women.

    Cheesy and funny lines work well, with 77% of people responding positively to them. Dirty or provocative openers, on the other hand, land with only 34% of recipients, which means that fully two-thirds of the people on the receiving end of that message are not impressed, and some of them are about to screenshot it. Choose wisely.
    #13

    My First Instagram Solicitation

    A screenshot of epic comebacks from women, featuring a text exchange where a woman expertly shuts down a creepy message.

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    #14

    Sheets

    A screenshot of a woman's epic comeback using a ghost GIF in response to a suggestive message.

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    #15

    I Wish I Could Reply Like This

    A screenshot showing an epic comeback from women to a misogynistic comment about pumping gas in the cold.

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    Here is perhaps the most actionable piece of dating research ever published, offered free of charge to anyone who needs it: women are 40% more likely to respond to food-related opening lines.

    That is an empirically supported argument for leading with a question about pasta. The data is there. The path is clear. And yet somewhere right now, a man is typing something that has nothing to do with food and everything to do with his own ego, completely unaware that he is one well-placed risotto reference away from a completely different outcome.

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    #16

    How I Deal With Creeps

    A woman sends pictures of a dog and a scary face in response to a picture request, showcasing epic comebacks.

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    #17

    He Stopped Replying After That

    Epic come back from women done being polite, responding to a crude text with a question about child support.

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    #18

    Best Way To Deal With Random Creeps

    A text message exchange features an epic comeback about fast-food chains instead of dominance.

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    So where does the behaviour come from in the first place? Psychologists point to a pretty consistent set of contributing factors, chief among them being prolonged exposure to hypermasculine digital cultures and hyper-provocative media that normalise the objectification of women to the point where some men genuinely believe that explicit, aggressive messaging is a culturally accepted way to express interest.

    When the media a person consumes consistently frames women as objects rather than participants, the messaging strategies that follow tend to reflect that framework. Which is a long, academic way of saying that some of the men in this list were not born this way; they were, to a meaningful degree, taught. The women in this list are offering a corrective education. Free of charge. With receipts.
    #19

    Truth Or Dare

    Epic come back from women done being polite, avoiding a personal question with a witty truth or dare response.

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    #20

    F For Our Fallen Comrade

    A screenshot showing an epic comeback from women, where a woman cleverly rejects a man's inappropriate request about a bone.

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    #21

    The Couch Line… Again

    A screenshot of epic comebacks from a woman on a dating app, responding to a man's odd pickup line.

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    For the men who have made it this far and are genuinely wondering what the winning formula actually looks like, experts have an answer. Send a short, personalised message that references something specific from her profile, followed by an open-ended question. That's it. That's the whole strategy. Not her appearance. Not a generic "hey." Something that proves you actually read what she wrote.

    "I see you went to Tokyo — what was the highlight of the trip?" "You said Italian is your favourite food, so I need to know your position on pineapple on pizza." It is not complicated. It is not expensive. It requires only the ability to read and a basic curiosity about another human being. The bar is non-existent. And still, the women in this list have documented the extraordinary number of men who tripped over it anyway.
    #22

    When You Used To Play League Of Legends And You Also Don’t Know How To Flirt

    A screenshot of epic comebacks from women, showing a Tinder chat where a woman replies 'middle, sometimes jungle' to a crude question.

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    #23

    Hehehe

    A screenshot of a hilarious comeback where a woman gives a literal answer to a man asking about a dirty dream.

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    #24

    Little Guy

    Epic come back from women done being polite, comically deflecting a lewd comment with a height joke.

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    None of these women asked for the encounter. Not one of them logged on, hoping to spend part of her day dismantling someone's unsolicited confidence with a single sentence. They were simply existing, as women tend to do, when someone decided that their existence was an open invitation. What happened next was not revenge. It was not cruelty. It was, if anything, a public service.

    A clear, well-articulated demonstration that there are consequences to treating a person like a target rather than a human being, and that those consequences might end up on the internet for a very large number of people to read and applaud. So to every woman in this list: well done. Genuinely. And to everyone else: read the room, lead with the pasta question, and for the love of everything, nobody asked for the photo.

    How would you respond to an unsolicited nude picture? Share your epic comebacks in the comments!
    #25

    Slide A Mile 14 Inches At A Time On This Guy's Private Parts!

    A person sends a picture of a ruler as an epic comeback to a suggestive text about size.

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    #26

    The Greatest Gift A Female Can Give A Man

    A screenshot highlighting an epic comeback from women, where a woman brilliantly reframes a man's outdated view on virginity.

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    #27

    Didn't Even Say Hello, Sent Him To The Police Station

    A screenshot of a text message exchange showing an epic comeback from a woman, sending a police department address.

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    #28

    Some Messages I’ve Gotten

    A screenshot of epic comebacks from women, depicting two instances of women using memes to deliver funny and firm responses to unwanted advances.

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    #29

    Mamma’s Boy

    A screenshot of an epic comeback from a woman rejecting a man's unsettling pickup line about his mother.

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    #30

    Wheels Of Cheese

    Epic come back from women done being polite, humorously redirecting a suggestive question to cheese wheels.

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    #31

    Just Gonna Leave This Here

    A screenshot of a text message exchange showing an epic comeback from a woman to a rude pick-up line.

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    #32

    I Waited So Long To Post This

    A screenshot showing an epic comeback from women with a photo of a Wosh creature in response to an inappropriate request.

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    #33

    Dude Thinks Hes Entitled To A Thank You For An Unsolicited (Kinda Creepy) Compliment. I Dont Know This Guy

    A screenshot of a text message exchange showing several epic comebacks from a woman to a persistent person.

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    #34

    Men And Their Delusion

    An image showing an epic comeback from women, where a woman uses humor to shut down a boastful and inappropriate man.

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    #35

    I’m Armenian Actually

    A person gives epic come backs to a man asking about their s****l preferences by discussing Armenian history.

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    #36

    Am I Doing This Right?

    A screenshot showing an epic comeback from women to a mans cheesy pickup line about attraction to him.

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    #37

    Roasted

    A screenshot of a woman's epic comebacks on a dating app, shutting down a cheesy pickup line.

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    #38

    I Hate This Place

    A woman gives an epic comeback to a man on a dating app, calling his cocky attitude toxic.

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    #39

    Are You A Sat?

    A screenshot of a woman giving an epic comeback to a mans suggestive pickup line comparing her to a SAT test.

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    #40

    Standards

    A woman delivers an epic comeback to a mans inappropriate pick-up line about his couch.

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