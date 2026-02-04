Woman Brings Leftovers To Support Boyfriend In Mourning, Gets Berated Over “Inedible” Food

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Supporting a loved one through hard times isn’t just about grand gestures or giving them money. Simply showing up and helping with daily tasks can make a huge difference, too.
When Reddit user MyCupOfTea777 got the tragic news that her boyfriend’s mom had passed away, she was ready to be there for him in any way he needed. One of the things she did was bring over a pot of pasta and meatballs she had cooked.
But he criticized the meal, saying it made him feel even worse, making the woman question if she was doing enough.
This woman took some of the food she cooked to her boyfriend, hoping it would help him feel better
Leftover pasta and meatballs shown in a message exchange about inedible food and mourning support.
Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.
Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.
