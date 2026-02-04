Woman Brings Leftovers To Support Boyfriend In Mourning, Gets Berated Over “Inedible” Food

ADVERTISEMENT

Supporting a loved one through hard times isn’t just about grand gestures or giving them money. Simply showing up and helping with daily tasks can make a huge difference, too.

When Reddit user MyCupOfTea777 got the tragic news that her boyfriend’s mom had passed away, she was ready to be there for him in any way he needed. One of the things she did was bring over a pot of pasta and meatballs she had cooked.

But he criticized the meal, saying it made him feel even worse, making the woman question if she was doing enough.

RELATED:

This woman took some of the food she cooked to her boyfriend, hoping it would help him feel better

Leftover pasta and meatballs shown in a message exchange about inedible food and mourning support.

Image credits: MyCupOfTea777

But he found it “inedible” and “disrespectful”

Woman brings leftovers to support boyfriend in mourning, faces criticism over inedible food comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about a woman bringing leftovers to support her boyfriend in mourning, facing criticism over food choices.

Woman brings leftovers to support boyfriend in mourning, faces criticism over the inedible food she provided.

Text describing a woman bringing leftovers to support her boyfriend in mourning, facing criticism over food quality.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt describing a woman bringing leftovers to support her mourning boyfriend who is distant and unresponsive.

Text from a woman describing staying with her boyfriend in mourning and bringing leftovers that were criticized as inedible.

Text message exchange showing a woman’s leftover pasta and meatballs criticized as inedible by her boyfriend in mourning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt describing a woman bringing leftovers to support her mourning boyfriend, criticized for inedible food.

ADVERTISEMENT

The guy said his cruel comments were meant to motivate her, but the woman felt hurt

Woman sitting on floor upset and looking at phone, reflecting support during boyfriend mourning with leftovers and food conflict

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

Woman brings leftovers to support boyfriend in mourning and faces criticism over inedible food.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt showing a woman upset after her boyfriend berates her for bringing inedible leftovers as support during mourning.

Text excerpt describing a woman’s food being harshly criticized by her grieving boyfriend after bringing leftovers to support him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text conversation about a woman bringing leftovers to support her boyfriend in mourning and being criticized over the food.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman brings leftovers to support boyfriend in mourning but faces criticism over inedible food and feelings of inadequacy.

Image credits: MyCupOfTea777

People who read the story said the woman was not overreacting (NOR) and thought her boyfriend’s behavior was unacceptable

Text conversation about a woman bringing leftovers to support her mourning boyfriend and facing criticism over inedible food.

Online discussion about a woman bringing leftovers to support boyfriend in mourning and facing criticism over inedible food.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about a woman bringing leftovers to support her mourning boyfriend and being criticized for inedible food.

User comment about bringing day-old leftovers followed by woman defending the food and addressing criticism over inedible food.

Reddit comments discussing a woman bringing leftovers to support her mourning boyfriend and criticism over the food quality.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment thread discussing a woman bringing leftovers to support her mourning boyfriend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Online comment thread with users debating about leftovers and sauce quantity in a relationship support discussion.

Screenshot of an online discussion where a woman brings leftovers to support her boyfriend in mourning and faces criticism over the food.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about a woman bringing leftovers to support her boyfriend in mourning and the food being called inedible.

Text conversation about a woman bringing leftovers to support her mourning boyfriend and facing criticism over food quality.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online discussion about a woman bringing leftovers to support her boyfriend in mourning and food being called inedible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing the disrespect shown to a woman bringing leftovers to support boyfriend in mourning.

Text post on a social platform showing a user expressing disapproval about a mean comment on leftovers brought to support a grieving boyfriend.

Comment discussing a woman supporting her boyfriend in mourning by bringing leftovers and facing criticism over inedible food.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman brings leftovers to support boyfriend in mourning, faces criticism over food quality and care in relationship.

Comment discussing a woman bringing leftovers to support her boyfriend in mourning and the negative reaction to the food.

Commenter responds to woman bringing leftovers to support boyfriend in mourning, addressing criticism of food as inedible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment about someone struggling with food and support, reflecting challenges with leftovers and mourning support.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenter discusses woman supporting boyfriend in mourning with leftovers, facing criticism over inedible food and his harsh reaction.

Commenter discusses a woman bringing leftovers to support her boyfriend in mourning and facing criticism over the food.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman brings leftovers to support boyfriend in mourning and faces criticism over inedible food choice.

Text post on Reddit showing a user advising a woman supporting her mourning boyfriend after leftover food criticism.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing future behavior during difficult times, reflecting on life's frequent surprises and challenges.

Commenter advises woman supporting boyfriend in mourning despite being berated over leftovers considered inedible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment criticizing a boyfriend’s manipulative behavior during mourning over leftover food support.

Comment discussing a woman bringing leftovers to support her boyfriend in mourning and the food being called inedible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on social media expressing that a person is a bully picking on someone who is not happy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit comment saying i thought there was no sauce at all about woman bringing leftovers to support boyfriend in mourning.

Reddit comment criticizing a boyfriend for berating his grieving girlfriend who brought leftovers as support.

Screenshot of online conversation where a woman’s leftover food is criticized while supporting her boyfriend in mourning.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on a post about a woman bringing leftovers to support her boyfriend in mourning and facing criticism.

Screenshot of an online comment berating a woman for bringing leftovers to support her mourning boyfriend, described as inedible food.

Alt text: Online comment criticizing boyfriend for repeatedly berating woman bringing leftovers during his mourning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a boyfriend’s reaction to inedible food brought by a woman to support him in mourning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing cooking skills and relationship advice in a post about supporting a boyfriend in mourning.

Reddit comment criticizing woman’s leftovers as inedible while supporting boyfriend in mourning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit comment discussing woman bringing leftovers to support boyfriend in mourning and criticism over food quality.

Screenshot of a forum comment where a user criticizes someone mourning and receiving leftover food support.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text post discussing a woman bringing leftovers to support her grieving boyfriend and facing criticism over inedible food.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing a woman bringing leftovers to support boyfriend in mourning and criticism over the inedible food.

Alt text: Screenshot of a user comment criticizing a woman for bringing inedible leftovers to support her grieving boyfriend.

Comment on a forum discussing a woman bringing leftovers to support her boyfriend in mourning, facing criticism over the food quality.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a comment discussing grief and relationship advice after a woman brings leftovers to support her boyfriend in mourning.

Comment on a forum post where a woman brings leftovers to support her boyfriend in mourning and faces criticism over inedible food.

ADVERTISEMENT