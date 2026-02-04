Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Brings Leftovers To Support Boyfriend In Mourning, Gets Berated Over “Inedible” Food
Young woman sitting on the floor upset, holding her knee, looking at phone while supporting her boyfriend in mourning.
Couples, Relationships

Woman Brings Leftovers To Support Boyfriend In Mourning, Gets Berated Over “Inedible” Food

13

32

13

ADVERTISEMENT

Supporting a loved one through hard times isn’t just about grand gestures or giving them money. Simply showing up and helping with daily tasks can make a huge difference, too.

When Reddit user MyCupOfTea777 got the tragic news that her boyfriend’s mom had passed away, she was ready to be there for him in any way he needed. One of the things she did was bring over a pot of pasta and meatballs she had cooked.

But he criticized the meal, saying it made him feel even worse, making the woman question if she was doing enough.

RELATED:

    This woman took some of the food she cooked to her boyfriend, hoping it would help him feel better

    Leftover pasta and meatballs shown in a message exchange about inedible food and mourning support.

    Image credits: MyCupOfTea777

    But he found it “inedible” and “disrespectful”

    Woman brings leftovers to support boyfriend in mourning, faces criticism over inedible food comments.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt about a woman bringing leftovers to support her boyfriend in mourning, facing criticism over food choices.

    Woman brings leftovers to support boyfriend in mourning, faces criticism over the inedible food she provided.

    Text describing a woman bringing leftovers to support her boyfriend in mourning, facing criticism over food quality.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt describing a woman bringing leftovers to support her mourning boyfriend who is distant and unresponsive.

    Text from a woman describing staying with her boyfriend in mourning and bringing leftovers that were criticized as inedible.

    Text message exchange showing a woman’s leftover pasta and meatballs criticized as inedible by her boyfriend in mourning.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt describing a woman bringing leftovers to support her mourning boyfriend, criticized for inedible food.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The guy said his cruel comments were meant to motivate her, but the woman felt hurt

    Woman sitting on floor upset and looking at phone, reflecting support during boyfriend mourning with leftovers and food conflict

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    Woman brings leftovers to support boyfriend in mourning and faces criticism over inedible food.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt showing a woman upset after her boyfriend berates her for bringing inedible leftovers as support during mourning.

    Text excerpt describing a woman’s food being harshly criticized by her grieving boyfriend after bringing leftovers to support him.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text conversation about a woman bringing leftovers to support her boyfriend in mourning and being criticized over the food.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman brings leftovers to support boyfriend in mourning but faces criticism over inedible food and feelings of inadequacy.

    Image credits: MyCupOfTea777

    People who read the story said the woman was not overreacting (NOR) and thought her boyfriend’s behavior was unacceptable

    Text conversation about a woman bringing leftovers to support her mourning boyfriend and facing criticism over inedible food.

    Online discussion about a woman bringing leftovers to support boyfriend in mourning and facing criticism over inedible food.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about a woman bringing leftovers to support her mourning boyfriend and being criticized for inedible food.

    User comment about bringing day-old leftovers followed by woman defending the food and addressing criticism over inedible food.

    Reddit comments discussing a woman bringing leftovers to support her mourning boyfriend and criticism over the food quality.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment thread discussing a woman bringing leftovers to support her mourning boyfriend.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Online comment thread with users debating about leftovers and sauce quantity in a relationship support discussion.

    Screenshot of an online discussion where a woman brings leftovers to support her boyfriend in mourning and faces criticism over the food.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about a woman bringing leftovers to support her boyfriend in mourning and the food being called inedible.

    Text conversation about a woman bringing leftovers to support her mourning boyfriend and facing criticism over food quality.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online discussion about a woman bringing leftovers to support her boyfriend in mourning and food being called inedible.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing the disrespect shown to a woman bringing leftovers to support boyfriend in mourning.

    Text post on a social platform showing a user expressing disapproval about a mean comment on leftovers brought to support a grieving boyfriend.

    Comment discussing a woman supporting her boyfriend in mourning by bringing leftovers and facing criticism over inedible food.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman brings leftovers to support boyfriend in mourning, faces criticism over food quality and care in relationship.

    Comment discussing a woman bringing leftovers to support her boyfriend in mourning and the negative reaction to the food.

    Commenter responds to woman bringing leftovers to support boyfriend in mourning, addressing criticism of food as inedible.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about someone struggling with food and support, reflecting challenges with leftovers and mourning support.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Commenter discusses woman supporting boyfriend in mourning with leftovers, facing criticism over inedible food and his harsh reaction.

    Commenter discusses a woman bringing leftovers to support her boyfriend in mourning and facing criticism over the food.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman brings leftovers to support boyfriend in mourning and faces criticism over inedible food choice.

    Text post on Reddit showing a user advising a woman supporting her mourning boyfriend after leftover food criticism.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing future behavior during difficult times, reflecting on life's frequent surprises and challenges.

    Commenter advises woman supporting boyfriend in mourning despite being berated over leftovers considered inedible.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment criticizing a boyfriend’s manipulative behavior during mourning over leftover food support.

    Comment discussing a woman bringing leftovers to support her boyfriend in mourning and the food being called inedible.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media expressing that a person is a bully picking on someone who is not happy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit comment saying i thought there was no sauce at all about woman bringing leftovers to support boyfriend in mourning.

    Reddit comment criticizing a boyfriend for berating his grieving girlfriend who brought leftovers as support.

    Screenshot of online conversation where a woman’s leftover food is criticized while supporting her boyfriend in mourning.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on a post about a woman bringing leftovers to support her boyfriend in mourning and facing criticism.

    Screenshot of an online comment berating a woman for bringing leftovers to support her mourning boyfriend, described as inedible food.

    Alt text: Online comment criticizing boyfriend for repeatedly berating woman bringing leftovers during his mourning.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a boyfriend’s reaction to inedible food brought by a woman to support him in mourning.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing cooking skills and relationship advice in a post about supporting a boyfriend in mourning.

    Reddit comment criticizing woman’s leftovers as inedible while supporting boyfriend in mourning.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit comment discussing woman bringing leftovers to support boyfriend in mourning and criticism over food quality.

    Screenshot of a forum comment where a user criticizes someone mourning and receiving leftover food support.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text post discussing a woman bringing leftovers to support her grieving boyfriend and facing criticism over inedible food.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing a woman bringing leftovers to support boyfriend in mourning and criticism over the inedible food.

    Alt text: Screenshot of a user comment criticizing a woman for bringing inedible leftovers to support her grieving boyfriend.

    Comment on a forum discussing a woman bringing leftovers to support her boyfriend in mourning, facing criticism over the food quality.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a comment discussing grief and relationship advice after a woman brings leftovers to support her boyfriend in mourning.

    Comment on a forum post where a woman brings leftovers to support her boyfriend in mourning and faces criticism over inedible food.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    32

    13

    32

    13

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

    Read less »
    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    samantha-hinson-sh avatar
    Helena
    Helena
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have lost many people in my life, never once has it made me think I could critique the free food that showed up afterward.

    3
    3points
    reply
    pyxisjar avatar
    Sarah
    Sarah
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It wouldn’t even register .. you’d just be so grateful

    1
    1point
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    marnocat avatar
    Marno C.
    Marno C.
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This lady is out of work, on food stamps and literally gave him THE FOOD OFF HER OWN PLATE and cleaned up after him and he is being a whiney little fussbudget about it. No. It wasn't inedible. It's pasta. It was fine. Not gourmet but she was giving him the gift of actual sacrifice and he is too stupid to realize it. I don't know if he's just taking out his grief on her or if he's always been a diva, but she should give him some space for awhile (to be decent) and then reevaluate this relationship with a very critical eye.

    2
    2points
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    samantha-hinson-sh avatar
    Helena
    Helena
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have lost many people in my life, never once has it made me think I could critique the free food that showed up afterward.

    3
    3points
    reply
    pyxisjar avatar
    Sarah
    Sarah
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It wouldn’t even register .. you’d just be so grateful

    1
    1point
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    marnocat avatar
    Marno C.
    Marno C.
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This lady is out of work, on food stamps and literally gave him THE FOOD OFF HER OWN PLATE and cleaned up after him and he is being a whiney little fussbudget about it. No. It wasn't inedible. It's pasta. It was fine. Not gourmet but she was giving him the gift of actual sacrifice and he is too stupid to realize it. I don't know if he's just taking out his grief on her or if he's always been a diva, but she should give him some space for awhile (to be decent) and then reevaluate this relationship with a very critical eye.

    2
    2points
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Homepage
    Next in Relationships
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT