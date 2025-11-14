Woman’s Trick To Hide Loose Skin On Her Belly After Massive Weight Loss Stuns People
The story of a Ghana-born, Germany-based weight loss influencer has gripped the internet for more than a year, drawing tens of millions of viewers to videos that reveal both the triumph and the brutal reality of losing nearly half her bodyweight.
Known online as Enoabora, she once weighed 190 kilograms (419 pounds) before dropping to 95 kilograms (209 pounds) in an astonishingly short period of time.
One of her most viral clips, posted in August of this year, has now pulled close to 90 million views. In that video, she showed the daily routine she follows to hide the dramatic loose skin hanging from her stomach.
The footage was both graphic and matter-of-fact. She pressed the heavy folds of skin inward, wrapped her torso tightly with cling film, and then secured everything under a waist-trimmer belt.
“This is the risk of weight loss,” she wrote.
Her testimonial left social media stunned, with many people praising her honesty and resilience.
“You’re braver than you know. Keep going,” a viewer wrote. “Most people hide this. You’re helping others feel seen,” another added.
But August was not the first time her transformation shocked viewers, far from it.
One of her earliest viral moments was a video that reached 41 million views, in which she celebrated being able to fly without asking the flight attendant for an extra seatbelt extension.
@enoaboraa Übersüssige Haut 🤍 #fyp#fypシ゚viral#viral♬ original sound – zaina.leesky4
Everything shifted three days ago. On November 10, 2025, Enoabora uploaded a new clip that rehashed the same taping routine from her August smash hit.
Same steps. Same method. Same cling wrap. But her expression was very different.
Instead of dancing or cracking jokes, she looked exhausted.
“I am tired of explaining this,” she said, addressing not only strangers online but also people that confront her in real life, like a former boss, and people who knew her back in Ghana.
But there is another layer to her viral story, one that becomes visible only when looking back at her earlier uploads.
Enoabora has posted numerous videos that follow the same structure as the August clip. The same moment of revealing her stomach.
The same taping method. The same belt placement. Sometimes she dances. Sometimes she appears emotional. Sometimes she simply demonstrates the technique. The format stays largely consistent.
Many of these videos have gone viral. One clip even accumulated more than 140 million views. Because of the repetition and the volume of posts, it is difficult to determine which video was actually the first.
@enoaboraa Do u understand why i wrap my Body? 😔 #foryou#fypシ゚viral#fypp#viral♬ original sound – jibraan
What is clear from her own timeline is that on January 15, 2024, she documented herself at her seemed to be her heaviest. She lost the majority of her weight in the months that followed, leaving her skin without enough time to adjust.
On TikTok, the format quickly became her signature. Every few weeks she uploads the same style of video, with the algorithm rewarding her posts each time.
Loose skin after extreme weight loss is common, and research shows it is largely a biological response to how skin fibers behave under prolonged strain.
According to a 2015 study by the University of Cairo, Egypt, patients who have lost significant weight confirm that when the skin is stretched far enough, the collagen and elastin fibers responsible for firmness become weakened and disorganized.
Experts explain that once this structural damage occurs, the skin loses much of its ability to retract, even if a person becomes healthier afterward.
The degree of loose skin varies by genetics, age, and how long someone remained at a higher weight. But the pattern is consistent. Rapid loss, especially when someone drops well over 100 pounds within months, leaves the skin with no time to remodel.
“The more rapid [the weight loss], the more loose skin,” explained Nora Nugent, president of the British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons, to the BBC.
