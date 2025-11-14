Woman’s Trick To Hide Loose Skin On Her Belly After Massive Weight Loss Stuns People

ADVERTISEMENT

The story of a Ghana-born, Germany-based weight loss influencer has gripped the internet for more than a year, drawing tens of millions of viewers to videos that reveal both the triumph and the brutal reality of losing nearly half her bodyweight.

Known online as Enoabora, she once weighed 190 kilograms (419 pounds) before dropping to 95 kilograms (209 pounds) in an astonishingly short period of time.

Highlights The influencer lost nearly half her bodyweight, revealing the intense consequences of rapid weight loss.

Enoabora has gone repeatedly viral this year by showcasing her stomach taping routine.

According to studies, extreme loose skin is irreversible once elasticity is damaged by years of obesity.

One of her most viral clips, posted in August of this year, has now pulled close to 90 million views. In that video, she showed the daily routine she follows to hide the dramatic loose skin hanging from her stomach.

The footage was both graphic and matter-of-fact. She pressed the heavy folds of skin inward, wrapped her torso tightly with cling film, and then secured everything under a waist-trimmer belt.

“This is the risk of weight loss,” she wrote.

RELATED:

A weight loss influencer has gone repeatedly viral for over a year after showcasing how she handles her loose skin

Woman demonstrating trick to hide loose skin on her belly after massive weight loss while standing in a kitchen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: TikTok/enoaboraa

Her testimonial left social media stunned, with many people praising her honesty and resilience.

“You’re braver than you know. Keep going,” a viewer wrote. “Most people hide this. You’re helping others feel seen,” another added.

But August was not the first time her transformation shocked viewers, far from it.

Woman wearing waist trainer demonstrating a trick to hide loose skin on her belly after weight loss

Image credits: TikTok/enoaboraa

One of her earliest viral moments was a video that reached 41 million views, in which she celebrated being able to fly without asking the flight attendant for an extra seatbelt extension.

Everything shifted three days ago. On November 10, 2025, Enoabora uploaded a new clip that rehashed the same taping routine from her August smash hit.

Same steps. Same method. Same cling wrap. But her expression was very different.

Woman in pink outfit showing loose skin on her belly after massive weight loss and sharing trick to hide it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: TikTok/enoaboraa

Instead of dancing or cracking jokes, she looked exhausted.

“I am tired of explaining this,” she said, addressing not only strangers online but also people that confront her in real life, like a former boss, and people who knew her back in Ghana.

The influencer has perfected a routine that virtually guarantees she goes viral every few months

Young woman wearing pink activewear demonstrating trick to hide loose skin on her belly after massive weight loss indoors.

Image credits: TikTok/enoaboraa

ADVERTISEMENT

But there is another layer to her viral story, one that becomes visible only when looking back at her earlier uploads.

ADVERTISEMENT

Enoabora has posted numerous videos that follow the same structure as the August clip. The same moment of revealing her stomach.

Woman demonstrating a trick to hide loose skin on her belly after massive weight loss using plastic wrap.

Image credits: TikTok/enoaboraa

The same taping method. The same belt placement. Sometimes she dances. Sometimes she appears emotional. Sometimes she simply demonstrates the technique. The format stays largely consistent.

Woman demonstrating trick to hide loose skin on her belly after massive weight loss, wearing pink workout clothes indoors.

Image credits: TikTok/enoaboraa

Many of these videos have gone viral. One clip even accumulated more than 140 million views. Because of the repetition and the volume of posts, it is difficult to determine which video was actually the first.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is clear from her own timeline is that on January 15, 2024, she documented herself at her seemed to be her heaviest. She lost the majority of her weight in the months that followed, leaving her skin without enough time to adjust.

On TikTok, the format quickly became her signature. Every few weeks she uploads the same style of video, with the algorithm rewarding her posts each time.

Rapid weight loss, such as the one that occurs after a bariatric surgery, results in large amounts of loose skin

Woman taking a mirror selfie showing loose skin on belly after massive weight loss, demonstrating trick to hide it.

Image credits: TikTok/enoaboraa

ADVERTISEMENT

Loose skin after extreme weight loss is common, and research shows it is largely a biological response to how skin fibers behave under prolonged strain.

According to a 2015 study by the University of Cairo, Egypt, patients who have lost significant weight confirm that when the skin is stretched far enough, the collagen and elastin fibers responsible for firmness become weakened and disorganized.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman showing weight loss transformation in gym locker room using a belly band to hide loose skin after massive weight loss.

Image credits: TikTok/enoaboraa

Experts explain that once this structural damage occurs, the skin loses much of its ability to retract, even if a person becomes healthier afterward.

Woman in workout clothes showing loose skin on her belly after massive weight loss in a modern gym setting.

Image credits: TikTok/enoaboraa

The degree of loose skin varies by genetics, age, and how long someone remained at a higher weight. But the pattern is consistent. Rapid loss, especially when someone drops well over 100 pounds within months, leaves the skin with no time to remodel.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The more rapid [the weight loss], the more loose skin,” explained Nora Nugent, president of the British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons, to the BBC.

“Impressive.” The influencer’s testimonial both inspired and scared her viewers

Comment about leftover loose skin on belly after massive weight loss and surgery as a solution to improve appearance

Comment expressing pride and support for those who lose weight, related to hiding loose skin on the belly after weight loss.

Comment reading Now I am scared on a social media post about hiding loose skin on belly after massive weight loss.

Comment saying still beautiful with a heart icon and 13904 likes shown on a white background.

Comment by Maggie Karaj discussing perceptions of loose skin after effective weight loss with emojis expressing emotion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alt text: Comment discussing woman's trick to hide loose skin on her belly after massive weight loss and public reaction.

Comment saying this is more impressive than a six pack, highlighting a woman's trick to hide loose skin on her belly after massive weight loss.

Comment praising a woman for her success, expressing pride in her achievement after her weight loss journey.

Comment on social media from user Sham complimenting someone's effort, related to woman's trick to hide loose skin on belly after weight loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on social media expressing pride in a woman’s weight loss despite others’ negative reactions.

Comment on social media questioning if there is a surgery for loose skin after massive weight loss.

User comment praising weight loss, highlighting encouragement on hiding loose belly skin after massive weight loss.

Comment about women donating money to support surgeries, shared in a social media post with 4550 likes.

Comment about discomfort from using plastic wrap to hide loose skin on belly after massive weight loss.

Woman showing before and after photos demonstrating a trick to hide loose skin on her belly after weight loss.

Comment on social media discussing loose skin surgery and insurance coverage after massive weight loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT