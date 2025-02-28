22-Year-Old Woman Loses Over 100 Pounds By Changing Her Lifestyle

ADVERTISEMENT

A 22-year-old woman claims to have completely changed her life by making two key changes to her daily routine that helped her shed an impressive110 pounds.

Sara Conde, a resident from Ventura, California, once weighed 235 pounds, which mainly resulted from a fast-food heavy diet. Nowadays, after introducing a simple exercise routine and a small calorie deficit, she weighs 125 pounds.

Highlights A 22-year-old lost 110 pounds by exercising and reducing calories.

Fans valued her approach, resorting to natural means instead of surgery.

Sara shared her challenges, including dealing with loose skin.

Her viral video transformation has received 4.6 million views so far.

A video showcasing her transformation was uploaded to her social media last Saturday (February 22), racking up 4.6 million views and receiving over 621,000 likes. The clip shows her at her initial size before transitioning to her routine using a stair-climbing machine.

“Please! Share your workout plan!” one viewer wrote. “She’s my inspiration,” another said.

RELATED:

22-year-old goes viral after sharing her dramatic 110-pound weight loss transformation and the two lifestyle changes responsible for it

Share icon

Image credits: saraa_conde

The 22-year-old not only went viral for her dramatic transformation but for the transparency of her content.

Her changes are due to two factors: adding daily workouts to her week and a calorie deficit with an emphasis on removing sugars.

In her videos, Sara Condegoes into detail about her routine, which incorporates daily cardio sessions, as well as a heavy emphasis on core and back exercises, designed to grant her body the strength necessary to achieve her objectives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conde also showed the “less savory” aspects of her transformation, including how she deals with the loose skin that resulted from losing such a large amount of weight and taking care to apply hydrating creams throughout the entire process to avoid stretch marks.

“I love that you’re honest and not fake like other influencers,” one of her fans wrote.

One simple change was completely removing sugar from her diet and opting for healthier snack alternatives

Share icon

Image credits: saraa_conde

In a more recent video, uploaded last Monday (February 24), Conde shared the “Walmart finds” that helped her on her journey without sacrificing delicious foods or desserts.

For instance, she showed a collection of Pillsbury cake and brownie sugar-free mixes, complete with similar healthier options for chocolate fudge and vanilla frosting. She also opted for sugar-free versions of popular snacks like Reese’s peanut butter cups and Hershey’s zero-sugar chocolate bars.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: saraa_conde

Studies have shown that sugar consumption, particularly in large quantities or frequency, can disrupt the balance of hunger hormones such as ghrelin.

This results in a vicious cycle in which the person experiences cravings despite being technically full, leading to more sugar consumption and more hunger.

Experts stress that losing fat should not be the sole focus of fitness goals but rather a byproduct of a healthier lifestyle

Share icon

Image credits: saraa_conde

For Franco Betancourt, a personal trainer with 10 years of experience, weight loss should always be seen as a desirable side-effect of making lifestyle changes that have positive effects beyond appearance.

“Strengthening our bodies, eating healthy, and training comes with a host of benefits,” he explained to Bored Panda. “Almost every aspect of a person’s daily life is positively affected, including their cognitive ability, mood, drive, and even sleep.”

Share icon

Image credits: saraa_conde

ADVERTISEMENT

Losing weight, Betancourt explained, ultimately comes down to balancing the calories that a person eats vs the calories they expend on a daily basis. “People can lose weight in healthy and unhealthy ways; that’s why losing fat shouldn’t be the only focus of training.

“It’s important to see training as one piece of the puzzle, that puzzle being your long-term well-being,” he remarked.

For Betancourt, who coaches dozens of people—mostly women—core exercises and cardio are the most important, providing a balance between functional strength and pleasing aesthetic results.

“Exercises such as glute bridges, planks, and abdominal crunches are essential,” he added.

“Major props.” Conde’s viewers were inspired by her progress and congratulated her for achieving her goal

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT