Nikocado Avocado pulled the curtains off yet another dramatic transformation.

The YouTube star, who left viewers flabbergasted last year with his 250-lb. weight loss, has once again dropped a series of new revelations about his physical appearance.

In a YouTube video posted this week, the content creator said he went under the knife to remove several pounds of loose skin from his body.

    Nikocado Avocado unveiled some brand new revelations in his latest YouTube video 

    A person in a red shirt smiling against a plain background, illustrating weight loss transformation.

    Image credits: Nikocado Avocado

    “I had a lot of loose skin,” said the Las Vegas-based YouTuber, whose real name is Nicholas Perry.

    The revelation came months after the Ukrainian native shocked his 4.6 million subscribers by flaunting his post-weight loss body.

    Perry weighed 411 pounds when he was at his heaviest and took about two years to trim his waistline, dropping down to 158 pounds last year.

    Person in a hospital gown sitting on a clinic chair, post-skin removal, related to weight loss.

    Image credits: Nikocado Avocado

    After saying goodbye to roughly 250 lbs., the internet star was left with sagging loose skin that he was “hiding” from his audience.

    “I was hiding it in my clothes,” he said in the YouTube video posted on February 12.

    “It’s just skin; you can kind of tuck it under your pants and hide it,” he continued. “And that’s what I decided to do because I did not want to get skin removal surgery at that time.”

    The YouTube sensation said he had been hiding several pounds of loose skin from viewers 

    Person showing skin after weight loss, with bandages wrapped around chest, demonstrating transformation.

    Image credits: Nikocado Avocado

    While “rolls” of skin can be concealed, a face cannot be hidden, the YouTube sensation said.

    Having a long-held phobia of undergoing medical procedures, Perry said that after his weight loss journey, he decided to prioritize a facelift to see whether he could handle undergoing cosmetic surgery.

    If he was able to handle the recovery after a facelift, he would then opt for the more complicated skin removal surgery.

    Plastic surgeon Dr. J. Timothy Katzen took care of the YouTuber’s body lift

    Person in medical attire discussing skin removal with another man post-weight loss.

    Image credits: Nikocado Avocado

    “If I can’t survive this, then we’re definitely not doing loose skin removal,” he told his audience about the facelift.

    Once he was back home from a facelift, the 32-year-old realized it was “easy” and wasted no time in calling up a surgeon to plan his next skin removal procedure.

    He was also growing tired of having to push the excess skin around his tummy area into his clothes.

    Man in a medical gown stands beside a doctor in front of a floral backdrop with "Dr. Katzen" sign, post-skin removal surgery.

    Image credits: Nikocado Avocado

    Recalling one particularly “annoying” incident, he said he was shopping for clothes for a wedding and found that nothing would fit.

    “I had to keep pushing my stomach into my pants,” he added. “It was so annoying, and gross and I just was like, ‘I have to get this off.’”

    Eventually, he had a body lift, a procedure in which excess sagging skin and fat are removed.

    Perry said the surgical team had 10 lbs. of skin removed during the procedure.

    Having a phobia of medical procedures, Perry decided to first undergo a facelift and see if he could handle it 

    Person undergoing a skin procedure, wearing head bandages, assisted by a technician in a medical setting.

    Image credits: Nikocado Avocado

    After he uploaded the latest video, fans flooded his comments section with praises about how he looked “so much happier than ever before.”

    “BEST TRANSFORMATION I’VE EVER SEEN OF A YOUTUBER,” declared one commenter.

    “You were brave to show us your loose skin, and you were brave to get it removed,” another said. “This is gonna impact the youtube community hard.”

    “I had to keep pushing my stomach into my pants,” Perry told his fans 

    Man showing post-skin removal results after significant weight loss transformation.

    Image credits: Nikocado Avocado

    “I work in the fitness industry and many of my clients have tummy tucks. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a tummy tuck that beautiful before! Those lines are perfection,” read one comment.

    “Not only did you face one of the most difficult surgeries a human being can go through,” one wrote, “but you also faced your own biggest fear: needles.”

    Fans praised the “brave” video-maker for candidly sharing his experience

    Side-by-side profile photos showing a significant weight loss transformation.

    Image credits: real_nikocado

    The YouTuber rose to fame with his mukbang videos, where he would gorge on exorbitant amounts of food and simultaneously engage with viewers.

    For roughly two years, his audience was kept in the dark about his weight loss journey, and his YouTube channel continued sharing mukbangs, all of which were pre-recorded.

    After fooling his viewers for so long, he finally came clean in September last year, saying he was always “two steps ahead” of his audience.

    Person in two side-by-side photos wearing a red shirt, showing before and after weight loss transformation.

    Image credits: real_nikocado

    Person showcasing weight loss transformation, sitting outdoors in red shirt and hat, with mountains in background.

    Image credits: real_nikocado

    Perry branded the process as a social experiment and said he wanted to show fans that everything they see online may not be the true reality.

    While fans “laughed” at him for over-consuming all kinds of junk, he told the camera he was in “total control” the entire time in his September video.

    After showing off his weight loss transformation, fans have speculated whether he underwent gastric bypass surgery or began using Ozempic.

    The internet sensation revealed that he won’t post mukbang videos as frequently as he used to before 

    Perry revealed that he no longer wants to maintain a brand that regularly posts mukbang videos.

    Earlier, during the peak of his YouTube activity, the channel would see him consume enormous meals once or twice in a single day.

    Now, he rarely shares such videos on his YouTube channel. Nevertheless, he maintains a strong presence on TikTok, where some 4.8 million followers are keeping up with his cosmetic surgeries.

    “You were brave to show us your loose skin,” a social media user said

    Comment by Wii07ENTERTAINMENT saying “Bros 4 steps ahead,” related to Nikocado Avocado's weight loss.

    Comment praising Nick's happiness after weight loss, featuring 288 likes.

    Comment praising video, expressing long-term inspiration and admiration for weight loss journey.

    Comment praising Nikocado Avocado's facial surgery results, mentioning a natural look.

    Comment praises Nikocado Avocado for loose skin removal after weight loss, highlighting impact on YouTube community.

    Comment praising Nikocado Avocado for positive changes and passion for improvement.

    Comment praising Nikocado Avocado for bravery in facing fear, related to recent weight loss journey.

    Comment praising Nikocado Avocado's healthy appearance after weight loss.

    Comment on commitment after Nikocado Avocado's weight loss and skin removal with prayer and heart emojis.

    Comment on facing difficult surgery and fear of needles, related to Nikocado Avocado's skin removal and weight loss journey.

    Comment on Nikocado Avocado's skin removal and weight loss, with 34 likes and options to reply and like.

    Comment praising openness on weight loss journey, mentioning the helpfulness of knowing resources once goals are achieved.

    Comment praising video impact; positive feedback on weight loss journey.

    Comment praising Nick after weight loss, highlighting dream chasing.

    YouTube comment praising a YouTuber's transformation, with 66 likes and reply option.

    Comment praising Nikocado Avocado for his honesty and revealing loose skin after weight loss.

