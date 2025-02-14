ADVERTISEMENT

Nikocado Avocado pulled the curtains off yet another dramatic transformation.

The YouTube star, who left viewers flabbergasted last year with his 250-lb. weight loss, has once again dropped a series of new revelations about his physical appearance.

In a YouTube video posted this week, the content creator said he went under the knife to remove several pounds of loose skin from his body.

Nikocado Avocado unveiled some brand new revelations in his latest YouTube video

“I had a lot of loose skin,” said the Las Vegas-based YouTuber, whose real name is Nicholas Perry.

The revelation came months after the Ukrainian native shocked his 4.6 million subscribers by flaunting his post-weight loss body.

Perry weighed 411 pounds when he was at his heaviest and took about two years to trim his waistline, dropping down to 158 pounds last year.

After saying goodbye to roughly 250 lbs., the internet star was left with sagging loose skin that he was “hiding” from his audience.

“I was hiding it in my clothes,” he said in the YouTube video posted on February 12.

“It’s just skin; you can kind of tuck it under your pants and hide it,” he continued. “And that’s what I decided to do because I did not want to get skin removal surgery at that time.”

The YouTube sensation said he had been hiding several pounds of loose skin from viewers

While “rolls” of skin can be concealed, a face cannot be hidden, the YouTube sensation said.

Having a long-held phobia of undergoing medical procedures, Perry said that after his weight loss journey, he decided to prioritize a facelift to see whether he could handle undergoing cosmetic surgery.

If he was able to handle the recovery after a facelift, he would then opt for the more complicated skin removal surgery.

Plastic surgeon Dr. J. Timothy Katzen took care of the YouTuber’s body lift



“If I can’t survive this, then we’re definitely not doing loose skin removal,” he told his audience about the facelift.

Once he was back home from a facelift, the 32-year-old realized it was “easy” and wasted no time in calling up a surgeon to plan his next skin removal procedure.

He was also growing tired of having to push the excess skin around his tummy area into his clothes.

Recalling one particularly “annoying” incident, he said he was shopping for clothes for a wedding and found that nothing would fit.

“I had to keep pushing my stomach into my pants,” he added. “It was so annoying, and gross and I just was like, ‘I have to get this off.’”

Eventually, he had a body lift, a procedure in which excess sagging skin and fat are removed.

Perry said the surgical team had 10 lbs. of skin removed during the procedure.

Having a phobia of medical procedures, Perry decided to first undergo a facelift and see if he could handle it

After he uploaded the latest video, fans flooded his comments section with praises about how he looked “so much happier than ever before.”

“BEST TRANSFORMATION I’VE EVER SEEN OF A YOUTUBER,” declared one commenter.

“You were brave to show us your loose skin, and you were brave to get it removed,” another said. “This is gonna impact the youtube community hard.”

“I had to keep pushing my stomach into my pants,” Perry told his fans

“I work in the fitness industry and many of my clients have tummy tucks. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a tummy tuck that beautiful before! Those lines are perfection,” read one comment.

“Not only did you face one of the most difficult surgeries a human being can go through,” one wrote, “but you also faced your own biggest fear: needles.”

Fans praised the “brave” video-maker for candidly sharing his experience

The YouTuber rose to fame with his mukbang videos, where he would gorge on exorbitant amounts of food and simultaneously engage with viewers.

For roughly two years, his audience was kept in the dark about his weight loss journey, and his YouTube channel continued sharing mukbangs, all of which were pre-recorded.

After fooling his viewers for so long, he finally came clean in September last year, saying he was always “two steps ahead” of his audience.

Perry branded the process as a social experiment and said he wanted to show fans that everything they see online may not be the true reality.

While fans “laughed” at him for over-consuming all kinds of junk, he told the camera he was in “total control” the entire time in his September video.

After showing off his weight loss transformation, fans have speculated whether he underwent gastric bypass surgery or began using Ozempic.

The internet sensation revealed that he won’t post mukbang videos as frequently as he used to before

Perry revealed that he no longer wants to maintain a brand that regularly posts mukbang videos.

Earlier, during the peak of his YouTube activity, the channel would see him consume enormous meals once or twice in a single day.

Now, he rarely shares such videos on his YouTube channel. Nevertheless, he maintains a strong presence on TikTok, where some 4.8 million followers are keeping up with his cosmetic surgeries.

“You were brave to show us your loose skin,” a social media user said

