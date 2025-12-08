ADVERTISEMENT

The internet is in a frenzy again, and this time it’s all about YouTuber Nikocado Avocado.

Nikocado Avocado in a red shirt sitting indoors, showing his face and neck after cosmetic surgery results.

Image credits: real_nikocado / Instagram

YouTuber Nicholas Perry, known for mukbang videos, shared his incredible weight-loss journey with his 4.6 million YouTube subscribers throughout 2024.

Many were shocked by his jaw-dropping transformation. After years of leveraging his excess weight for content, the internet celebrity lost 250 pounds.

Behind every polished look are choices and struggles, and Nikocado isn’t hiding it. This stunning twist is hailed as a top comeback of the year, with important lessons to be gleaned.

Nikocado Avocado Facelift Reveal

In February 2025, the internet collectively gasped at a bold headline: Nikocado Avocado revealed a facelift to address his excess skin. People reported that the YouTuber underwent facial surgery to remove what he jokingly called his “big gobble gobble turkey neck.”

His dramatic weight loss was first revealed in September 2024 in a video titled “two steps ahead,” where he wore a panda mask and described the transformation as “the greatest social experiment.”

He confessed to pre-recording content to convince fans he was still at his heaviest. That video has since racked up over 50 million views.

Person wearing a large panda head costume and a red shirt, representing Nikocado Avocado cosmetic surgery results concept.

Image credits: r/StephanieSooStories

The massive 250-pound drop left him with considerable loose skin. To address this, he partnered with plastic surgeon Dr. Ben Talei to undergo facial reshaping.

Although initially reluctant to undergo complete abdominal skin removal, the success of his facelift gave him the confidence to move forward.

Nikocado admitted that he used to tuck the extra skin into his pants, but it became unbearable. Dr. Talei performed a “360 body lift,” which targets sagging skin and enhances the appearance of remaining skin. The extensive procedures dramatically reduced his overhanging skin.

He told People the surgical results had changed his life and that he had “never felt so good” in his entire life.

The surgeries eliminated at least 10 pounds of excess skin. In true Nikocado fashion, he revealed the news while eating McDonald’s on YouTube.

Nikocado Avocado wearing a wide-brimmed hat and striped colorful shirt in a green mountainous landscape, Nikocado Avocado cosmetic surgery results.

Image credits: real_nikocado / Instagram

His transformation video quickly racked up reactions. Some fans were stunned, others skeptical, suspecting filters. The buzz over both the facelift and his slimmed-down look took off across Instagram, X, and TikTok.

Given his history of chaotic content and emotional breakdowns, skepticism was expected. In his “two steps ahead” reveal, he admitted to deceiving fans, prompting some to question whether the facelift was part of another elaborate performance.

Was It All for Clicks?

No Nikocado Avocado saga is complete without controversy, and his facelift and skin removal surgeries were no exception.

Known for tricking fans, he boasted in vlogs that he had stayed two steps ahead of everyone for over a year. That fueled immediate skepticism, with critics dissecting every frame of his latest updates.

Nikocado Avocado holding a bowl of instant noodles, smiling and wearing a red shirt with multiple faces printed.

Image credits: r/LAinfluencersnark

Soon after his reveal video dropped, theories swirled. The most popular was that both the weight loss and facelift were stunts for engagement.

Supporters of this theory pointed out that Nikocado often prerecorded videos to mislead viewers and had previously claimed he’d given up on weight loss altogether.

Some fans argued the rollout, from his body transformation to the persona shift, was carefully crafted to appeal to a younger audience. Others suggested he was trying to portray both victim and villain at once, prioritizing clicks over authenticity.

Close-up of a Nikocado Avocado showing cosmetic surgery scars and marks on his face, highlighting Nikocado Avocado cosmetic surgery results.

Image credits: real_nikocado / Instagram

True to form, Nikocado fired back with a flood of Instagram clips, including topless photos and hospital shots before and after surgery. He even launched new Instagram and X accounts just to document his transformation, hinting at a potential new era for his channel.

This pivot from food-based chaos to body positivity ignited debate across social platforms. The Daily Bruin argued that the entire arc exposed “the inauthenticity of microcelebrity culture” and questioned whether such content resonates with younger, socially aware audiences.

Meanwhile, the hoax debate raged on. Some viewers struggled to celebrate Nikocado’s glow-up, citing his reputation for pranks. Rumors circulated that he might be faking the transformation entirely or at least relying on filters to enhance his results.

While none of those claims have been verified, Dr. Talei did confirm the facelift. But the buzz speaks volumes about the complex path Nikocado took to fame.

Slippery Relationship With Authenticity

For years, Nikocado Avocado has operated in a space where sincerity and spectacle constantly overlap. His viral fame was built on emotional whiplash; one moment, he would break down in tears, the next, he would reveal it was all an act.

His earliest videos focused on veganism and lifestyle, but he soon pivoted to binge-eating content and intentional weight gain.

Nikocado Avocado posing with fried chicken and a KFC box, making a playful facial expression in a dark setting.

Image credits: nikocadosavocado / Instagram

Today, his complicated relationship with authenticity is more visible than ever. That blend of chaos, confession, and deliberate deception made him one of YouTube’s most polarizing figures. Over time, the lines blurred between Nikocado the person and Nikocado the persona.

His entire career has been built on reinvention.

Every pivot added to his internet lore, as he turned virality into a weapon, boosting subscribers and mocking both haters and fans in equal measure. Just when viewers thought he had hit bottom, he would launch a new arc.

This cycle of collapse and rebound is why many now question the sincerity of his latest transformation. Every breakdown, confession, and reveal is amplified for maximum drama.

Nikocado Avocado looking at the camera wearing a red shirt after undergoing cosmetic surgery and sharing results.

Image credits: nikocadosavocado / Instagram

Only in rare moments, we catch glimpses of Nicholas Perry, the man behind the mask, before he disappears again into his caricature.