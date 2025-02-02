Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman With G-Cup Fires Back At Strangers Staring At Her Breasts: ‘If It Offends You, Don’t Look!’
News

Woman With G-Cup Fires Back At Strangers Staring At Her Breasts: ‘If It Offends You, Don’t Look!’

24

8

An Australian influencer reached her breaking point after enduring repeated, unwelcome stares and disapproving looks at her G-cup bust in public.

“Yes, this is my body. I have big tits. It’s just who I am. I’m not going to wear a high neck shirt everywhere I go,” Hannah Zaslawski said in an unapologetic TikTok video, in which she accused her detractors of “body shaming her.

Highlights
  • An Australian influencer defended herself after being body shamed for her G-cup bust.
  • She cited two older women looking at her with disapproval as her "breaking point."
  • While her fans supported her, critics accused her of attention-seeking and blamed her outfit choices.

The event that prompted her to record the clip occurred at a local shopping center. The influencer was wearing a singlet top that accentuated her chest when, according to her, she received judgmental looks from older women.

“Stop looking. If it offends you, don’t look!” she stated.

    Australian influencer goes viral after calling out strangers for looking with disapproval at her G-cup breasts in public

    Woman smiling in a floral dress, addressing attention from strangers.

    Image credits: hannahzaslawski

    Zaslawski said that it was the third time in three days she had been met with disapproval due to her natural body shape, featuring a size-G bust at around 97 centimeters (size-F at 38 inches).

    Her defiant stance was celebrated by her followers, with many saying they had faced similar unsolicited attention in the past.

    Woman with G-cup in a shopping center, addressing comments on her appearance.

    Image credits: hannahzaslawski

    “As a woman who is well-endowed, I often face disapproving looks from older women or unwelcome attention from older men,” the influencer said, explaining that her issue went beyond a matter of modesty but of feeling free to wear whatever she wants.

    “If a woman with a smaller cup size wore the exact same outfit, no one would bat an eye,” she added.

    The woman chalked the criticisms to a difference in values between older and newer generations

    Woman with G-cup responding to stares in a parking structure, text overlay saying “I’m not doing anything offensive!”

    Image credits: hannahzaslawski

    The influencer then acknowledged that older generations were raised in a different era, but attributed their contrasting values not to differences in manners to perceptions of modesty, but to women being historically restricted.

    “I’m incredibly grateful to live in a time where women are liberated,” she explained.

    Woman responds to strangers staring at her G-cup breasts with confidence.

    Image credits: hannahzaslawski

    “But to the women who look at younger women with judgment, I want to say: It’s never too late to learn, grow, and adapt. Be proud of the women who are embracing their bodies and their freedom,” she added.

    Zaslawski’s remarks were celebrated by her followers, with her video quickly amassing nearly 100,000 views.

    Her detractors dismissed her video as “attention-seeking” and blamed her for wearing clothing ill-fitted to her physique

    @hannahzaslawskiIf it offend you, don’t look. 👀♬ original sound – Hannah 🌝

    Despite reactions to her video being mostly positive, some netizens were quick to dismiss her message as an attention-seeking tactic.

    For instance, one user wrote: “She obviously put them out there to get attention. This is her claim to fame, no matter how desperate it seems to me. She feeds off of the good and the bad attention and reports it. Mission accomplished.”

    Woman smiling with a lit candle on a cake, addressing stares at her G-cup size confidently.

    Image credits: hannahzaslawski

    Another believed the influencer was creating the problem on her own by not acknowledging the types of clothing her body is best suited for.

    “Just because you can doesn’t mean you should. There is a big difference between wearing a turtleneck and choosing a tank that is clearly too small for you. You’re waiting for a wardrobe malfunction to happen,” they wrote.

    “They need to mind their own business.” Netizens supported the influencer and felt her outrage was justified

    Comment response about staring issue with a woman wearing revealing clothing.

    Comment addressing woman with G-cup discussing public reactions, emphasizing personal choice and comfort.

    Comment by user Magz1972 saying 'they need to mind their own business', with 467 likes.

    Woman discussing challenges of having G-cup size in social media comment.

    Comment from Yvette: "Literally! Like where am I supposed to put them hahahaha," discussing reactions to stares.

    Comment by Twiddle dee stating "Old woman are just as bad as men of any age.

    User comment on bra shopping experience, highlighting reactions from two older women.

    Comment addressing dressing standards and G-cup criticism, with support for equality in attire choices.

    Comment from Max discussing judgement faced by women with large breasts.

    Comment from Myles expressing frustration about wearing oversized shirts due to side eyes, missing cute dresses, related to G-cup topic.

    Comment by Mia saying, 'If I look it's only because I have none,' with a heart icon below.

    Comment by louisa274 saying 'jealous for sure' with a profile picture in a social media thread.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    What do you think ?
    melissaphilipps8 avatar
    NoName
    NoName
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago

    I'm conflicted. I, too, have a very large chest. She and I are comparable. I would never think to wear a shirt like that without more support. I can't shame someone for wearing clothes, but she knows damn well what she's doing. She's saying don't look at these, but she displays them in a very conspicuous way. I can't even go out to get the mail without a bra, because I don't want people to see the twins on an unsupported walk. Can she wear whatever? Hell yes. Should she wear whatever? Girl, come on lol

    deb-lucas avatar
    Dilly Millandry
    Dilly Millandry
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago

    Same. It's a choice. Can I wear what I want? Yes. Do I want people eyeballing my girls and making comments? No. Will my having a go at people stop others from looking/commenting? No. She's not going to change people. She can carry on wearing what she does and learn to ignore them, or carry on biting back. Or she can change what she wears and have a more peaceful shopping experience. It's entirely her choice. That those choices aren't exactly what she wants doesn't alter reality, unfortunately.

    lee451h avatar
    Lee451 Henderson
    Lee451 Henderson
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago

    Boobs are much like a solar eclipse. It's there, it's interesting but you are NOT supposed to stare.

