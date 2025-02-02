Woman With G-Cup Fires Back At Strangers Staring At Her Breasts: ‘If It Offends You, Don’t Look!’

ADVERTISEMENT

An Australian influencer reached her breaking point after enduring repeated, unwelcome stares and disapproving looks at her G-cup bust in public.

“Yes, this is my body. I have big tits. It’s just who I am. I’m not going to wear a high neck shirt everywhere I go,” Hannah Zaslawski said in an unapologetic TikTok video, in which she accused her detractors of “body shaming her.

An Australian influencer defended herself after being body shamed for her G-cup bust.

She cited two older women looking at her with disapproval as her "breaking point."

While her fans supported her, critics accused her of attention-seeking and blamed her outfit choices.

The event that prompted her to record the clip occurred at a local shopping center. The influencer was wearing a singlet top that accentuated her chest when, according to her, she received judgmental looks from older women.

“Stop looking. If it offends you, don’t look!” she stated.

Image credits: hannahzaslawski

Zaslawski said that it was the third time in three days she had been met with disapproval due to her natural body shape, featuring a size-G bust at around 97 centimeters (size-F at 38 inches).

Her defiant stance was celebrated by her followers, with many saying they had faced similar unsolicited attention in the past.

Image credits: hannahzaslawski

“As a woman who is well-endowed, I often face disapproving looks from older women or unwelcome attention from older men,” the influencer said, explaining that her issue went beyond a matter of modesty but of feeling free to wear whatever she wants.

“If a woman with a smaller cup size wore the exact same outfit, no one would bat an eye,” she added.

The woman chalked the criticisms to a difference in values between older and newer generations

Image credits: hannahzaslawski

The influencer then acknowledged that older generations were raised in a different era, but attributed their contrasting values not to differences in manners to perceptions of modesty, but to women being historically restricted.

“I’m incredibly grateful to live in a time where women are liberated,” she explained.

Image credits: hannahzaslawski

“But to the women who look at younger women with judgment, I want to say: It’s never too late to learn, grow, and adapt. Be proud of the women who are embracing their bodies and their freedom,” she added.

Zaslawski’s remarks were celebrated by her followers, with her video quickly amassing nearly 100,000 views.

Her detractors dismissed her video as “attention-seeking” and blamed her for wearing clothing ill-fitted to her physique

Despite reactions to her video being mostly positive, some netizens were quick to dismiss her message as an attention-seeking tactic.

For instance, one user wrote: “She obviously put them out there to get attention. This is her claim to fame, no matter how desperate it seems to me. She feeds off of the good and the bad attention and reports it. Mission accomplished.”

Image credits: hannahzaslawski

Another believed the influencer was creating the problem on her own by not acknowledging the types of clothing her body is best suited for.

“Just because you can doesn’t mean you should. There is a big difference between wearing a turtleneck and choosing a tank that is clearly too small for you. You’re waiting for a wardrobe malfunction to happen,” they wrote.

“They need to mind their own business.” Netizens supported the influencer and felt her outrage was justified

