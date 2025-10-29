“Strangers Say I Look Great”: Woman Shares How Costco Helped Her Lose 130 Lbs

ADVERTISEMENT

The commonly peddled tip for health is to walk about ten thousand steps every day. Some folks do that without even trying, but others have to go out of their way to find the time. A woman shared her low-effort, but quite effective weight loss strategy of just walking around Costco for roughly forty minutes every day.

However, she also appeared to be a frequent user of weight loss medication, which she readily admitted in the comments section. For the non-Americans, this is but another example of just how hostile the US is to the simple act of walking. We reached out to her via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.

RELATED:

Walking around a store all day is still walking

Woman shopping at Costco wearing green shirt and carrying tote bag, representing weight loss journey and lifestyle changes.

Share icon

Image credits: jchizhe/Envato (not the actual photo)

One woman described how she started to treat Costco as her “gym”

Text showing a woman sharing how Costco helped her lose 130 lbs by walking 40 minutes regularly near her workplace.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman shares how Costco helped her lose 130 lbs by making exercise fun with good sales and a supportive community.

Share icon

Woman wearing a yellow dress and headband standing in doorway, sharing how Costco helped with weight loss journey.

Share icon

Woman in a pink dress smiling indoors, sharing her weight loss journey with Costco helping her lose 130 lbs.

Share icon

Image credits: lkurz88

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

She chatted with some readers and also shared some more details

Reddit conversation about a woman’s weight loss journey and how walking in Costco helped her lose 130 lbs.

Screenshot of an online conversation discussing weight loss methods related to how Costco helped a woman lose 130 lbs.

Woman smiling confidently in casual clothes, sharing how Costco helped her lose 130 lbs and gain compliments.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a conversation about walking Costco regularly and taking food samples, related to weight loss journey discussion.

Woman sharing how Costco helped her lose 130 lbs, smiling confidently in a casual black top.

Reddit conversation showing user discussing avoiding engagement by wearing headphones, related to weight loss journey.

ADVERTISEMENT

Discussion about walking to Costco to avoid impulse purchases and managing shopping trips to support weight loss journey.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman smiling confidently after significant weight loss, sharing how Costco helped her lose 130 pounds.

Share icon

Woman sharing weight loss journey after losing 130 lbs with Costco's help and lifestyle changes including exercise

ADVERTISEMENT

People thought her “strategy” was both amusing and clever

Woman shares how Costco helped her lose 130 lbs, inspiring strangers to say she looks great and healthier.

Woman shares how Costco helped her lose 130 lbs, inspiring strangers to say she looks great and confident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman shares how Costco helped her lose 130 lbs as strangers say she looks great after weight loss journey.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment discussing exercise habits and the goal of movement for weight loss motivation.

Comment about walking around Costco and losing money, discussing weight loss journey linked to Costco visits.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment expressing encouragement about exercise and praising dedication, related to woman’s Costco weight loss journey.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman smiling confidently after losing 130 lbs, sharing how Costco helped her achieve weight loss success.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment about using heavy grocery carts to get more workout, related to losing weight at Costco.

Comment by drjuss06 praising weight loss, saying walking helps and congratulating the woman on her success.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media comment sharing thoughts on a fun exercise idea and concerns about overspending.

Comment text on a forum post saying the dream of 80s mall walkers is alive at Costco, related to weight loss journey.

Comment praising a woman’s weight loss progress and mentioning Costco’s role in supporting walkers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman smiling confidently at Costco, showcasing weight loss of 130 lbs with healthy lifestyle changes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman smiling in casual wear sharing her weight loss journey and how Costco helped her lose 130 lbs successfully.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment praising Costco as a great indoor walking area for weight loss and fitness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman smiling and standing confidently, sharing her weight loss journey with Costco's support after losing 130 lbs.

Woman smiling and holding groceries in a Costco aisle, showcasing her weight loss journey and confidence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman smiling confidently, sharing her weight loss journey and how Costco helped her lose 130 lbs.

Comment about a woman sharing how Costco helped her lose 130 lbs, mentioning a Garmin watch tracking her workout.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman smiling confidently sharing how Costco helped her lose 130 lbs, inspiring strangers with her weight loss journey

Comment on Reddit by JeffBoyardee69 expressing that they wouldn't be able to afford the item shown.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman smiling confidently, sharing her weight loss journey with Costco's help after losing 130 lbs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment text reading positive feedback on Costco as an effective fitness plan for weight loss, highlighting its role in losing 130 lbs.

Woman shares how Costco helped her lose 130 lbs, gaining compliments from strangers on her great transformation.

Comment about weight change after joining Costco, relating to a woman’s weight loss journey of 130 lbs.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT