“Strangers Say I Look Great”: Woman Shares How Costco Helped Her Lose 130 Lbs
Woman smiling confidently indoors wearing a mustard dress and headband, sharing her Costco weight loss journey.
Health & Wellness, Lifestyle

“Strangers Say I Look Great”: Woman Shares How Costco Helped Her Lose 130 Lbs

The commonly peddled tip for health is to walk about ten thousand steps every day. Some folks do that without even trying, but others have to go out of their way to find the time. A woman shared her low-effort, but quite effective weight loss strategy of just walking around Costco for roughly forty minutes every day.

However, she also appeared to be a frequent user of weight loss medication, which she readily admitted in the comments section. For the non-Americans, this is but another example of just how hostile the US is to the simple act of walking. We reached out to her via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.

    Walking around a store all day is still walking

    Woman shopping at Costco wearing green shirt and carrying tote bag, representing weight loss journey and lifestyle changes.

    Image credits:  jchizhe/Envato (not the actual photo)

    One woman described how she started to treat Costco as her “gym”

    Text showing a woman sharing how Costco helped her lose 130 lbs by walking 40 minutes regularly near her workplace.

    Woman shares how Costco helped her lose 130 lbs by making exercise fun with good sales and a supportive community.

    Woman wearing a yellow dress and headband standing in doorway, sharing how Costco helped with weight loss journey.

    Woman in a pink dress smiling indoors, sharing her weight loss journey with Costco helping her lose 130 lbs.

    Image credits: lkurz88

    She chatted with some readers and also shared some more details

    Reddit conversation about a woman’s weight loss journey and how walking in Costco helped her lose 130 lbs.

    Screenshot of an online conversation discussing weight loss methods related to how Costco helped a woman lose 130 lbs.

    Woman smiling confidently in casual clothes, sharing how Costco helped her lose 130 lbs and gain compliments.

    Screenshot of a conversation about walking Costco regularly and taking food samples, related to weight loss journey discussion.

    Woman sharing how Costco helped her lose 130 lbs, smiling confidently in a casual black top.

    Reddit conversation showing user discussing avoiding engagement by wearing headphones, related to weight loss journey.

    Discussion about walking to Costco to avoid impulse purchases and managing shopping trips to support weight loss journey.

    Woman smiling confidently after significant weight loss, sharing how Costco helped her lose 130 pounds.

    Woman sharing weight loss journey after losing 130 lbs with Costco's help and lifestyle changes including exercise

    People thought her “strategy” was both amusing and clever

    Woman shares how Costco helped her lose 130 lbs, inspiring strangers to say she looks great and healthier.

    Woman shares how Costco helped her lose 130 lbs, inspiring strangers to say she looks great and confident.

    Woman shares how Costco helped her lose 130 lbs as strangers say she looks great after weight loss journey.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing exercise habits and the goal of movement for weight loss motivation.

    Comment about walking around Costco and losing money, discussing weight loss journey linked to Costco visits.

    Comment expressing encouragement about exercise and praising dedication, related to woman’s Costco weight loss journey.

    Woman smiling confidently after losing 130 lbs, sharing how Costco helped her achieve weight loss success.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment about using heavy grocery carts to get more workout, related to losing weight at Costco.

    Comment by drjuss06 praising weight loss, saying walking helps and congratulating the woman on her success.

    Screenshot of a social media comment sharing thoughts on a fun exercise idea and concerns about overspending.

    Comment text on a forum post saying the dream of 80s mall walkers is alive at Costco, related to weight loss journey.

    Comment praising a woman’s weight loss progress and mentioning Costco’s role in supporting walkers.

    Woman smiling confidently at Costco, showcasing weight loss of 130 lbs with healthy lifestyle changes.

    Woman smiling in casual wear sharing her weight loss journey and how Costco helped her lose 130 lbs successfully.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment praising Costco as a great indoor walking area for weight loss and fitness.

    Woman smiling and standing confidently, sharing her weight loss journey with Costco's support after losing 130 lbs.

    Woman smiling and holding groceries in a Costco aisle, showcasing her weight loss journey and confidence.

    Woman smiling confidently, sharing her weight loss journey and how Costco helped her lose 130 lbs.

    Comment about a woman sharing how Costco helped her lose 130 lbs, mentioning a Garmin watch tracking her workout.

    Woman smiling confidently sharing how Costco helped her lose 130 lbs, inspiring strangers with her weight loss journey

    Comment on Reddit by JeffBoyardee69 expressing that they wouldn't be able to afford the item shown.

    Woman smiling confidently, sharing her weight loss journey with Costco's help after losing 130 lbs.

    Comment text reading positive feedback on Costco as an effective fitness plan for weight loss, highlighting its role in losing 130 lbs.

    Woman shares how Costco helped her lose 130 lbs, gaining compliments from strangers on her great transformation.

    Comment about weight change after joining Costco, relating to a woman’s weight loss journey of 130 lbs.

    Healthy lifestyle
    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

