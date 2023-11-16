Mom Is Furious She’s Not Allowed To Change Her Baby’s Diaper Where People Eat
Different people have different eating preferences. Some like their food spicy, some put on YouTube videos for background noise, and some carry chopsticks wherever they go.
However, it would be difficult to find a person who enjoys a strong unpleasant odor while they’re fueling up.
Recently, a woman who goes on Reddit by the nickname HRProf2020 went to a restaurant to grab a quick dinner when another customer started changing her baby’s diaper right next to her.
After their confrontation, HRProf2020 started having doubts about the way she carried herself, so the woman made a post on the subreddit ‘Am I the [Jerk]?‘ describing the situation in detail and asking its members to share their opinions on it. Here’s what she wrote.
Changing diapers in public can be a challenge
Image credits: Rido81 (not the actual photo)
But this restaurant client thought a mother had crossed the line when she began doing it next to her eating lunch
Image credits: Guillaume Bolduc (not the actual photo)
Image source: HRProf2020
Eww, food and the result of its digestion should never be in the same place, if only for sanitary reasons.
