Woman Keeps Husband’s Surprise Birthday Trip Secret For 3 Months, In-Laws Ruin It In A Second

ADVERTISEMENT

Not everyone can keep a secret. So it’s often best to say nothing at all – to anyone – if you don’t want your precious info leaked. One woman learned the hard way. She had spent ages saving money and planning the perfect surprise trip for her husband. He was none the wiser while she put all the wheels in motion for his 40th birthday.

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s until the woman made the grave mistake of mentioning the surprise overseas trip to his parents. What had taken her months to plan and cover up was all unraveled in a matter of seconds, when her in-laws got a bout of verbal diarrhea. They blurted out everything. More than once. For effect. To say the wife is livid is an understatement. She’s turned to the internet for advice.

RELATED:

A 40th birthday is a big milestone for many people

Share icon

Image credits: Michael Tucker (not the actual photo)

One woman’s attempt to make her husband’s big day extra special hit a snag when his parents totally ruined the surprise

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: engin akyurt (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image source: RossGellersCat

Some felt the wife should continue keeping the trip a surprise while others didn’t see the point

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT