Unknown Illness Takes More Than 50 Lives In A Matter Of Hours Leaving Experts Stunned

An unknown lethal illness has claimed the lives of over 50 people in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Monday (February 24).

In most cases, the time between the onset of symptoms and the fatalities has been 48 hours. Serge Ngalebato, the medical director at Bikoro Hospital, a regional monitoring center, described the short interval as “really worrying.”

According to the WHO, the first outbreak began on January 21 in the northwestern town of Boloko after three children ate a bat and succumbed to the disease within 48 hours, exhibiting hemorrhagic fever symptoms.

Image credits: US Air Force (not the actual photo)

The second outbreak was recorded in the town of Bomate on February 9.

A total of 419 cases have been recorded, with 53 people losing their lives to the mysterious disease.

On February 9, samples from 13 cases were sent to the National Institute for Biomedical Research in Congo’s capital, Kinshasa, for testing, the WHO stated.

All samples tested negative for Ebola or other common hemorrhagic fever diseases like Marburg.

Some tested positive for malaria, a mosquito-borne infectious disease that can be lethal and causes fever, fatigue, vomiting, and headaches.

Image credits: aboodi vesakaran/Pexels (not the actual photo)

The number of outbreaks of diseases that jumped from animals to humans has surged by 60% in the last decade, the WHO said in a2022 report.

Ebola and other hemorrhagic fevers were responsible for 70% of those outbreaks, in addition to illnesses like monkeypox, dengue, anthrax, and plague.

Zoonotic diseases have affected people in Africa for centuries, especially in regions where consumingwildlife is common.



However, WHO’s Africa director, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, noted that developments like quicker travel across thecontinent have exacerbated the rapid spread of these diseases.

Most victims succumbed to the illness within 48 hours of exhibiting symptoms

Image credits: stock.adobe (not the actual photo)

Additionally, the continent has the world’s fastest-growing population, leading to rising urbanization and reducing the natural habitats of wildlife.

An outbreak that may once have been contained to a rural area can now spread quickly to the continent’s cities and then affect the rest of the world through international travel.

Coronaviruses are also zoonotic, meaning they are transmitted between animals and people. The SARS-CoV-2 that claimed 7 million lives is believed to have originated with infected animals sold at a market in China.

The first outbreak began on January 21 after a group of children ate a bat and passed away following hemorrhagic fever symptoms

Image credits: Nils Bouillard/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

“We need all hands on deck to prevent and control zoonotic diseases such as Ebola, monkeypox, and even othercoronaviruses,” Dr. Moeti noted in the WHO report.

“Zoonotic diseases are caused by spillover events from animals to humans. Only when we break down the walls between disciplines can we tackle all aspects of the response.

“With improved transportation in Africa, there is an increased threat of zoonotic pathogens traveling to large urban centers.

“We must act now to contain zoonotic diseases before they can cause widespread infections and stop Africa from becoming a hotspot for emerging infectious diseases.”

Image credits: stock.adobe (not the actual photo)

In 2013, West Africa’s Ebolaepidemic became widespread when it arrived in capital cities, killing over 10,000 people.

The virus is believed to have started when it was transmitted from infectedfruit bats to the human population.

The first cases of the epidemic—the most widespread Ebola outbreak in history—were recorded in Guinea in December 2013. Then, the disease spread to Liberia and Sierra Leone.

Secondary infections occurred in the United States and Spain, with isolated cases being recorded in Senegal, the United Kingdom, and Italy.

Samples from 13 cases tested negative for Ebola or other common hemorrhagic fever diseases

Image credits: stock.adobe (not the actual photo)

The number of cases peaked in October 2014. They began to decline through a combination of vaccines, public health measures, and international cooperation.

The Ebola outbreak was declared over in June 2016.



In addition to the Ebola virus, the Sudan virus and the Bundibugyo virus are the three viruses responsible for the largest outbreaks in Africa,as per the CDC.

The Ebola virus remains the deadliest, with up to 90% of cases being fatal. The Sudan virus is fatal for about 50% of those who get sick with the disease, and the Bundibugyo virus has a 30% fatality rate.

Some samples tested positive for malaria, a mosquito-borne infectious disease

Image credits: stock.adobe (not the actual photo)

Last year, another mysterious flu-like illness that claimed dozens of lives in southwestCongo was determined to be very likely malaria,said the head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

There were 416 reported cases of the unknown illness, with 31 people succumbing to it in hospitals.

