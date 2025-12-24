Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Man Tells GF She Can’t Come To Christmas But Still Expects Her To Drop Off The Gifts She Bought
Woman looking stressed and upset, holding her head, reflecting on buying expensive gifts for BFu2019s kids during Christmas.
Couples, Relationships

Man Tells GF She Can’t Come To Christmas But Still Expects Her To Drop Off The Gifts She Bought

12

36

12

ADVERTISEMENT

No matter how your year has gone, you should still be able to look forward to the holidays. The last couple weeks of the year are meant for rest, relaxation and spending much-needed time with loved ones. But when this woman heard her boyfriend’s plans for Christmas, she became more stressed than ever.

Below, you’ll find a saga that was shared on Reddit detailing how this woman went from finding out that she couldn’t celebrate the holidays with her boyfriend to starting the new year single. Keep reading to find all of the juicy details and updates, as well as some of the advice invested readers left the author. 

RELATED:

    This woman was excited about celebrating the holidays with her boyfriend

    A woman with long blonde hair holding her head, looking upset indoors near a window with an outdoor view.

    Image credits: EyeEm / freepik (not the actual photo)

    But when she found out she was uninvited, she began to wonder if their relationship has any future at all

    Woman buys expensive gifts for boyfriend’s kids but is told she can’t spend Christmas with them, family drama involved.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt describing a woman’s negative first interaction with her boyfriend’s ex, involving his kids and a breakup.

    Text excerpt about a woman being told she can’t spend Christmas with BF’s kids despite buying expensive gifts.

    Woman sitting upset while man in plaid shirt talks, depicting tension over spending Christmas with boyfriend’s kids.

    Image credits: wavebreakmedia_micro / freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text about woman buying expensive gifts for boyfriend’s kids and being told she can’t spend Christmas with them.

    Woman considering expensive gifts for boyfriend’s kids, unsure about spending Christmas with them.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Wrapped expensive Christmas gifts with white ribbon, symbolizing woman buying presents for boyfriend’s kids.

    Image credits: valeria_aksakova / freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt expressing gratitude for kind comments and reflecting on kindness after receiving unkind remarks online.

    Text excerpt about coping after escaping a controlling, narcissistic mother, relating to woman buying expensive gifts for BF’s kids and being excluded from Christmas.

    Text from a therapy session discussing building relationships and empathy related to a woman buying expensive gifts for boyfriend’s kids.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text about woman buying expensive gifts for boyfriend’s kids, facing Christmas exclusion, and personal therapy struggles.

    Image credits: AnySwimming2309

    Readers were appalled by the man’s behavior, and many encouraged the author to hold onto the gifts that she bought

    Woman buys expensive gifts for boyfriend’s kids and faces being told she can’t spend Christmas with them.

    Screenshot of a forum conversation about a woman buying expensive gifts for boyfriend’s kids and Christmas spending issues.

    Comment about woman buying expensive gifts for boyfriend's kids, facing Christmas restrictions from them online discussion.

    Comment on a forum about relationships, advising on self-respect and readiness before committing.

    Comment advising a woman to be single and seek therapy instead of facing issues in a difficult relationship with her boyfriend’s kids.

    Woman buying expensive gifts for boyfriend’s kids faces exclusion from Christmas celebrations with them.

    Screenshot of a forum comment advising to send a message and block after buying expensive gifts for boyfriend’s kids around Christmas.

    Screenshot of an online comment about a woman buying expensive gifts for boyfriend’s kids but not allowed to spend Christmas with them.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment advising a woman about her relationship issues involving gifts and spending Christmas with boyfriend’s kids.

    Comment advising to stop spending money on a man and focus on self-care to improve self-esteem and avoid drama.

    Comment on a forum post discussing a woman buying expensive gifts for boyfriend’s kids and being excluded from Christmas plans.

    Screenshot of a comment warning a woman about her relationship after buying expensive gifts for boyfriend’s kids.

    Comment text about relationship issues and gift return, related to woman buying expensive gifts for boyfriend’s kids.

    Woman buys expensive gifts for boyfriend’s kids, facing challenges about spending Christmas with them.

    Comment expressing sympathy and advising a woman who buys expensive gifts for boyfriend’s kids but is excluded from Christmas.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a personal story involving a woman, expensive gifts, and Christmas with boyfriend’s kids.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment advising a woman on expensive gifts for boyfriend’s kids and Christmas spending boundaries.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment advising a woman who buys expensive gifts for her boyfriend’s kids during Christmas.

    Comment criticizing woman buying expensive gifts for boyfriend’s kids and being excluded from Christmas with them.

    Comment on Reddit discussing a woman who buys expensive gifts for boyfriend’s kids but can’t spend Christmas with them.

    Comment text on white background about woman buying expensive gifts for boyfriend’s kids but being told she can’t spend Christmas with them.

    Woman buys expensive gifts for boyfriend’s kids but is told she cannot spend Christmas with them.

    Later, the woman shared an update explaining why it’s been so hard for her to leave the relationship

    Woman holding wrapped expensive gifts, feeling upset after being told she can't spend Christmas with boyfriend's kids.

    Text excerpt discussing a woman buying expensive gifts for boyfriend’s kids and being told she can’t spend Christmas with them.

    Woman buys expensive gifts for boyfriend’s kids but is told she cannot spend Christmas with them.

    Text conversation expressing shock and reflection about being told she can’t spend Christmas with boyfriend’s kids after buying gifts.

    Woman buying expensive gifts for boyfriend’s kids, facing conflict over spending Christmas with them.

    Text describing a woman buying expensive gifts for boyfriend’s kids who is later told she cannot spend Christmas with them.

    Woman buys expensive gifts for boyfriend’s kids but is told she can’t spend Christmas with them.

    Woman buys expensive gifts for boyfriend’s kids but is told she cannot spend Christmas with them, facing family conflict.

    Image credits: AnySwimming2309

    Readers pointed out how unfairly the author had been treated, and many encouraged her to end the relationship for good

    Text post discussing emotional isolation, manipulation, and advice to live alone while engaging in lighthearted activities for self-growth.

    Text conversation about relationship advice emphasizing mental and spiritual clarity in healthy dynamics and personal value.

    Comment expressing sympathy for a woman buying expensive gifts for boyfriend’s kids but being told she can’t spend Christmas with them.

    Text advice about managing friendships and hobbies related to crafts for women dealing with family conflicts.

    Text conversation discussing a woman’s struggles with her boyfriend and his kids during Christmas and relationship issues.

    Comment discussing a woman buying expensive gifts for boyfriend’s kids but being excluded from Christmas with them.

    Woman buys expensive gifts for boyfriend’s kids but is told she can’t spend Christmas with them, emotional family conflict discussed.

    Comment discussing relationship compromise and advice for a woman buying expensive gifts for boyfriend’s kids.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing a woman buying expensive gifts for her boyfriend’s kids and relationship issues.

    Spending the holidays with your significant other can be a great bonding experience

    Most people want to spend as much time as they possibly can with their significant other. Even if they live together, it’s surprisingly common for couples to be unable to squeeze in any quality time every day. In fact, one study found that a fifth of married couples with kids spend less than 30 minutes talking to each other every day.

    So when you finally have a week or two that you actually get to be at home, away from your work computer, you’ll probably want to soak up every minute with your partner that you can. Therapist Zach Brittle even says that it’s crucial for couples to spend the holidays together at least once before deciding to tie the knot. 

    “The holidays are a great opportunity to put your whole relationship under the microscope,” Brittle explains. “They’re loaded with family expectations, symbolic rituals, financial pressures, and competing priorities.”

    “Also, they expose some of our core values around gratitude, generosity, faith, and self care. The holidays invite us to be the best version of ourselves, but they also have a sneaky way of exposing the worst,” the therapist continued. 

    When your partner gets to celebrate the holidays with you and your family, they have the opportunity to see your family dynamics at play. They get to bond with your parents and siblings, and they’ll have a close-up view of how you behave around your loved ones. 

    Lots of people are more comfortable around their family members than anyone else on the planet, so your partner will get to see your true self. Plus, they’ll get to hear all of the iconic family stories that you wouldn’t end up telling on any other day of the year. 

    Woman looking upset sitting on the bed while boyfriend gestures behind her, relating to buying expensive gifts and Christmas conflict

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    If your partner doesn’t make you a priority, it might be time to pull the plug on the relationship

    While the holidays are full of love and gratitude, they can also be a time that’s rife with conflict. In fact, nearly 40% of families admit that they have some arguments during the holiday season. But this tension can be a great test for your relationship. 

    If the two of you can manage to remain on the same team and stay level-headed despite the chaos that’s going on around you, you’ll know that your relationship can withstand any obstacle.  

    Unfortunately, the holidays can also expose a person’s true colors in the worst ways. As many readers pointed out, this woman is dodging a bullet by getting out of this relationship. But that doesn’t make it any less painful.

    Thought Catalog recommends that, if your partner isn’t making you a priority, it might be time to turn the tables. Leaving the relationship may not be easy, but it’s what has to happen if you aren’t getting the treatment that you deserve. 

    However, if you think the relationship is salvageable, work on deepening the connection you have with your partner. If you have a stronger bond, they’ll start to make you more of a priority. And don’t be afraid to ask for exactly what you want. Communication is key in any relationship; your partner should never have to wonder how you’re feeling.

    Finally, Thought Catalog says to prioritize yourself. You won’t always be able to rely on someone else having your back. But you can trust yourself to always be there. 

    Let us know what you think of this emotional rollercoaster in the comments below, pandas. Then, if you’re looking for another article from Bored Panda featuring relationship drama, look no further than right here.

    Finally, the woman shared an update on where her relationship stands now

    Woman buys expensive gifts for boyfriend’s kids but is told she can’t spend Christmas with them, text update shown.

    Text excerpt about buying knives from a dollar store and ordering cutlery online amidst relationship drama.

    Woman buys expensive gifts for boyfriend's kids but is told she cannot spend Christmas with them.

    Text excerpt about a woman reflecting on the man who taught her life skills and supported her.

    Woman buys expensive gifts for boyfriend’s kids, facing rejection and told she can’t spend Christmas with them.

    Woman buys expensive gifts for boyfriend’s kids but is told she cannot spend Christmas with them conflict explained.

    Woman buys expensive gifts for boyfriend’s kids, then is told she cannot spend Christmas with them.

    Text saying a woman thanks people for support, shares coping efforts after being told she can’t spend Christmas.

    Text excerpt describing a woman’s frustration after buying gifts for boyfriend’s kids yet being told she cannot spend Christmas with them.

    Text excerpt discussing a woman who buys expensive gifts for boyfriend’s kids but is told she can’t spend Christmas with them.

    Woman buys expensive gifts for boyfriend’s kids but is told she can’t spend Christmas with them.

    Text excerpt discussing a woman noticing missing kitchen knives while mentioning her cleaning lady with ADHD traits.

    Text excerpt about a woman confronting her boyfriend for stealing utensils, highlighting a tense personal conflict.

    Image credits: AnySwimming2309

    The author joined in on the conversation one last time and replied to several concerned readers

    Online discussion about woman buying expensive gifts for boyfriend’s kids but being told she can’t spend Christmas with them.

    Screenshot of online comments discussing a woman buying expensive gifts for boyfriend’s kids but being barred from Christmas.

    Reddit conversation discussing a woman buying expensive gifts for boyfriend’s kids and Christmas family conflict.

    Screenshot of an online discussion about a woman buying expensive gifts and conflicts over Christmas plans with boyfriend’s kids.

    Alt text: Woman shares experience of buying expensive gifts for boyfriend’s kids but not allowed to spend Christmas with them

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Family

    36

    12

    36

    12

    Adelaide May Ross

    Adelaide May Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Read less »
    Adelaide May Ross

    Adelaide May Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Read less »
    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    Read less »
    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist
    Apatheist
    Community Member
    8 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This person is clearly far too fragile to deal with a split family situation.

    9
    9points
    reply
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Poor OP. I hope she got a therapist or into group therapy that deals with cult survivors. BTW, Phil's a dr**ie @ssh0le user.

    4
    4points
    reply
    xqueenbee59x avatar
    Spittnimage
    Spittnimage
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd tell BF he can sh!t in one hand and wish in the other.

    1
    1point
    reply
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Phil saw someone that needed help and ran in so he could be the 'saviour', with OP not knowing he was actually a c**t because she didn't have the life experience to know. I really hope she didn't marry this PoS, left and didn't go back. Oh, and also found a new therapist.

    1
    1point
    reply
    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP should take the gifts back and exchange them for some running shoes. She sure needs them.

    1
    1point
    reply
    yupan avatar
    Yu Pan
    Yu Pan
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This man taught her about public transportation and how to drive and yet he doesn't drive?

    1
    1point
    reply
    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He medically can’t. You got sooo close but couldn’t finish the sentence, huh?

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    sallymoen avatar
    Sally Moen
    Sally Moen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Great insight about how her therapist was minimizing the boyfriend's, and his family's, actions because OP wasn't able to describe the situation accurately. It's like you need therapy to go to therapy. You cannot talk about what neglect or @buse you've experienced unless you have the words for it, and the people who did that to you wouldn't describe it realistically, would they? No, it would be your fault, and they had no choice, etc etc so therapy for you would at first be you talking about how guilty you feel for leaving, even if it's unhealthy. Words do have power in how you tell about yourself.

    0
    0points
    reply
    szvz5t8d4m avatar
    szvz5t8d4m
    szvz5t8d4m
    Community Member
    8 hours ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    Phil is awful, but I’m with BM unless you are now married to my ex husband you are not spending family holidays either my children or picking them up for time with their father. They don’t need a string of new pretend step mums after they’ve already had to deal with their family falling apart.

    User avatar
    POST
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist
    Apatheist
    Community Member
    8 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This person is clearly far too fragile to deal with a split family situation.

    9
    9points
    reply
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Poor OP. I hope she got a therapist or into group therapy that deals with cult survivors. BTW, Phil's a dr**ie @ssh0le user.

    4
    4points
    reply
    xqueenbee59x avatar
    Spittnimage
    Spittnimage
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd tell BF he can sh!t in one hand and wish in the other.

    1
    1point
    reply
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Phil saw someone that needed help and ran in so he could be the 'saviour', with OP not knowing he was actually a c**t because she didn't have the life experience to know. I really hope she didn't marry this PoS, left and didn't go back. Oh, and also found a new therapist.

    1
    1point
    reply
    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP should take the gifts back and exchange them for some running shoes. She sure needs them.

    1
    1point
    reply
    yupan avatar
    Yu Pan
    Yu Pan
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This man taught her about public transportation and how to drive and yet he doesn't drive?

    1
    1point
    reply
    binkstress avatar
    Binky Melnik
    Binky Melnik
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He medically can’t. You got sooo close but couldn’t finish the sentence, huh?

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    sallymoen avatar
    Sally Moen
    Sally Moen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Great insight about how her therapist was minimizing the boyfriend's, and his family's, actions because OP wasn't able to describe the situation accurately. It's like you need therapy to go to therapy. You cannot talk about what neglect or @buse you've experienced unless you have the words for it, and the people who did that to you wouldn't describe it realistically, would they? No, it would be your fault, and they had no choice, etc etc so therapy for you would at first be you talking about how guilty you feel for leaving, even if it's unhealthy. Words do have power in how you tell about yourself.

    0
    0points
    reply
    szvz5t8d4m avatar
    szvz5t8d4m
    szvz5t8d4m
    Community Member
    8 hours ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    Phil is awful, but I’m with BM unless you are now married to my ex husband you are not spending family holidays either my children or picking them up for time with their father. They don’t need a string of new pretend step mums after they’ve already had to deal with their family falling apart.

    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Homepage
    Next in Relationships
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT