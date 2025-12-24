Man Tells GF She Can’t Come To Christmas But Still Expects Her To Drop Off The Gifts She Bought

ADVERTISEMENT

No matter how your year has gone, you should still be able to look forward to the holidays. The last couple weeks of the year are meant for rest, relaxation and spending much-needed time with loved ones. But when this woman heard her boyfriend’s plans for Christmas, she became more stressed than ever.

Below, you’ll find a saga that was shared on Reddit detailing how this woman went from finding out that she couldn’t celebrate the holidays with her boyfriend to starting the new year single. Keep reading to find all of the juicy details and updates, as well as some of the advice invested readers left the author.

This woman was excited about celebrating the holidays with her boyfriend

But when she found out she was uninvited, she began to wonder if their relationship has any future at all

Text excerpt expressing gratitude for kind comments and reflecting on kindness after receiving unkind remarks online.

Text excerpt about coping after escaping a controlling, narcissistic mother, relating to woman buying expensive gifts for BF’s kids and being excluded from Christmas.

Text from a therapy session discussing building relationships and empathy related to a woman buying expensive gifts for boyfriend’s kids.

Text about woman buying expensive gifts for boyfriend’s kids, facing Christmas exclusion, and personal therapy struggles.

Readers were appalled by the man’s behavior, and many encouraged the author to hold onto the gifts that she bought

Later, the woman shared an update explaining why it’s been so hard for her to leave the relationship

Text excerpt discussing a woman buying expensive gifts for boyfriend’s kids and being told she can’t spend Christmas with them.

Readers pointed out how unfairly the author had been treated, and many encouraged her to end the relationship for good

Spending the holidays with your significant other can be a great bonding experience

Most people want to spend as much time as they possibly can with their significant other. Even if they live together, it’s surprisingly common for couples to be unable to squeeze in any quality time every day. In fact, one study found that a fifth of married couples with kids spend less than 30 minutes talking to each other every day.

So when you finally have a week or two that you actually get to be at home, away from your work computer, you’ll probably want to soak up every minute with your partner that you can. Therapist Zach Brittle even says that it’s crucial for couples to spend the holidays together at least once before deciding to tie the knot.

“The holidays are a great opportunity to put your whole relationship under the microscope,” Brittle explains. “They’re loaded with family expectations, symbolic rituals, financial pressures, and competing priorities.”

“Also, they expose some of our core values around gratitude, generosity, faith, and self care. The holidays invite us to be the best version of ourselves, but they also have a sneaky way of exposing the worst,” the therapist continued.

When your partner gets to celebrate the holidays with you and your family, they have the opportunity to see your family dynamics at play. They get to bond with your parents and siblings, and they’ll have a close-up view of how you behave around your loved ones.

Lots of people are more comfortable around their family members than anyone else on the planet, so your partner will get to see your true self. Plus, they’ll get to hear all of the iconic family stories that you wouldn’t end up telling on any other day of the year.

If your partner doesn’t make you a priority, it might be time to pull the plug on the relationship

While the holidays are full of love and gratitude, they can also be a time that’s rife with conflict. In fact, nearly 40% of families admit that they have some arguments during the holiday season. But this tension can be a great test for your relationship.

If the two of you can manage to remain on the same team and stay level-headed despite the chaos that’s going on around you, you’ll know that your relationship can withstand any obstacle.

Unfortunately, the holidays can also expose a person’s true colors in the worst ways. As many readers pointed out, this woman is dodging a bullet by getting out of this relationship. But that doesn’t make it any less painful.

Thought Catalog recommends that, if your partner isn’t making you a priority, it might be time to turn the tables. Leaving the relationship may not be easy, but it’s what has to happen if you aren’t getting the treatment that you deserve.

However, if you think the relationship is salvageable, work on deepening the connection you have with your partner. If you have a stronger bond, they’ll start to make you more of a priority. And don’t be afraid to ask for exactly what you want. Communication is key in any relationship; your partner should never have to wonder how you’re feeling.

Finally, Thought Catalog says to prioritize yourself. You won’t always be able to rely on someone else having your back. But you can trust yourself to always be there.

Let us know what you think of this emotional rollercoaster in the comments below, pandas. Then, if you’re looking for another article from Bored Panda featuring relationship drama, look no further than right here.

Finally, the woman shared an update on where her relationship stands now

Text excerpt about buying knives from a dollar store and ordering cutlery online amidst relationship drama.

Text excerpt about a woman reflecting on the man who taught her life skills and supported her.

Text saying a woman thanks people for support, shares coping efforts after being told she can’t spend Christmas.

Text excerpt discussing a woman noticing missing kitchen knives while mentioning her cleaning lady with ADHD traits.

Text excerpt about a woman confronting her boyfriend for stealing utensils, highlighting a tense personal conflict.

The author joined in on the conversation one last time and replied to several concerned readers

