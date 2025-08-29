Woman Questions Her Marriage After Husband Leaves To Care For His Terminally Ill Ex-Wife

ADVERTISEMENT

Most of us don’t end up marrying our first love. And if a young couple does make it down the aisle before the age of 25, statistically, they’re not likely to stay married forever. But there’s nothing wrong with experiencing heartbreak and going on to find the second love of your life. As long as you actually get over your first love, that is…

One woman recently reached out for advice on Reddit after her husband began spending all of his time nursing his sick ex-wife back to health. Below, you’ll find all of the details, as well as some of the replies invested readers shared.

This woman’s husband has been supporting his ex-wife through her cancer treatment

Image credits: rawpixel / Freepik (not the actual photo)

But now, she’s wondering if her spouse’s dedication to his ex will lead to the end of their marriage

Image credits: shisuka / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: ThrowRa_paul123

Image credits: Olivia Bauso / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Keeping in touch with an ex is risky after entering into a new relationship

According to the Wilkinson & Finkbeiner law firm, couples who get married between the ages of 20 and 25 have a 60% divorce rate. And, regardless of age, if both spouses have been divorced before, their marriage is 90% more likely to fail than if it was each partner’s first marriage.

As painful as it may be, divorce is simply a part of life. And it can actually be a great thing when individuals are able to find love and happiness again after their marriage has ended. But it’s important not to rush into another relationship, and definitely not into another marriage, before you’ve healed from your previous one.

It’s natural to always have a soft spot for people you once loved and cared deeply about, but Marriage.com notes that there are risks when it comes to talking to your ex while in a new relationship. One of which being the emotional confusion that you may experience when talking to an ex. It can become impossible to focus on your new relationship when you have thoughts about your previous partner swirling around your mind.

Jealousy and insecurity can definitely come into the picture as well. Your current partner may not feel secure, knowing that you’re in touch with your ex. And they might start to feel threatened, which can put a strain on your relationship. At the same time, this can lead to making comparisons and unhealthy competition. You should be focused on your current partner, not comparing them to your ex.

Boundaries and respect are also incredibly important components of any healthy relationship, and keeping in touch with your ex can quickly erode them both. It’s not fair to blur the lines between your past and current relationship, and it’s disrespectful towards your partner to make them wonder if they’re a second choice.

Image credits: Kateryna Hliznitsova / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Your current partner should always be your top priority

Finally, there’s the issue of potential temptations. If your ex is single and still has feelings for you, there’s a potential risk that they might try to rekindle the romance. You never want to find yourself in a situation where you’ll be tempted to do something you’ll immediately regret.

Now, this doesn’t mean that exes can never ever be friends. But it’s clear that in this particular situation, the man has chosen to neglect his marriage to prioritize his ex over his wife. A marriage is doomed if both parties aren’t able to put their partner first. And when it comes to what exactly that means, First Things First notes that this requires paying attention to your spouse’s needs and considering the impact that your behavior has on them.

Marriage is a commitment, and once you’ve decided to dedicate your lives to one another, there’s no more thinking about yourself first. You’re a team, and you have to consider how you’ll work through issues together.

It’s not fair to sideline your partner to put your own desires first. Marriage requires clear communication and making compromises that will accommodate you both. Otherwise, you may wake up one day and be hit with the news of divorce like a ton of bricks, before you even realized that you had been neglecting your relationship.

We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think it’s time for this woman to pull the plug on her marriage? Then, if you’d like to check out another Bored Panda article discussing similar relationship issues, look no further than right here.

Readers pointed out that the author’s husband has made his choice and encouraged her to get a divorce

