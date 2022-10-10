Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“I Do Not Smile In Meetings”: Woman Shares What She Does So That Men Respect Her At Work
Social Issues

“I Do Not Smile In Meetings”: Woman Shares What She Does So That Men Respect Her At Work

Liucija Adomaite and
Justinas Keturka

Women are paid 83 cents for every dollar men earn. But the daunting gender pay gap is not the only problem women face at work.

Misogyny is still well and alive in many men-driven workplaces where women employees are constantly undermined, frowned upon, mansplained to, and met with prejudice and stereotypes against their gender. In fact, less than half of working women feel they are treated equally to their male counterparts, the study showed.

Katie Tucci, a 30-year-old Juris Doctorate graduate with specialization in cryptocurrency regulation and financial technology recently released a video on her TikTok which amassed 3.7M views and became an internet hit.

In a video, Tucci shared practical tips from her experience on how to make men take her seriously in meetings. The caption underneath the video said: “Y’all wouldn’t believe the stories I could tell that have forced me to learn this stuff.”

And after you hear Tucci’s advice, you can totally feel all the uncomfortable scenarios not only she but countless women around the world have been in.

More info: Instagram | Linktr.ee/Kaytuc

Drawing from her own experience, Katie Tucci, a 30-year-old Juris Doctor, shared practical tips on ways to make men take her seriously in meetings
Image credits: kaytuc

Image credits: Edmond Dantès (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Darina Belonogova (not the actual photo)

Image credits: kaytuc

Image credits: kay_tuc

Here is Tucci’s viral video that amassed 3.7M views on TikTok

@kaytuc Y’all wouldn’t believe the stories I could tell that have forced me to learn this stuff 🙃 #etiquette #howto #womeninbusiness #professional #fyp #fypシ #seriouslythough ♬ original sound – katie

In another insightful video, she explained how to react when a man at work tells you to smile

@kaytuc Replying to @cyndiefiend 😬 #fyp #fypシ #etiquette #howto #socialskills #lifehacks ♬ original sound – katie

Many women praised Tucci for how helpful her tips were

Liucija Adomaite
Liucija Adomaite
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Liucija Adomaite is a creative mind with years of experience in copywriting. She has a dynamic set of experiences from advertising, academia, and journalism. This time, she has set out on a journey to investigate the ways in which we communicate ideas on a large scale. Her current mission is to find a magic formula for how to make ideas, news, and other such things spread like a virus.

Read more »
Justinas Keturka
Justinas Keturka
Author, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a photo editor at Bored Panda. He was fascinated with visual arts and arts in general for as long as he can remember. He was obsessed with playing and making music in his teens. After finishing high school, he took a gap year to work odd jobs and try to figure out what he wanted to do next. Finally, around 2016, he started learning how to use Photoshop and hasn't stopped since. He started working as a visual advertisement producer in 2017 and worked there for almost two years. In his spare time, he creates graphic collages and even had his first artwork exhibition at "Devilstone".

Read more »
Iconoclast He/Him
Iconoclast He/Him
Community Member
1 hour ago

When men focus 'power moves' on you, focus their exact mannerisms and energy back at them. They will always be freaked out and will usually back down.

Iconoclast He/Him
Iconoclast He/Him
Community Member
1 hour ago

When men focus 'power moves' on you, focus their exact mannerisms and energy back at them. They will always be freaked out and will usually back down.

2points
reply
