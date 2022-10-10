“I Do Not Smile In Meetings”: Woman Shares What She Does So That Men Respect Her At Work
Women are paid 83 cents for every dollar men earn. But the daunting gender pay gap is not the only problem women face at work.
Misogyny is still well and alive in many men-driven workplaces where women employees are constantly undermined, frowned upon, mansplained to, and met with prejudice and stereotypes against their gender. In fact, less than half of working women feel they are treated equally to their male counterparts, the study showed.
Katie Tucci, a 30-year-old Juris Doctorate graduate with specialization in cryptocurrency regulation and financial technology recently released a video on her TikTok which amassed 3.7M views and became an internet hit.
In a video, Tucci shared practical tips from her experience on how to make men take her seriously in meetings. The caption underneath the video said: “Y’all wouldn’t believe the stories I could tell that have forced me to learn this stuff.”
And after you hear Tucci’s advice, you can totally feel all the uncomfortable scenarios not only she but countless women around the world have been in.
Here is Tucci’s viral video that amassed 3.7M views on TikTok
@kaytuc Y’all wouldn’t believe the stories I could tell that have forced me to learn this stuff 🙃 #etiquette #howto #womeninbusiness #professional #fyp #fypシ #seriouslythough ♬ original sound – katie
In another insightful video, she explained how to react when a man at work tells you to smile
@kaytuc Replying to @cyndiefiend 😬 #fyp #fypシ #etiquette #howto #socialskills #lifehacks ♬ original sound – katie
When men focus 'power moves' on you, focus their exact mannerisms and energy back at them. They will always be freaked out and will usually back down.
