“Heartless”: Wife Spends 6 Years Caring For Paralyzed Husband—He Divorces Her After Recovery

ADVERTISEMENT

A Malaysian man is facing a flood of hate comments after divorcing the woman who cared for him while he was bedridden for six years following an accident.

Nurul Syazwani married the man in 2016, the Sin Chew Daily reported. After two years of a long-distance marriage, he was involved in a car accident.

Syazwani was his primary caregiver during this time. As the accident left him paralyzed, she fed him through a nasogastric tube, helped him bathe, and changed his diapers.

Highlights A Malaysian woman cared for her bedridden husband for six years after he was involved in a car accident.

The man left her for another woman after his recovery.

Nurul Syazwani who shares a child with the man, documented her caregiving journey online, amassing 32,000 followers.

Share icon A woman cared for her bedridden husband for six years, only for him to leave her for another woman after his recovery



Image credits: Pixabay

In 2019, the woman began sharing her experience on Facebook, where she reportedly built a community of over 32,000 people. She shared photos of her caregiving activities and the couple’s son.

“At that time, I was terrified whenever he coughed. I performed rehabilitation for him every day, and my family came to assist me daily, allowing me to rest,” Syazwani wrote.

“I go out to buy things for my husband and children.. it feels awkward when managing everything without my husband.. mentally and physically tired.. my husband’s family and my family are the ones who support us the most.”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Syazwani recently announced that she and the man had separated by posting a wedding picture of him with another woman: his new bride.

Nurul Syazwani fed the man through a nasogastric tube, helped him bathe, and changed his diapers following a car accident that left him paralyzed

Share icon

Image credits: Nurul Syazwani

Share icon

Image credits: Nurul Syazwani

“Congratulations to my ‘husband‘. I hope you are happy with the one you chose. Aifa Aizam, please take good care of him like I did. I am done with him; now it is your turn to take over,” the mom wrote.

The man reportedly married his new wife just a week after his divorce from Syazwani was finalized.

Syazwani decided to delete the post after noting that her ex was receiving a barrage of hate comments online.

In a follow-up post, the woman clarified that she and the man had divorced on October 6 after “fulfilling their responsibilities as a married couple” and that they would continue to co-parent their child, saying, “Everything happens for a reason.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Congratulations to my ‘husband’. I hope you are happy with the one you chose,” Syazwani wrote, alongside a photo of her ex and his new bride

Share icon

Image credits: Nurul Syazwani

While Syazwani had seemingly forgiven her ex-husband, netizens continued to call him “ungrateful and heartless.”

“I don’t believe he fulfilled his duties as a husband. How can someone be so ungrateful, as if he has no heart?” one user commented.

“You faced challenges when he was ill, yet you persevered. Believe that a brighter future awaits you; do not look back,” another said, while a third wrote, “A good woman like you does not deserve a man like him. You will find someone who truly appreciates you.”