“Heartless”: Wife Spends 6 Years Caring For Paralyzed Husband—He Divorces Her After Recovery
Couples, News

“Heartless”: Wife Spends 6 Years Caring For Paralyzed Husband—He Divorces Her After Recovery

Marina Urman
BoredPanda staff
A Malaysian man is facing a flood of hate comments after divorcing the woman who cared for him while he was bedridden for six years following an accident.

Nurul Syazwani married the man in 2016, the Sin Chew Daily reported. After two years of a long-distance marriage, he was involved in a car accident.

Syazwani was his primary caregiver during this time. As the accident left him paralyzed, she fed him through a nasogastric tube, helped him bathe, and changed his diapers.

Highlights
  • A Malaysian woman cared for her bedridden husband for six years after he was involved in a car accident.
  • The man left her for another woman after his recovery.
  • Nurul Syazwani who shares a child with the man, documented her caregiving journey online, amassing 32,000 followers.

A woman cared for her bedridden husband for six years, only for him to leave her for another woman after his recovery
"Heartless": Wife Spends 6 Years Caring For Paralyzed Husband—He Divorces Her After Recovery

Image credits: Pixabay

In 2019, the woman began sharing her experience on Facebook, where she reportedly built a community of over 32,000 people. She shared photos of her caregiving activities and the couple’s son.

“At that time, I was terrified whenever he coughed. I performed rehabilitation for him every day, and my family came to assist me daily, allowing me to rest,” Syazwani wrote.

“I go out to buy things for my husband and children.. it feels awkward when managing everything without my husband.. mentally and physically tired.. my husband’s family and my family are the ones who support us the most.”

However, Syazwani recently announced that she and the man had separated by posting a wedding picture of him with another woman: his new bride.

Nurul Syazwani fed the man through a nasogastric tube, helped him bathe, and changed his diapers following a car accident that left him paralyzed

"Heartless": Wife Spends 6 Years Caring For Paralyzed Husband—He Divorces Her After Recovery

Image credits: Nurul Syazwani

"Heartless": Wife Spends 6 Years Caring For Paralyzed Husband—He Divorces Her After Recovery

Image credits: Nurul Syazwani

“Congratulations to my ‘husband‘. I hope you are happy with the one you chose. Aifa Aizam, please take good care of him like I did. I am done with him; now it is your turn to take over,” the mom wrote.

The man reportedly married his new wife just a week after his divorce from Syazwani was finalized.

Syazwani decided to delete the post after noting that her ex was receiving a barrage of hate comments online.

In a follow-up post, the woman clarified that she and the man had divorced on October 6 after “fulfilling their responsibilities as a married couple” and that they would continue to co-parent their child, saying, “Everything happens for a reason.”

“Congratulations to my ‘husband’. I hope you are happy with the one you chose,” Syazwani wrote, alongside a photo of her ex and his new bride

"Heartless": Wife Spends 6 Years Caring For Paralyzed Husband—He Divorces Her After Recovery

Image credits: Nurul Syazwani

While Syazwani had seemingly forgiven her ex-husband, netizens continued to call him “ungrateful and heartless.”

“I don’t believe he fulfilled his duties as a husband. How can someone be so ungrateful, as if he has no heart?” one user commented.

“You faced challenges when he was ill, yet you persevered. Believe that a brighter future awaits you; do not look back,” another said, while a third wrote, “A good woman like you does not deserve a man like him. You will find someone who truly appreciates you.”

Poll Question

Share on Facebook
Marina Urman

Marina Urman

Author, BoredPanda staff

Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or binge-watching a docuseries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

atombohr avatar
Atom Bohr
Atom Bohr
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is such a difficult issue. Yes, it's heartless and ungrateful, but should we stay in a relationship with someone we don't love because we're grateful to them? If the answer is yes, does that mean we also owe a relationship to someone because they do something for us, even if we don't want a relationship? I'll admit, I find it hard to sympathise with him: they were in a relationship when he had an accident, and she's clearly loved him enough to care for him all this time, but at some point during all of that he fell out of love with her? I guess I can't put myself in his shoes, so I can't judge him fairly

impossiblekat avatar
KatSaidWhat
KatSaidWhat
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hope she gets everything in the divorce once it comes out what he has done.

