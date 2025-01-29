Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Major Betrayal”: Woman Shocked After Sister Secretly Calls A CPS On Her Family
Family, Relationships

“Major Betrayal”: Woman Shocked After Sister Secretly Calls A CPS On Her Family

Open list comments 5
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

5

ADVERTISEMENT

Siblings don’t always get along when they’re kids: there are fist fights, snitching, hiding toys, etc. But that usually ends when both grow up. Some adult siblings, however, carry some ill will even when they grow up and may cause trouble that riles up the entire family.

Recently, a woman shared a story of how she got blindsided by a social worker’s visit shortly after the holidays. As the claims from CPS included details only the woman’s sister could’ve known, she jumped to the conclusion that it was she who called them. Unsure how to confront her, the woman sought advice online.

RELATED:

    A woman called CPS on her sister’s family after witnessing them disciplining their teen

    Image credits: DragonImages / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

    After the case was closed, the sister felt betrayed and didn’t know how to confront her sibling

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: monkeybusiness / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: atemangostar / freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: randomredhead10

    In the comments, the author wrote more about her sister’s alcohol problem and why she still wants to confront her instead of going NC

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    28

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    5
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    28

    Open list comments

    5

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

    Read less »
    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hermienscholten avatar
    Hermien Scholten
    Hermien Scholten
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    3h ago: "just got off the phone with her. She admitted it. I’m in f*****g shock. Will update post with more details soon."

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "An Entire 18=pack of beer"? I know that some "light" beers aren't very strong, but assuming that's standard US can size then this is 6.4 litres, or 11 and a half UK pints in old money. That's ridiculous, makes me wonder whether there might be just a teensy weensy bit of exaggeration going on here?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    nelson_3 avatar
    Hidalgo
    Hidalgo
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sister is a practicing alcoholic (PA). PA’s do weird things when they’re drunk and can get pretty deranged

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    POST
    hermienscholten avatar
    Hermien Scholten
    Hermien Scholten
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    3h ago: "just got off the phone with her. She admitted it. I’m in f*****g shock. Will update post with more details soon."

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "An Entire 18=pack of beer"? I know that some "light" beers aren't very strong, but assuming that's standard US can size then this is 6.4 litres, or 11 and a half UK pints in old money. That's ridiculous, makes me wonder whether there might be just a teensy weensy bit of exaggeration going on here?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    nelson_3 avatar
    Hidalgo
    Hidalgo
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sister is a practicing alcoholic (PA). PA’s do weird things when they’re drunk and can get pretty deranged

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda