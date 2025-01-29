“Major Betrayal”: Woman Shocked After Sister Secretly Calls A CPS On Her Family

ADVERTISEMENT

Siblings don’t always get along when they’re kids: there are fist fights, snitching, hiding toys, etc. But that usually ends when both grow up. Some adult siblings, however, carry some ill will even when they grow up and may cause trouble that riles up the entire family.

Recently, a woman shared a story of how she got blindsided by a social worker’s visit shortly after the holidays. As the claims from CPS included details only the woman’s sister could’ve known, she jumped to the conclusion that it was she who called them. Unsure how to confront her, the woman sought advice online.

A woman called CPS on her sister’s family after witnessing them disciplining their teen

Image credits: DragonImages / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

After the case was closed, the sister felt betrayed and didn’t know how to confront her sibling

Image credits: monkeybusiness / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

Image credits: atemangostar / freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: randomredhead10

In the comments, the author wrote more about her sister’s alcohol problem and why she still wants to confront her instead of going NC

