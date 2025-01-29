“Major Betrayal”: Woman Shocked After Sister Secretly Calls A CPS On Her Family
Siblings don’t always get along when they’re kids: there are fist fights, snitching, hiding toys, etc. But that usually ends when both grow up. Some adult siblings, however, carry some ill will even when they grow up and may cause trouble that riles up the entire family.
Recently, a woman shared a story of how she got blindsided by a social worker’s visit shortly after the holidays. As the claims from CPS included details only the woman’s sister could’ve known, she jumped to the conclusion that it was she who called them. Unsure how to confront her, the woman sought advice online.
A woman called CPS on her sister’s family after witnessing them disciplining their teen
After the case was closed, the sister felt betrayed and didn’t know how to confront her sibling
In the comments, the author wrote more about her sister’s alcohol problem and why she still wants to confront her instead of going NC
3h ago: "just got off the phone with her. She admitted it. I’m in f*****g shock. Will update post with more details soon."
"An Entire 18=pack of beer"? I know that some "light" beers aren't very strong, but assuming that's standard US can size then this is 6.4 litres, or 11 and a half UK pints in old money. That's ridiculous, makes me wonder whether there might be just a teensy weensy bit of exaggeration going on here?
