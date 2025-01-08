Person Is Asked To Babysit Boss’s Friends’ Kids, Calls CPS After Seeing Many Pure Signs Of Neglect

ADVERTISEMENT

Babysitting is not always the most glamorous job, but it doesn’t always have to be so bad or stressful. However, imagine walking into a home that looks like an apocalypse.

Today’s Original Poster (OP) who used to work in daycare found themself in that position until they began to suspect neglect from the kids’ parents. Out of concern, they called Child Protective Services (CPS), and that earned them some backlash.

Some jobs are a wake-up call to what people may be going through, and that was the case for this babysitter

The author was referred to babysit for their boss’s friend’s family, but upon arriving, they were met with a very unsanitary environment

Image credits: s**tpostma****na

They noticed some things that appeared like red flags of neglect, and so they decided to involve Child Protective Services

Image credits: s**tpostma****na

After making the report, they received some backlash from their boss and parents who claimed that they had meddled in the family’s business

Image credits: s**tpostma****na

The author was then left wondering if they were wrong for reporting their suspicions to CPS

The OP initially wanted to work at a job that they had worked in previously, but since they were fully staffed, the boss pointed them in the direction of a friend who needed a babysitter. The OP gladly took this opportunity.

However, from the moment they entered the house, red flags were everywhere: the smell of urine, floors covered in filth, and kids with visibly matted hair and dirty, sticky feet. Things escalated when lunchtime came and they were met with a kitchen overrun with moldy dishes and souring milk.

Communication with the parents was nonexistent. The OP tried to call and text for instructions as none were given, but they were left unanswered. The following day when the OP returned, there was a pileup of rotting trash, which had attracted flies.

Add in the surprise appearance of a teenage daughter who had been absent all along—but in the real sense, had actually been in the house since they started babysitting—but wasn’t mentioned by the parents.

A nagging feeling that there could have been something deeper at play came when one of the children pleaded for them not to go home. This was when the OP decided they couldn’t ignore the signs anymore.

It wasn’t paranoia. The OP worked at a daycare and has formal training in recognizing neglect. In their professional opinion, the home environment was unsafe, and this led them to report the situation to CPS.

After the report, the babysitter was criticized from all corners. Their former boss—who had recommended them for the job—texted angrily asking if they had really involved CPS. Meanwhile, the OP’s parents also accused them of overstepping, arguing that some families “just live in filth” but are still good parents.

Act For Kids explains that neglect happens when a child’s basic needs aren’t being met, and that some signs of neglect include poor hygiene (like body odor, dirty skin), malnutrition or frequent hunger, a lack of proper clothing, or being frequently late to school.

It wasn’t surprising that the OP suspected that there was a case of neglect. However, did they have a right to involve CPS?

The Department of Children, Youth, and Families states that anyone who believes a child has experienced neglect is actually legally expected to report it. And while anyone can, there is a group of professionals who are mandated to report.

These professionals include medical practitioners, therapists and psychologists, school staff, and childcare providers. Since the OP worked in daycare, they were well within their rights to report the situation.

It was not abnormal for the OP’s parents to criticize them for reporting to CPS. According to Taylor English, one reason people often hesitate to make reports is due to negative past experiences of a “lack of follow-up, or seeing the children placed in worse conditions.”

Netizens rallied around the OP and affirmed that they did nothing wrong in reporting the children’s living conditions to CPS. They also applauded their decision, pointing out that reporting their concerns wasn’t an accusation but a step toward ensuring the children’s safety.

For the OP, it wasn’t necessarily about the messy home, but more about the unsafe living conditions for the children. Do you think they were justified in calling CPS? We would love to hear your thoughts!

Netizens mentioned that as a daycare worker, they were legally mandated to report neglect

