Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Man’s Paranoia Pushes Girlfriend To Choose Mental Sanity Over Relationship
Couples, Relationships

Man’s Paranoia Pushes Girlfriend To Choose Mental Sanity Over Relationship

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

27

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Every relationship has its boundaries—some are openly discussed, like not being into partying, while others are just understood, like respecting each other’s privacy. When these boundaries are crossed, things can get complicated and even painful.

Take the case of this woman: She recently discovered a GPS tracking device in her car, which was registered under her boyfriend’s name. After confronting him, he deflected with emotional outbursts, hinting at self-harm, and even checking into the ER, but he’s since canceled therapy appointments. Keep reading to find out more about this unsettling situation and the difficult decisions she faces.

RELATED:

    These days, geotracking has become common, with people using it for various reasons

    Image credits: cottonbro studio/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    A woman seeks advice online after discovering her boyfriend secretly installed a GPS tracker in her car

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Timur Weber/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Its2020NethingGoes

    For some couples, sharing each other’s location feels perfectly normal and helpful, allowing them to stay connected and plan more easily

    When you’re in a romantic relationship, you end up sharing a lot with your partner—your dreams, your goals, and even the bathroom. But when it comes to things like sharing your phone password or tracking each other’s location, it’s a whole different story. For some, it’s practical and reassuring; for others, it’s an invasion of privacy and feels controlling.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    For many people, checking through their partner’s phones or pushing for location sharing can be a red flag. However, there are legitimate reasons for sharing such information, and couples have their own reasons for choosing what works for them.

    For instance, if your partner has a long or risky commute, tracking them can be a way to ensure they’re safe, especially if they pass through sketchy areas. It’s also a handy way to know when they’ll be home, perfect for planning surprises or getting dinner ready.

    Interestingly, a survey by WhistleOut found that 36% of Americans admit to snooping on their partner’s phone, and 58% think it’s okay to do so. This behavior spans across all ages and genders, showing that curiosity and doubts don’t discriminate.

    Trying to check your partner’s phone or location can be seen as a sign of an unhealthy relationship dynamic

    April Kilduff, a licensed therapist, advises caution: “I think it’s important to remember that boundaries and privacy are allowable in relationships. When you start checking someone’s phone, you erode the trust and the natural leap of faith you took when entering into the relationship.” She emphasizes that constantly monitoring a partner can weaken the foundation of trust you’ve built together.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Psychologically, our insecurity is often behind the urge to snoop. When someone doubts their partner’s faithfulness, spying might feel like the only way to calm those fears. But it can also become a slippery slope, leading to obsessive and paranoid behavior, making your partner feel micromanaged or controlled.

    In healthy relationships, checking in might not be a big deal. But if things aren’t so solid, it could open the door to more toxic habits, normalizing unhealthy levels of surveillance. What are your thoughts on snooping in a relationship? Share your opinions in the comments below

    Many people encouraged the woman to leave the relationship

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    27

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    27

    Open list comments

    3

    Nikita Manot

    Nikita Manot

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

    Read less »
    Nikita Manot

    Nikita Manot

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

    Read less »
    Jonas Zvilius

    Jonas Zvilius

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Jonas Zvilius

    Jonas Zvilius

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    christophercrockett avatar
    Christopher Crockett
    Christopher Crockett
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She needs to walk away and get the kids away from him. Involve CPS, get him BakerActed, do whatever it takes to get away. If he hurts himself, that's his decision and that's on him. Dumpster fires don't burn themselves out unless there is nothing left to consume.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    cattkitt avatar
    TribbleThinking
    TribbleThinking
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "The relationship isn't in trouble, you are". That poster nailed it right on the head. There is no scenario in which this man turns out into the person you spend a long happy life together.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    odinschmidt avatar
    Odin Schmidt
    Odin Schmidt
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "I went to my old apartment building to get some mail" Or maybe it was to get some "Male"!🤣

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    christophercrockett avatar
    Christopher Crockett
    Christopher Crockett
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She needs to walk away and get the kids away from him. Involve CPS, get him BakerActed, do whatever it takes to get away. If he hurts himself, that's his decision and that's on him. Dumpster fires don't burn themselves out unless there is nothing left to consume.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    cattkitt avatar
    TribbleThinking
    TribbleThinking
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "The relationship isn't in trouble, you are". That poster nailed it right on the head. There is no scenario in which this man turns out into the person you spend a long happy life together.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    odinschmidt avatar
    Odin Schmidt
    Odin Schmidt
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "I went to my old apartment building to get some mail" Or maybe it was to get some "Male"!🤣

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular Games
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right

    Word Search

    Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

    Sudoku

    Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

    Crossword

    Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

    Word Flower

    Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

    WordroW

    Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

    Jigsaw

    Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

    Picdoku

    Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

    Killer Sudoku

    Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

    Kriss Kross

    Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda