“No Kids Under 21”: Woman Goes Viral For Sharing The 6 Rules She Had For Her Wedding

While a wedding is a celebration of love, guests should still be mindful of the etiquette surrounding it, such as dressing appropriately, RSVPing on time, and so on. Additionally, they should be respectful of any other specific wishes the couple might have.

But after recent bride and TikTok user Rachel Romano made a video about the demands she had for people attending her ceremony, others on the platform started debating the boundaries between a positive, inclusive environment where everyone is having a good time and a cold, hostile one where the attendees act as mere props.

A recent bride has just shared the wedding rules she made all the guests follow

And the list included a few hot topics

“The rules we had at our wedding:

1. No kids that were under 21, except for our flower girl and our ring bearer, but their grandmother took them right after the ceremony was done. They weren’t there for the reception at all. People asked us left and right if they could still bring their kids but we said no, we didn’t want the liability. There was the lake on the property we had our wedding at, it just was too much. No kids, weddings aren’t the place for kids. Parents, take the night off, have some cocktails with your friends and family. No kids, sorry.”

“2. Drama starter. No drinking for groomsmen before the ceremony. I’ve been to so many weddings where the groomsmen and or the groom (most of the time the groom too) are trashed and they can’t even function during the ceremony and you spend so much money and so much time for that day. Just wait, it’s a 30 minute ceremony max, just wait till the reception. And some people [trash] talk me for that, but I don’t care.”

“3. Do not ask to bring a plus one. We wanted to know every single person at our wedding. There was one person that we didn’t know because one of our really good friends was traveling from out of town and he wanted to bring somebody with him. Totally fine. We met her there, she was awesome. But do not ask to bring a plus one. If we wanted the person there, we would have invited them. We didn’t. This happened a lot, actually. And it’s really stressful because you feel bad but also we had 250 people and we have people tugging at us from every side, our parents, the groom’s parents, everybody. Everybody wants to bring somebody, sorry. It’s the bride’s and the groom’s day. It’s not everybody else’s day.”

“4. Do not wear jeans to a formal wedding. Wedding attire only. A couple of you. I know who you are.”

“5. We asked the families to stick to the wedding colors provided and not to make a fuss over it because we really wanted our photos to be neutral and all blend in together and now they look fabulous. But we had some backlash on that, but I don’t care.”

“6. I loathe the people that did this. Do not stand in front of the aisle with your phone taking pictures. We don’t want them. Even if you think the bride and groom are definitely going to want my photos or my videos. We don’t want them, we’ve paid for a photographer. Our photos of us kissing down the aisle – ruined from people. One person stood in the middle of our aisle, taking photos and she’s in the back of all of our pictures, so just don’t do it.”

The video has already been viewed nearly 10 million times

Igniting an online debate on the difference between a normal wedding and a demanding one