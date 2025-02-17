Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Man Makes List Of Demands For How His GF Needs To Change Her Looks, Gets A Reality Check
Feminism, Social Issues

Man Makes List Of Demands For How His GF Needs To Change Her Looks, Gets A Reality Check

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

36

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Most relationships do involve some give-and-take, compromises and adjustments we make for each other. That being said, there is a pretty clear and normal difference between asking your partner to take care of themselves and handing them a catalog of major changes you need them to suddenly make.

A woman went viral on social media after sharing her story of an ex who gave her a long and bizarre list of demands for things he wanted her to change about her appearance. People in the comments and replies shared their stories and thoughts.

RELATED:

    Learning your partner wants you to change your entire look can be shocking

    Couple arguing in a rustic room, illustrating relationship demands and reality check themes.

    Image credits: nomadsoul1 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    So one woman shared all the things her now-ex decided he wanted her to do

    Tweet about demands for girlfriend's looks, with reactions and a reality check.

    Image credits: broadwaybabyto

    Tweet about a man making demands on changing his girlfriend's looks, sparking a reality check conversation.

    Image credits: broadwaybabyto

    Tweet about a man listing demands for girlfriend's looks, highlighting desire for her to change hair color from red to brown.

    Image credits: broadwaybabyto

    Tweet discussing a man's demands for his girlfriend's manicured hands and pedicure.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: broadwaybabyto

    Tweet discussing demands for girlfriend's makeup change, emphasizing tasteful colors and YouTube tutorials.

    Image credits: broadwaybabyto

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: broadwaybabyto

    Kelly responds to her boyfriend's demands for changing her looks, highlighting the breakup and self-empowerment.

    Image credits: broadwaybabyto

    Tweet about a man's demands for his girlfriend to change her looks, highlighting a reality check.

    Image credits: broadwaybabyto

    Tweet about relationship demands changing looks, ending with a reality check.

    Image credits: broadwaybabyto

    Tweet about unwanted attention from an ex-boyfriend who insisted on change, gaining thousands of interactions.

    Image credits: broadwaybabyto

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: broadwaybabyto

    Image credits: stockking / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: broadwaybabyto

    Tweet discussing demands on looks when dating, highlighting reality check.

    Image credits: broadwaybabyto

    Kelly responds to a tweet, discussing women's safety and vigilance, receiving widespread support.

    Image credits: broadwaybabyto

    Image credits: broadwaybabyto

    Compromise is one thing, but setting “rules” about your partner’s appearance is too far

    It should go without saying that your partner suddenly making demands about your appearance is a red flag. Everyone has preferences and there can be deal breakers, but, as the woman mentioned in this story, there comes a time when you have to legitimately ask “do you even love me if you want all these things to change?”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Many people have been in a situation where they make some adjustments when meeting a partner’s family for the first time, it comes with the territory. On the face of it, getting a fair warning of what they are expecting is good, however, it truly does appear that this man was using it as cover for his own preferences.

    For example, telling your partner to get a pedicure to meet your parents is simply bizarre at best. While family dynamics can be complicated, it’s quite telling that he did not have her back at all. Instead of being willing to “defend” her or stand up for her, his best plan was to just demand she make a bunch of changes.

    It’s important to also look at the vocabulary he used, as it’s quite revealing about what he believes. Insulting her current looks and using his “families preferences” as a shield is both manipulative and cowardly. The woman was absolutely in the right to ask if he even likes her at all in the first place.

    She made the right call to dump this guy

    His reaction is also just as telling. If his family (and not him) were so demanding, he would at least understand why she would refuse. Instead, he starts making broad proclamations about what all men would want, despite the fact that he ostensibly was dating her at the time. If you have high standards, you should probably just date someone that fits what you want, not force them into a specific mold.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    It’s truly pathetic that he would then spend weeks calling and texting a woman that, based on his own words, didn’t meet the standards he had in his head. Setting aside the fact that you can’t just make sweeping demands about your partner, refusing to accept that they have broken up with you is just bizarre.

    Unfortunately, this reveals an underlying issue where some men believe they have the right to make these sorts of decisions. The ex’s wording is important here, he talked about looking “traditional” which, apparently included changing her hair, manicures, pedicures and no bright colors.

    Truthfully, as many commenters noted, she really did dodge a bullet. Liking someone also means respecting their wishes, indeed, it’s hard to imagine a good relationship without a modicum of respect. He clearly doesn’t have any for or, nor for himself, as he kept pursuing a woman who dumped him.

    Many readers agreed that she was right to leave him

    Tweets about a man's demands for girlfriend's appearance changes, leading to a reality check.

    Image credits: broadwaybabyto

    Twitter exchange discussing a man's demands for his girlfriend's looks, highlighting reactions and calls for change.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: broadwaybabyto

    Twitter thread discussing a man demanding changes in his girlfriend's looks, prompting a reality check response.

    Image credits: broadwaybabyto

    Conversation about a man's unreasonable demands for his girlfriend to change her looks, emphasizing self-worth.

    Image credits: broadwaybabyto

    Tweet exchange discussing a man's controlling demands about appearance and the reality check it received.

    Image credits: broadwaybabyto

    Social media post about a man confronting girlfriend's demands on appearance, leading to a reality check.

    Image credits: broadwaybabyto

    Twitter conversation discussing demands about changing looks, one person questions the intentions behind these demands.

    Image credits: broadwaybabyto

    Comment discussing a man's demands for his girlfriend's appearance and a reality check he receives.

    Image credits: amybobaimie

    Tweet criticizing coercive control and psychological violence, reflecting on demands for changes in looks.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: OldYesButWise

    Social media exchange discussing demands to change looks and receiving a reality check.

    Image credits: broadwaybabyto

    A few somehow took her story as a personal attack

    Discussion about a man's demands for his girlfriend’s appearance and a response highlighting his misguided approach.

    Image credits: broadwaybabyto

    Screenshot of a tweet responding to a post about demands to change looks, implying dodging a bullet.

    Image credits: GeneGeneMachine

    Tweet response about understanding issues with men.

    Image credits: youlikespooning

    Tweet about a man helping someone, highlighting male bravery.

    Image credits: DaleRichardsonJ

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    36

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    36

    Open list comments

    3

    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Read less »
    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    dorothealehmann avatar
    Dorothea Lehmann
    Dorothea Lehmann
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The reactions of the triggered at the end are horrifying to read.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    libstak avatar
    Libstak
    Libstak
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The last one was talking about the room mate who finally got rid of the guy, although he could have been clearer, thats what i read into what he said. He was right about that, the room mate was the real man, they are out there, she doesnt have to fear there are not good men in the world too.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    POST
    dorothealehmann avatar
    Dorothea Lehmann
    Dorothea Lehmann
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The reactions of the triggered at the end are horrifying to read.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    libstak avatar
    Libstak
    Libstak
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The last one was talking about the room mate who finally got rid of the guy, although he could have been clearer, thats what i read into what he said. He was right about that, the room mate was the real man, they are out there, she doesnt have to fear there are not good men in the world too.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Social Issues
    Homepage
    Trending
    Social Issues
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Social Issues Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda