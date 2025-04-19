“Sick”: Ex-Girlfriend Sends Poisoned Easter Eggs To Ex’s New Family, Ending 7-Year-Old Boy’s Life

ADVERTISEMENT

What should’ve been a treat-filled Easter celebration in Brazil turned into a living nightmare after a 7-year-old lost his life and two others were left in critical condition due to being poisoned by chocolate eggs sent by their mother’s romantic rival.

35-year-old Jordélia Pereira Barbosa was arrested and put on preventive detention after being accused of orchestrating the jealousy-fueled murder.

Highlights A 7-year-old in Brazil passed away after eating poisoned Easter eggs sent by his mom's romantic rival.

Jordélia Pereira Barbosa was arrested after delivering the poison-laced chocolates.

Mirian Lira and her 13-year-old daughter remain in critical condition after the poisoning.

Police used security footage and transaction records to apprehend Barbosa.

Barbosa could face up to 30 years in prison if convicted of the jealousy-driven crime.

According to Maranhão state authorities, Pereira disguised herself and delivered chocolate Easter eggs laced with poison to the home of Mirian Lira, the woman currently dating her former lover.

“With love, for Mirian Lira. Happy Easter,” a chilling note on the deadly package read, which arrived at the victim’s home last Wednesday (April 16) via motorbike delivery.

RELATED:

A scorned woman sent poisoned Easter eggs to the house of her ex’s current girlfriend, causing the passing of one of her children

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: FDamiaoNoticias/Facebook

Shortly after receiving the chocolate egg, Mirian got a suspicious phone call from an unidentified woman asking if she had received the Easter egg. When Mirian asked who was calling, the woman only said, “You’ll know who I am.”

Share icon

Image credits: Harry Wedzinga/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

Tragedy struck soon after. 7-year-old Luis Fernando, Mirian’s son, ate some of the chocolate and was the first to fall ill. His condition worsened quickly, and he was rushed to Imperatriz’ Municipal Hospital to be intubated.

Share icon

Image credits: Antonio Barbosa/Facebook

ADVERTISEMENT

Mirian, who was also poisoned, stood firm for as long as possible while trying to care for her son but eventually collapsed. Her 13-year-old daughter, Evelyn, began showing symptoms shortly after and was also admitted to intensive care.

Despite the emergency workers’ best efforts, the boy passed away within hours.

Both Mirian and Evelyn remain hospitalized in critical condition.

Police used a combination of security footage and transaction records to arrest the suspect

Share icon

Image credits: FDamiaoNoticias/Facebook

ADVERTISEMENT

Security camera footage, transaction records, and witness testimonies were used by police to piece the case together.

Investigators revealed that Barbosa traveled from Santa Ines to Imperatriz on the day of the crime and checked into a hotel near the victim’s home.

Share icon

Image credits: Polícia Civil do Maranhão

ADVERTISEMENT

Surveillance footage from a local chocolate shop shows her wearing a wig and sunglasses while purchasing the chocolate used in the attack.

Barbosa was arrested as she disembarked from an intercity bus back in Santa Ines, finding the aforementioned wig alongside leftover chocolate in her possession, as well as ticked buses confirming her travel on the day of the crime.

Share icon

Image credits: Polícia Civil do Maranhão

Authorities believe the crime was motivated by jealousy and revenge. Barbosa, being the ex-girlfriend of Mirian’s current partner, was allegedly fixated on breaking up the couple. While she admits to purchasing the chocolate—given the damning video evidence—she denies poisoning it.

“We have strong indicators that Jordélia is responsible,” said Police Chief Manoel Almeida. “What we’re working to determine now is the type of poison used.”

If found guilty, Barbosa could face up to thirty years in prison due to the use of poison in the crime

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Polícia Civil do Maranhão

ADVERTISEMENT

Barbosa had her custody hearing last Friday (April 18). A judge ordered her transfer to the Pedrinhas Penitentiary Complex in São Luís, considered one of the region’s largest and most secure prison facilities.

Share icon

Image credits: Polícia Civil do Maranhão

The case has shaken Brazil, not only for the cruelty of the crime but for the usage of items associated with current festivities as murder weapons. While the community mourns the passing of 7-year-old Luis, prosecutors prepare to charge Barbosa with both homicide and attempted homicide.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: policiacivilma

According to Brazilian law, if convicted, the woman faces from twelve to a maximum of thirty years due to her alleged crime being considered homicídio qualificado (intentional homicide), which is aggravated due to the usage of fire, explosives, asphyxia, to***re or, in this case, poison.

Share icon

Image credits: Imperatriz Online/Facebook

ADVERTISEMENT

The likelihood of Barbosa receiving the maximum sentence is heightened by the fact that her victims were both under the age of fourteen.

“Sick,” The case shook Brazil, with netizens sending their condolences to the family of the 7YO

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT