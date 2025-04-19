Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Sick”: Ex-Girlfriend Sends Poisoned Easter Eggs To Ex’s New Family, Ending 7-Year-Old Boy’s Life
Crime, News

“Sick”: Ex-Girlfriend Sends Poisoned Easter Eggs To Ex’s New Family, Ending 7-Year-Old Boy’s Life

What should’ve been a treat-filled Easter celebration in Brazil turned into a living nightmare after a 7-year-old lost his life and two others were left in critical condition due to being poisoned by chocolate eggs sent by their mother’s romantic rival.

35-year-old Jordélia Pereira Barbosa was arrested and put on preventive detention after being accused of orchestrating the jealousy-fueled murder. 

Highlights
  • A 7-year-old in Brazil passed away after eating poisoned Easter eggs sent by his mom's romantic rival.
  • Jordélia Pereira Barbosa was arrested after delivering the poison-laced chocolates.
  • Mirian Lira and her 13-year-old daughter remain in critical condition after the poisoning.
  • Police used security footage and transaction records to apprehend Barbosa.
  • Barbosa could face up to 30 years in prison if convicted of the jealousy-driven crime.

According to Maranhão state authorities, Pereira disguised herself and delivered chocolate Easter eggs laced with poison to the home of Mirian Lira, the woman currently dating her former lover.

“With love, for Mirian Lira. Happy Easter,” a chilling note on the deadly package read, which arrived at the victim’s home last Wednesday (April 16) via motorbike delivery.

RELATED:

    A scorned woman sent poisoned Easter eggs to the house of her ex’s current girlfriend, causing the passing of one of her children

    A smiling woman in a white blouse stands against a colorful background at a beauty fair event.

    Image credits: FDamiaoNoticias/Facebook

    Shortly after receiving the chocolate egg, Mirian got a suspicious phone call from an unidentified woman asking if she had received the Easter egg. When Mirian asked who was calling, the woman only said, “You’ll know who I am.”

    Colorful wrapped Easter eggs displayed closely together.

    Image credits: Harry Wedzinga/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    Tragedy struck soon after. 7-year-old Luis Fernando, Mirian’s son, ate some of the chocolate and was the first to fall ill. His condition worsened quickly, and he was rushed to Imperatriz’ Municipal Hospital to be intubated

    Couple posing together indoors, man wearing a black shirt, smiling softly at the camera.

    Image credits: Antonio Barbosa/Facebook

    Mirian, who was also poisoned, stood firm for as long as possible while trying to care for her son but eventually collapsed. Her 13-year-old daughter, Evelyn, began showing symptoms shortly after and was also admitted to intensive care.

    Despite the emergency workers’ best efforts, the boy passed away within hours.

    Both Mirian and Evelyn remain hospitalized in critical condition.

    Police used a combination of security footage and transaction records to arrest the suspect

    A family with flowers, including a young boy who fell victim to a tragic event involving Easter treats.

    Image credits: FDamiaoNoticias/Facebook

    Security camera footage, transaction records, and witness testimonies were used by police to piece the case together.

    Investigators revealed that Barbosa traveled from Santa Ines to Imperatriz on the day of the crime and checked into a hotel near the victim’s home.

    Packaged Easter eggs on a counter, including a bowl with colorful sprinkles, related to a poisoned Easter egg incident.

    Image credits: Polícia Civil do Maranhão

    Surveillance footage from a local chocolate shop shows her wearing a wig and sunglasses while purchasing the chocolate used in the attack.

    Barbosa was arrested as she disembarked from an intercity bus back in Santa Ines, finding the aforementioned wig alongside leftover chocolate in her possession, as well as ticked buses confirming her travel on the day of the crime.

    Poisoned Easter eggs with handwritten note on a granite surface.

    Image credits: Polícia Civil do Maranhão

    Authorities believe the crime was motivated by jealousy and revenge. Barbosa, being the ex-girlfriend of Mirian’s current partner, was allegedly fixated on breaking up the couple. While she admits to purchasing the chocolate—given the damning video evidence—she denies poisoning it.

    “We have strong indicators that Jordélia is responsible,” said Police Chief Manoel Almeida. “What we’re working to determine now is the type of poison used.”

    If found guilty, Barbosa could face up to thirty years in prison due to the use of poison in the crime

    Insulated bag with packets, spoons, and cloth masks, related to a case involving poisoned Easter eggs.

    Image credits: Polícia Civil do Maranhão

    Barbosa had her custody hearing last Friday (April 18). A judge ordered her transfer to the Pedrinhas Penitentiary Complex in São Luís, considered one of the region’s largest and most secure prison facilities.

    Personal items on a table, including glasses, receipts, cosmetic products, and a handbag, related to a poisoned Easter eggs case.

    Image credits: Polícia Civil do Maranhão

    The case has shaken Brazil, not only for the cruelty of the crime but for the usage of items associated with current festivities as murder weapons. While the community mourns the passing of 7-year-old Luis, prosecutors prepare to charge Barbosa with both homicide and attempted homicide.

    Police escorting a suspect on a road, related to a poisoning incident involving Easter eggs.

    Image credits: policiacivilma

    According to Brazilian law, if convicted, the woman faces from twelve to a maximum of thirty years due to her alleged crime being considered homicídio qualificado (intentional homicide), which is aggravated due to the usage of fire, explosives, asphyxia, to***re or, in this case, poison.

    Woman with suitcase on path near greenery, wearing orange pants and patterned top, associated with poisoned Easter eggs incident.

    Image credits: Imperatriz Online/Facebook

    The likelihood of Barbosa receiving the maximum sentence is heightened by the fact that her victims were both under the age of fourteen.

    “Sick,” The case shook Brazil, with netizens sending their condolences to the family of the 7YO

    Screenshot of a comment describing an ex-girlfriend's actions causing a tragedy involving poisoned Easter eggs.

    Screenshot of a comment reacting to a tragic incident involving poisoned Easter eggs.

    Text message expressing shock at a sick act involving children.

    Comment criticizing someone for involving kids with poisoned Easter eggs incident.

    Comment expressing sadness over a tragic incident involving poisoned Easter eggs and a 7-year-old boy.

    Comment on poisoned Easter eggs incident, expressing shock and concern for the children involved.

    A Facebook comment offering prayers for a family affected by poisoned Easter eggs.

    Comment on poisoning incident, expressing anger towards harm to children and lack of coping skills.

    Comment questioning how a person can be so evil, in response to poisoned Easter eggs incident.

    Comment on poisoned Easter eggs incident, questioning the ex-girlfriend's intentions and actions.

    Comment by De Camp saying "It's way too many Evil People among us" with a shocked emoji.

    Text message expressing shock and sympathy in response to a tragic event involving poisoned Easter eggs.

    Comment saying "What a very sick individual" related to poisoned Easter eggs incident.

    Comment on social media questioning people's actions after a poisoned Easter egg incident.

    Comment expressing outrage over poisoned Easter eggs incident, highlighting cruelty towards children.

    Comment discussing misplaced anger and protecting kids, referencing a poisoned Easter egg incident.

    User comment reacting to ex-girlfriend sending poisoned Easter eggs, mentioning an evil deed.

    Comment expressing condolences for a 7-year-old boy's tragic death.

    Text message expressing distrust of eating food from others, with a reaction emoji.

    Screenshot of a comment reading, 'Give her an egg!' related to poisoned Easter eggs incident.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
