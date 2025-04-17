“AITA For Getting My Sister Arrested After She Destroyed My Clothes?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sibling relationships are unlike any other. There’s no other person that you love as wholeheartedly as you do a sibling, yet at the same time, there’s no person in the world who is more annoying than them, either.

Unfortunately, sometimes, aggravating behavior can put unconditional love on the back burner. That’s what happened to this redditor, who had to deal with her sister constantly “borrowing” her clothes. That led to the OP putting a lock on her closet, which in turn resulted in her sister taking action even more maliciously. In the end, the sisters couldn’t solve their issues without getting the police involved.

Living with siblings can be fun and absolutely aggravating at the same time

This young woman had to deal with her sister constantly “borrowing” her clothes

For many people, the relationship with their sibling is the longest relationship they will ever have. Growing up together from an early age, brothers and sisters are there through thick and thin, watching friends and partners come and go, often being the only constant in people’s lives relationship-wise.

Bearing that in mind, it’s not difficult to see why siblings tend to play a significant role in people’s lives. But according to a professor of human development and family studies at Utah State University, Shawn Whiteman, PhD, said role can be a double-edged sword.

“The sibling relationship has the ability to uniquely shape a child’s behavior, adjustment, and ­well-being, for better and worse,” Whiteman told the American Psychological Association (APA), pointing out that while siblings often support and learn from one another, they also compete for things, like parental attention, and can introduce one another to certain risky behaviors.

As they grow older, though, brothers and sisters tend to engage in less conflict, which many people, including yours truly, can attest to. As reported by the APA, Whiteman’s studies found that even though young adults communicated less frequently with their siblings after leaving home, they considered their talks more meaningful and felt like they better understood their siblings in emerging adulthood.

Sibling relationships might fluctuate as people age

Some studies suggest that more than 80% of children under the age of 18 (in the US) live with at least one sibling. That means most people know just how big of a love-hate relationship sibling bond can be. It’s also no secret that it tends to fluctuate between love and hate as siblings age.

In my case—which, I would say, is very much a classic example—everything was fine, even lovely, when me and my brother were little. Then came war, which lasted until we were both more or less done with our angsty teenage years, and ever since then, I have a friend for life, a personal cheerleader, and a rock to lean on all in one person.

Studies suggest that those who find themselves safe out of the “war zone years” are likely to feel less anxious later in life. According to research delving deeper into the influence of sibling relationship quality on emotional distress from adolescence to early midlife, having a good relationship with siblings at the age of 23 predicted lower levels of anxiety at the age of 41, as well as lower levels of depressive symptoms. A reverse scenario of people reporting a poor relationship with their sibling at 23 years old predicted detrimental effects later in life, such as anxiety, depressive symptoms, and hostility.

The OP shared that until recently, she didn’t have any major troubles with her sister; living together under the same roof was “mostly fine,” as she put it. That was until her sister started “borrowing” her clothes and eventually took things too far by destroying some of them. Needless to say, that didn’t make the sister relationship any better and even led to a police report filed on one of them – an action that seemingly split netizens in the comments into two camps.

Many netizens didn’t think that calling the police made the woman a jerk

Others, however, shared a different opinion, saying that the OP—or, in some cases, both of the sisters—was a jerk

