Woman Shares The Humiliating Experience That Motivated Her To Lose 88lbs
Woman in pink workout outfit posing confidently indoors after weight loss transformation of 88lbs motivated by humiliation experience
Health & Wellness

Woman Shares The Humiliating Experience That Motivated Her To Lose 88lbs

Liliana Lerch, 26, from Australia’s Gold Coast, has lost 88 pounds after a humiliating public weigh-in at a skydiving center forced her to confront her health

Liliana had struggled with her weight since childhood. But after she suffered a humiliating moment in front of strangers, she knew something had to change. 

Her transformation has since gone viral, inspiring thousands on TikTok.

Highlights
  • Liliana Lerch struggled with food since childhood, binge eating in secret by age 15.
  • A humiliating weigh-in at a skydiving center was the moment she knew things had to change.
  • She began intermittent fasting and walking daily with her partner, eventually losing 88 pounds.
    Liliana had struggled with her relationship with food since childhood

    Woman shares her humiliating experience that motivated her weight loss journey losing 88lbs and gaining confidence.

    Image credits: lilslerch

    Liliana stated that her issues with weight and emotional eating started early. 

    “I remember I had a personal trainer at 10, and just always struggled with my weight. When I was 15, it started to snowball. I felt like I was getting bigger despite living an active lifestyle,” Liliana said.

    Woman in pink athletic wear standing confidently indoors, showcasing fitness and weight loss transformation journey.

    Image credits: lils.lerch

    Eating became her coping mechanism since she felt “emotionally connected” to food. This meant that she ate when she was feeling sad, happy, or anxious. 

    Once she had a driver’s license, Liliana got into the habit of secretly buying food and hiding the packaging in her car. According to her, this meant that she could “get away with it more.”

    Fit woman smiling outdoors wearing workout clothes, showcasing weight loss and healthy lifestyle transformation.

    Image credits: lilslerch

    She tried everything from crash diets to medical interventions. But while the programs offered her a “quick fix” to her weight problems, she would often give up after two weeks.

    According to theNew York Post, Liliana felt like she had tried every diet available, and was already considering medical intervention for her weight issues.

    @lilslerch Had a few comments and DM’s asking me this so I hope this video helps some of you lovely girls! Thank you for following my journey! #weightlosstips#weightlosstransformation#weightlossjouney#weightlossprogress#weightlossbeforeandafter#weightlossexercise♬ original sound – LILS | Weightloss & Lifestyle

    That is, at least, until a gift from her partner became a life-changing event. 

    A humiliating skydiving experience became a turning point for Liliana

    One day, Liliana’s partner surprised her with skydiving tickets. She dreaded the activity because she knew she would be weighed before the jump. 

    “I remember we were going, and I had to pay extra. I was weighed in front of everyone. It was the most humiliating thing.”

    “It was a big ego hit. I was like, ‘No, you’re not even healthy anymore.’ I was at risk of getting diabetes. I was puffy and inflamed, and they thought I had PCOS. I found my health was starting to deteriorate,” Liliana said.

    The humiliating experience forced Liliana to face the truth.

    Woman showing before and after weight loss transformation, highlighting motivation to lose 88lbs and improve health.

    Image credits: lils.lerch

    Her body was not healthy anymore, and she needed something more than a “quick fix.”

    Initially, she tried 75 Hard, but she didn’t complete the program. She didn’t even lose any weight on it.

    Woman shares humiliating experience that motivated her to lose 88lbs shown in before and after weight loss photos

    Image credits: lils.lerch

    It did, however, foster some habits that ultimately allowed her to start losing weight.

    Small, sustainable lifestyle changes made all the difference

    @lilslerch Very random things I’ve noticed since losing weight 😂 let me know if you agree with any of these!! #weightloss#weightlossjouney#weightlossdiscussion♬ original sound – LILS | Weightloss & Lifestyle

    Liliana and her partner started walking to get coffee each morning. It was a small lifestyle change, but it was a start. 

    “That walk helped me build structure into my day,” she said.

    The walks evolved into a routine, and eventually, Liliana started intermittent fasting. 

    “The diet was the hardest thing for me. I always loved walking, and living near the beach, it’s easy to, but I pretty much started intermittent fasting. I then noticed I lost 5 kg (about 11 pounds),” she said.

    These small lifestyle changes later helped Juliana create more structure with her meals.

    “I started to focus on it more mindfully, and have some more structure with my meals and food. I found it helped me be more balanced,” Juliana stated.

    Young woman in green workout clothes in bathroom, sharing her weight loss motivation and journey to lose 88lbs.

    Image credits: lilslerch

    Liliana started losing weight, and by the end of 2024, people were noticing that she was getting a lot healthier

    Now 88 pounds lighter, Liliana is using TikTok to inspire others

    Woman standing outdoors in a floral swimsuit, smiling confidently after losing 88lbs motivated by a humiliating experience.

    Image credits: lilslerch

    By the end of 2024, Liliana had already lost 66 pounds. People were noticing it, but Liliana didn’t really believe them, at least until she saw her before-and-after photos

    “At the start, I didn’t really believe them. But then I compared photos side-by-side, I was like ‘Oh my gosh, I look so different,’” she said. 

    Woman in a sports bra shows weight loss holding oversized shorts, highlighting successful 88lbs weight loss transformation.

    Image credits: lilslerch

    Liliana later joined an eight-week weight loss challenge and dropped another 22 pounds.

    After losing 88 pounds, Liliana stated that her confidence started to improve. She also felt strong and fit.

    Image credits: lils.lerch

    “I feel like we’re so critical of ourselves as humans, it’s hard to look back and recognize how far we’ve come,” she said.

    Liliana has since built a healthy social media following, especially on TikTok, where she has garnered over 58,000 followers.

    @lilslerch My journey of weight loss. I think it’s important to share the entire journey. Not just the ups – but also the downs. It has been a long ride but so worth it everyday. I am so proud of myself for putting myself first 🫶🏻🧡 I want my page to be about uplifting other people and inspiring them on their journeys ❤️ #weightloss#weightlossstory#weightlossstruggle#40kgweightloss#sustainableweightloss#femaleweightloss#caloriedefecit♬ Very Sad – Enchan

    “If I have a message, it’s to make it into a lifestyle and fall in love with the journey. Find things that work for you, and what you enjoy. 

    “I hate going to the gym, but I like going to pilates and walking, so that’s my thing. Incorporate the foods you love into your diet. You need to have balance all around,” she said.

    Netizens are extremely proud of Liliana and her weight-loss journey, especially since she did not rely on surgery to get results

    Comment on TikTok post expressing emotional support and pride for a woman motivated to lose 88lbs after a humiliating experience.

    Comment about mental sabotage and people trying to get you off track, related to weight loss motivation.

    Comment from a user expressing happiness and encouragement for a woman motivated to lose 88lbs after a humiliating experience.

    Comment on social media post expressing happiness for a woman sharing her humiliating experience that motivated her to lose 88lbs.

    Comment on a social media post with username 73P, expressing praise for the woman sharing her humiliating experience that motivated her to lose 88lbs.

    Comment on social media praising weight advice, with user profile image of a lighthouse and text praising weight loss tips.

    Woman sharing her weight loss journey and the humiliating experience that motivated her to lose 88lbs on social media.

    Comment on TikTok praising a woman’s inspiring story about losing 88lbs after a humiliating experience.

    Comment by MissAnnalise328 expressing positivity about her health journey and motivation to lose weight.

    Comment from user Bb_paws expressing surprise about no surgery and offering support in a weight loss journey.

    Comment from Steph discussing the humiliating experience that motivated her to lose 88lbs in a food talk forum.

    Comment on woman’s social media post sharing her humiliating weight loss experience that motivated her to lose 88lbs.

    Comment praising a woman’s weight loss journey and her amazing transformation after losing 88lbs.

    Woman shares humiliating experience that motivated her to lose 88lbs, inspiring weight loss and dedication journey.

    Comment from woman sharing humiliating experience that motivated her to lose 88lbs, mentioning starting her weight loss journey.

    Woman shares humiliating experience that motivated her to lose 88lbs, shown through a supportive online comment.

    Comment praising a woman for sharing tips and motivation about her humiliating experience that led her to lose 88lbs.

    Comment praising a woman sharing her humiliating experience that motivated her weight loss journey of 88lbs.

    Comment from a woman sharing her honest thoughts about a humiliating experience that motivated her to lose 88lbs.

    A supportive comment praising a woman sharing her humiliating experience that motivated her to lose 88lbs.

