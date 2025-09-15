Shallow Man Can’t Handle Wife’s New Weight, Lies About Her Cheating To Save Face, Mad When Exposed

ADVERTISEMENT

There are many reasons why relationships come to an end, whether it be the couple’s incompatibility or their love just fading away. Unfortunately, there are some superficial people who care more about their partner’s appearance and use that as an excuse to break up.

The original poster’s (OP) ex-husband belongs in this category, as he claimed to no longer be attracted to her after she gained weight. However, he didn’t have the guts to reveal the truth to his family, so he lied to them. Years later, she was completely shocked when she found out what he had told them. Read on to find out!

Some people only fall in love with their partner’s physical appearance, not with who they are

Image credits: prostock-studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The poster married her boyfriend when they were 19, but she started gaining weight in her mid-20s and he didn’t like it

Text post with a question about telling an ex-SIL the reason for a divorce, discussing a shallow man’s issues with wife’s weight.

Text excerpt from a personal story about divorce and relationship history involving a shallow man and wife.

Text excerpt about divorce related to weight gain, stress, and poor mental health in mid-twenties.

Text about struggling with food and weight gain, highlighting issues in a shallow relationship and dishonesty about cheating.

Text excerpt describing a husband expressing shallow concerns about his wife’s weight, leading to emotional distress.

Image credits: Legal_Actuator4074

Woman in green workout clothes looks at herself in mirror, reflecting themes of shallow judgment and weight changes.

Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Apparently, he found her unattractive as she gained more weight, and since she couldn’t lose it, they got divorced

Text excerpt discussing the negative impact of dieting leading to guilt and increased binge eating behaviors.

Divorced couple in casual setting, woman crossing arms upset, man looks frustrated after weight and cheating lies revealed.

Text discussing a shallow man struggling with his wife's weight gain and falsely accusing her of cheating to save face.

Text on white background reading Now, I weigh 220, am married, and have two kids, relating to shallow man and wife’s new weight.

Text excerpt describing a surprising encounter with an ex sister-in-law at a mall after many years.

Text excerpt from a conversation highlighting shallow man reacting to wife’s new weight and false cheating claims.

Image credits: Legal_Actuator4074

Two women engaging in a lively conversation near a fountain, capturing a moment without shallow or judgmental behavior.

Image credits: teksomolika / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Years later, she found out that her ex had told his family they divorced because she cheated on him; upset by this, she revealed the truth

Text excerpt about a shallow man lying about wife’s cheating after struggling with her new weight.

Text excerpt showing upset wife explaining her husband lied about cheating due to shallow behavior over her new weight.

Text excerpt about shallow man lying about wife cheating to save face, upset when truth is revealed.

Text excerpt about an upset ex-husband confronting his wife after accusing her of cheating to save face.

Text excerpt discussing the truth causing problems in a marriage after a shallow man lies about cheating.

Text excerpt about a shallow man lying about cheating to handle his wife’s new weight, facing backlash when exposed.

Woman confronts shallow husband who lies about her cheating after struggling with new weight changes.

Image credits: Legal_Actuator4074

Surprisingly, she got a call from him, as he was angry that it created problems in his current marriage

In today’s story, OP tells us how she found out about the lies her ex told about her to his family. They got married when they were both 19 and had been dating for around 3 years. Things went haywire between them when she started gaining weight in her mid-20s. She was really stressed out due to work when she developed a terrible binge eating disorder (BED).

Data shows that BED affects almost 3% of the American population, and experts warn that it can complicate mental health conditions and physical problems. They also suggest that people whose loved ones have it should be sensitive about it and support them. Sadly, OP’s husband did the exact opposite of this after she gained about 120 lbs. at that point in time.

He told her that he was worried about her health and that he wouldn’t be attracted to her if she gained more weight. Of course, she was devastated by this, and anyone would be! Research suggests that people with an eating disorder might have low self-esteem. His words might have further worsened it for our dear poster, as it almost feels like a punch in the gut, right?

She tried really hard to lose weight, but it never happened, as dieting just made it worse. In the end, the couple decided to get divorced, and the poster confessed that she didn’t really hate him for it or anything. After that, years passed, and both of them got married and had their own families, when one day, OP ran into her ex-sister-in-law and found out something truly upsetting.

Woman in black coat talking on phone outdoors, reflecting shallow man’s reaction to wife’s new weight and lies exposed

Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Apparently, the woman claimed that she was very surprised by how things ended with the couple, and, confused by this, the poster asked her what she meant. It turns out that the man had told his side of the family that they got divorced because OP had an affair! Just imagine how surprised the poor poster must’ve felt to hear such awful lies.

She quickly clarified her side of the story and told the other woman the complete truth, and she was just shocked. Well, OP confessed that it didn’t really bother her and went home without thinking more about it. However, that’s not the end of the story, folks. She suddenly got a call from her ex-husband, who sounded pretty pissed off and asked why she had exposed him.

The poster’s ex-sister-in-law had told the whole family about it, and they were all calling out the guy. In fact, it had even created problems in his current marriage as well. After listening to all this, the poster felt bad that she had told the truth, and wondered whether she should’ve kept her mouth shut. Probably confused, she vented online and asked Redditors for their advice.

They gave her a reality check that she should not feel guilty about anything, as all she had done was tell the truth. They also felt that her ex-husband was a very shallow fellow and his current wife also deserved to know what kind of a person he is. Honestly, I agree with them because who knows, if he did it once, he might do it again, right?

What about you, though? What would you do if you were in her shoes? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Folks instantly sided with the poster but questioned why she even felt guilty in the first place for outing such a shallow man

Reddit comments discussing shallow man lying about wife's cheating and reaction after being exposed for shallow behavior.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing lying and cowardice related to handling changes in a relationship.

Comment discussing a shallow man lying about wife’s cheating after struggling with her new weight and being exposed.

Comment on a forum post discussing a shallow man lying about his wife's cheating to hide her weight gain.

Commenter discusses shallow man lying about wife cheating after divorce over her new weight, highlighting emotional impact.

Comment praising a person for handling divorce with dignity amid struggles with weight, depression, and anxiety.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment criticizing a shallow man who lies about his wife cheating due to her weight gain.

Comment on Reddit discussing shallow man lying about wife cheating after weight gain, exposed and causing conflict.

Comment discussing a shallow man lying about his wife cheating to cover her weight gain and getting mad when exposed.

Screenshot of a forum comment calling out a shallow man lying about his wife’s cheating to save face after her weight change.

Screenshot of a discussion about a shallow man lying about his wife cheating to cover her new weight.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a shallow man lying about his wife's weight and cheating accusations.

Comment discussing shallow husband lying about wife's weight gain and cheating accusations to save face, exposed online.

Screenshot of an online comment saying NTA with a reply accusing a shallow man lying about cheating over his wife's weight.