Woman Puts Coworker On Blast On Social Media, Is Shocked When She’s Fired

ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve ever worked a 9-to-5, you know every workplace comes with its own mix of personalities. Some coworkers are a joy to be around, some are just there, and a few can make every workday feel unnecessarily stressful.

In this case, one woman found herself dealing with the latter in a way she never expected. She stumbled across a coworker’s TikTok rant that mocked her injury, called her lazy, and even joked about slashing her tires. What felt like a throwback to high school bullying quickly escalated into something far more serious, and once HR got involved, the situation took an unexpected turn.

RELATED:

In today’s digital age, many people regularly share moments from their daily lives online, often without realizing how far those posts can spread

Young woman creating social media content at home, surprised by consequences after putting coworker on blast online.

Image credits: benzoix (Not the actual photo)



One woman recently shared how she had to report a coworker who was posting hurtful and targeted videos about her on TikTok

Text excerpt about a woman putting coworker on blast on social media and facing unexpected consequences at work.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text post revealing coworker drama on social media leading to shock after woman puts coworker on blast.

Text post expressing regret and anxiety about work after putting coworker on blast on social media.

Young woman with headphones holds phone and pink mug, looking shocked while reading social media about coworker conflict.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: benzoix (Not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a woman discussing being put on blast by a coworker on social media, highlighting workplace conflict and consequences.

Text message discussing concerns about reporting a coworker and potential job loss in a workplace conflict scenario.

Image credits: Wonderful_Folds

When conflicts arise in the workplace, they often disrupt focus, lower morale, and negatively impact overall productivity

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s pretty normal for coworkers to disagree now and then. After all, you’re spending around eight hours a day, at least five days a week, with the same people. Different personalities, different work styles, different moods, it’s bound to clash sometimes. Some days, it’s a minor eye roll over emails, other days, it’s passive-aggressive silence in meetings. Workplace harmony isn’t always realistic, and that’s okay. The problem starts when small tensions turn into ongoing conflicts. That’s when things can get messy.

Here’s the not-so-fun part: those little conflicts add up fast. According to a report by CPP Global, workplace disputes and personality clashes eat up about 2.8 hours per employee every single week. That’s nearly three hours spent not working, not collaborating, and not being productive. Instead, people are venting, replaying arguments in their heads, or avoiding each other. And no one clocks in thinking, “Today, I’ll waste time being annoyed.” It just… happens.

Zoom out, and the numbers get even wilder. Nationwide, employers are paying an estimated $359 billion for the time employees spend dealing with interpersonal conflict instead of actually doing their jobs. Imagine what that time and money could be used for if people weren’t stuck in awkward standoffs or heated drama. Projects would move faster, meetings would be shorter, and inboxes might finally breathe. Conflict doesn’t just hurt feelings, it quietly drains entire organizations.

ADVERTISEMENT

And it’s not only companies that suffer. Employees feel it too, sometimes even more intensely. Studies show that workplace conflict leaves workers feeling distracted (21%), frustrated (18%), anxious (9%), and stressed (9%). That’s a lot of emotional weight to carry into an already busy workday. You’re trying to focus, but your mind keeps drifting back to that comment or side-eye. Suddenly, work feels heavier than it needs to be. No wonder burnout sneaks in so easily.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman puts coworker on blast on social media, shocked reaction in office setting with laptop and casual attire

Image credits: Polina Zimmerman (Not the actual photo)

It’s important to handle office conflicts professionally and avoid airing workplace issues on public platforms, where they can escalate and cause lasting damage

The reasons behind these conflicts are endless. Sometimes, it’s a simple disagreement over how a task should be done. Other times, it’s clashing personalities or different communication styles. One person prefers direct honesty, another reads that as rude. Someone feels unheard, someone else feels attacked. Add deadlines and pressure into the mix, and even small misunderstandings can spiral quickly. What starts as “no big deal” can quietly turn into a lingering issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then there’s gossip—the silent troublemaker of many workplaces. A comment here, a whisper there, and suddenly stories take on lives of their own. Gossip can turn neutral situations into full-blown drama without anyone checking the facts. It creates sides, fuels resentment, and damages trust. Even people who try to stay out of it end up affected. Once gossip starts circulating, it’s hard to stop the ripple effect.

Things can escalate even further. According to a ZipDo report, 57% of workers have witnessed a workplace conflict that led to a physical altercation. Even more common, 27% have seen exchanges of personal insults. That’s no longer “just work stress”, that’s a serious breakdown in professionalism. These situations don’t just shock the people involved; they make everyone around uncomfortable. No one wants to feel like they’re walking into a tense or unsafe environment.

And sometimes, people cross a line that’s hard to come back from—by taking workplace drama public. Posting about coworkers or job conflicts on social media might feel like venting, but it often backfires. Once something is online, it’s no longer private, and it can quickly spiral out of control. What felt like a harmless rant can become a professional issue overnight. Employers take this seriously, and for good reason. Some lines, once crossed, change everything.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just like in this case, where the situation escalated when a coworker took the conflict public by posting about it on TikTok. Since this wasn’t the first time she had crossed that line, HR decided to terminate her employment. Turning workplace issues into online content can have serious consequences. How would you handle a coworker who brings office drama onto social media?

Two women coworkers having a conversation in an office hallway, illustrating a woman puts coworker on blast scenario.

Image credits: cottonbro studio (Not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

After hearing her story, many people online urged her to take the situation seriously and act quickly against the workplace bullying

Screenshot of a social media post where a woman is put on blast by a coworker and faces unexpected job consequences.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media conversation about saving videos after a woman puts coworker on blast online.

Reddit conversation about woman putting coworker on blast on social media and being shocked by her firing.

Screenshot of an online discussion about a woman putting a coworker on blast on social media and workplace consequences.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media conversation discussing consequences after a woman puts coworker on blast.

Screenshot of a social media comment where a woman warns about a hostile workplace affecting coworkers.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a woman putting a coworker on blast and consequences faced.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing consequences of putting a coworker on blast and workplace issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on coworker recorded crying and was fired, relating to woman putting coworker on blast on social media.

Online comment advising to contact HR and police after coworker is put on blast on social media and faces job consequences.

Comment from throwawayacc12e criticizing a woman for putting coworker on blast on social media and urging to report her behavior.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment about internet dangers and workplace advice after woman puts coworker on blast on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman putting coworker on blast on social media and consequences.

Comment discussing workplace bullying after a woman puts coworker on blast on social media and gets fired.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment advising to document and report concerning posts on coworker social media before HR meeting and actions.

Screenshot of a social media comment about a woman putting coworker on blast and workplace conflict consequences.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman puts coworker on blast on social media, faces unexpected consequences after her post goes viral.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alt text: Woman puts coworker on blast on social media and faces unexpected consequences after being fired.

Screenshot of social media comment advising to file a police report and contact HR after coworker conflict.

Alt text: Woman puts coworker on blast on social media advice about hostile workplace and HR action in forum comment.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a comment discussing a coworker conflict involving threats and advice to report to a boss on social media.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a woman putting coworker on blast and workplace consequences.

Screenshot of a social media comment advising to report a coworker conflict to HR involving threats and police action.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media comment warning about coworker doxxing and threatening violence before being fired.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a woman who puts coworker on blast and faces consequences.

Woman puts coworker on blast on social media, faces unexpected consequences after her post goes viral.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing a coworker, related to woman putting coworker on blast and being fired.

Comment discussing reporting threats to HR and police related to woman putting coworker on blast on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media comment with a user expressing dislike for mean girls, related to coworker conflict.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing HR’s role after woman puts coworker on blast and faces consequences.

Woman packs belongings after being fired, upset coworker on blast on social media in a modern office setting.

Image credits: freepik (Not the actual photo)

The woman eventually reported the coworker to HR, which led to the coworker being fired and deleting all of the videos

Text update about coworker reports to HR leading to consequences, highlighting woman puts coworker on blast on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text screenshot describing a woman putting a coworker on blast on social media and the coworker getting fired afterward.

Text message screenshot discussing personal growth after putting coworker on blast on social media and facing consequences.

Text on a plain white background stating that she deleted her entire TikTok after standing up to a bully.

Image credits: Wonderful_Folds

ADVERTISEMENT

Many people felt a sense of relief and justice, expressing support for the woman and agreeing that the consequences were deserved

Online comments discussing a woman putting coworker on blast on social media and facing consequences for doxing.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALT text: Woman puts coworker on blast on social media, facing unexpected consequences after calling out workplace bullying.

Screenshot of a social media comment thread showing a woman putting a coworker on blast and reacting to being fired.

ADVERTISEMENT

Social media post where woman puts coworker on blast and faces shock after getting fired from job.

Woman puts coworker on blast on social media in a heated online conversation with surprising consequences.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text exchange discussing hospital rules on unprofessional social media behavior and consequences after coworker was fired.

Screenshot of a social media exchange where a woman puts coworker on blast and reacts to being fired.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media conversation about a woman who put a coworker on blast and got fired.

Alt text: Online discussion about a woman putting coworker on blast on social media and the shock of her being fired.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit comments discussing consequences of putting coworker on blast on social media and unexpected firing reaction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alt text: Woman puts coworker on blast on social media discussing workplace issues and faces unexpected consequences

Comment discussing workplace gossip, social media consequences, and accountability related to coworker conflicts and privacy violations.

Screenshot of a social media comment about a woman putting coworker on blast and facing unexpected consequences.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to a woman putting coworker on blast and facing consequences.

Comment praising someone for standing up for themselves after a woman puts coworker on blast on social media.

Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to a woman putting a coworker on blast and facing consequences.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment praising a woman for standing up for herself after putting coworker on blast on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT