“AITA For Refusing To Give My Younger Cousin My College Fund Because She ‘Needs It More’?”

In some places of the world, education is not cheap. That’s why many parents start saving up for their child’s schooling way before they even apply for it.

That was the case with this redditor, whose parents started saving for her to go to college when she was little. However, the young woman got a scholarship in her last year, leaving her with some money on her hands. That caught the attention of her family members, her aunt and uncle, who asked her to give the leftover college fund to their daughter—the OP’s cousin—saying that she needed it more. Scroll down to find the full story in the woman’s own words below.

Finding a way to pay for a child’s education is a headache many families experience

Image credits: gpointstudio/Envato (not the actual photo)

This young woman’s family asked her to give her leftover college fund to her cousin, saying that “she needed it more”

Image credits: Tatiana_Mara/Envato (not the actual photo)

Image credits: No-Astronaut-8118

Fellow netizens didn’t think that the woman was a jerk for refusing to give money to her cousin

