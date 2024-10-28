Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“AITA For Refusing To Give My Younger Cousin My College Fund Because She ‘Needs It More’?”
Family, Relationships

“AITA For Refusing To Give My Younger Cousin My College Fund Because She ‘Needs It More’?”

In some places of the world, education is not cheap. That’s why many parents start saving up for their child’s schooling way before they even apply for it.

That was the case with this redditor, whose parents started saving for her to go to college when she was little. However, the young woman got a scholarship in her last year, leaving her with some money on her hands. That caught the attention of her family members, her aunt and uncle, who asked her to give the leftover college fund to their daughter—the OP’s cousin—saying that she needed it more. Scroll down to find the full story in the woman’s own words below.

Finding a way to pay for a child’s education is a headache many families experience

Image credits: gpointstudio/Envato (not the actual photo)

This young woman’s family asked her to give her leftover college fund to her cousin, saying that “she needed it more”

Image credits: Tatiana_Mara/Envato (not the actual photo)

Image credits: No-Astronaut-8118

Fellow netizens didn’t think that the woman was a jerk for refusing to give money to her cousin

Miglė Miliūtė

Miglė Miliūtė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don't look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

eyelessonex avatar
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've always wondered about the whole "I need it more" argument. How does one even measure need?

Vote comment up
7
7points
Vote comment down
reply
melaniediane avatar
CanadianDimes
CanadianDimes
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Also "it's just sitting there", as though money in savings is useless because it's not being immediately spent. If OP was so rich that she couldn't spend all of her money in her lifetime, sure, then it's just sitting there. She clearly has a use for it, though.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
f-drossaert avatar
Francois
Francois
Community Member
56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

NTA that the money pot was is called college fund does not matter. It is money gifted by the parents to THEIR child.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
