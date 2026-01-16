Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Called A “Greedy Witch” By Ex’s Mistress For Refusing To Take Her 3 Kids On A Trip To Italy
Woman showing frustration and refusal during a tense conversation about children and a trip to Italy
Family, Relationships

Woman Called A “Greedy Witch” By Ex’s Mistress For Refusing To Take Her 3 Kids On A Trip To Italy

Jonas Grinevičius Senior Writer
3

10

3

When you get divorced, probably the last thing you expect is to constantly be contacted by your ex’s new significant other. People prefer to have healthy boundaries and move on with their lives. However, some entitled, desperate, or even delusional individuals might see those boundaries as optional.

A woman asked the internet if she was wrong to refuse to take her ex-husband’s kids on a family trip to Italy. The ex’s wife, whom he cheated on the author with, wouldn’t take ‘no’ for an answer. She decided to use every scummy strategy in the book to try to get her way. You’ll find the full story below.

    Generally, most people prefer to avoid their exes and, by extension, their families

    Woman refusing to take three kids on Italy trip, called greedy witch by ex’s mistress during heated argument.

    Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages (not the actual photo)

    But one woman had to repeatedly tell her ex-husband that she would not take his kids on vacation

    Text excerpt of a woman explaining her refusal to take her ex’s mistress’s 3 kids on a trip to Italy, addressing custody and financial changes.

    Text excerpt of a woman explaining her refusal to take her ex’s mistress’s 3 kids on a trip to Italy, addressing custody and financial changes.

    Text about a woman called a greedy witch by ex’s mistress for refusing to take her 3 kids on a trip to Italy.

    Text about a woman called a greedy witch by ex’s mistress for refusing to take her 3 kids on a trip to Italy.

    Text excerpt discussing money issues between a woman, her ex, and his wife regarding children and gift-giving.

    Text excerpt discussing money issues between a woman, her ex, and his wife regarding children and gift-giving.

    Text describing a woman called greedy witch by ex’s mistress for refusing to take her three kids on a trip to Italy.

    Text describing a woman called greedy witch by ex’s mistress for refusing to take her three kids on a trip to Italy.

    Alt text: Text message exchange about refusing to take ex’s kids on Italy trip, causing conflict and being called a greedy witch.

    Alt text: Text message exchange about refusing to take ex’s kids on Italy trip, causing conflict and being called a greedy witch.

    Woman covering face in distress on couch while parents argue in background, illustrating conflict over kids and trip to Italy.

    Image credits: s_kawee (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt about a woman refusing to take her kids on a trip to Italy amid family conflict and accusations of greed.

    Text excerpt about a woman refusing to take her kids on a trip to Italy amid family conflict and accusations of greed.

    Text from woman called greedy witch by ex’s mistress refusing to take 3 kids on Italy trip about cost concerns and fairness.

    Text from woman called greedy witch by ex’s mistress refusing to take 3 kids on Italy trip about cost concerns and fairness.

    Text post explaining infidelity and the ex’s mistress in a story involving a woman and her three kids refusing a trip to Italy.

    Text post explaining infidelity and the ex’s mistress in a story involving a woman and her three kids refusing a trip to Italy.

    Image credits: Specific-Papaya3577

    Shared custody can be full of pitfalls

    In general, the author has been trying to do the right thing. With “shared” kids, joint custody tends to be the best option, unless one of the parents is downright dangerous. Research suggests that children who go through shared custody tend to do better than kids of single parents in nearly every single sphere, from mental health to academic success.

    However, the findings aren’t all uniform. Certain studies suggest that co-parenting only brings these benefits when both parents actually like each other. We don’t know that much about this relationship, but the ex did cheat on the author, and she does seem to have some boundaries, so it’s unlikely that they are best friends.

    At the same time, the couple does have to navigate some pretty complicated boundaries. A lot has to be done on trust since there are fewer legal obligations. However, it’s surprising that the woman has the amount of contact she does, given that her ex is with the woman he cheated on her with. People will compromise on quite a bit for their kids, which is generally an admirable thing.

    It can be hard to navigate the ex’s new partner’s motivations

    Grace is one thing; going full no contact with this person would probably be seen as acceptable by most of the population. Instead, the author is taking the time to allow these kids and hers to be half-siblings and contact their father. The fact that she is doing the right thing seems to have slipped past the other woman.

    There is a cynical possibility that this woman is actively trying to remove the author from her husband’s life. After all, the woman is successful, this man’s first partner, and appears to be a good and desirable person. Deep down, past all the delusion, anyone who helps someone cheat must know that they could be cheated on next.

    Entitled people often end up ruining things for themselves

    However, this is probably reading too much into a much more common malaise, entitlement. Some people, with little to no evidence, simply assume they have a right to demand things that are not theirs. For example, asking the author to pay for (and look after) three more kids, just because, well, this couple has decided it makes sense.

    On top of this, as shared in the author’s update (which can be found below), the mother started to use some serious manipulation tactics. If the situation were different, we would perhaps applaud a mom going above and beyond to get her kids a cool experience, but instead, she is basically removing their one source of cool Christmas presents.

    Given the fact that most courts don’t look kindly on cheaters, the author’s threat to litigate likely has some teeth, plus the fact that she can actually afford the expenses of lawyering up and dragging things out in a legal battle. As she herself says below, her ex needs to work out something soon, or the woman will cut contact.

    Most people sided with the author, and she answered a few questions

    Reddit conversation discussing a woman called greedy witch for refusing to take 3 kids on a trip to Italy.

    Reddit conversation discussing a woman called greedy witch for refusing to take 3 kids on a trip to Italy.

    Alt text: Comment discussing a woman refusing to take her ex’s kids on a costly Italy trip amid family conflict and accusations of greed.

    Alt text: Comment discussing a woman refusing to take her ex’s kids on a costly Italy trip amid family conflict and accusations of greed.

    Comment suggesting mediation and caution about ex’s custodial time amid jealousy involving kids in a family dispute.

    Comment suggesting mediation and caution about ex’s custodial time amid jealousy involving kids in a family dispute.

    Screenshot of a forum discussion where a woman is called greedy witch for refusing to take her ex’s mistress’s kids on a trip.

    Screenshot of a forum discussion where a woman is called greedy witch for refusing to take her ex’s mistress’s kids on a trip.

    Online discussion about woman called greedy witch by ex’s mistress refusing to take her three kids on Italy trip

    Online discussion about woman called greedy witch by ex’s mistress refusing to take her three kids on Italy trip

    Reddit discussion about a woman called greedy witch by ex’s mistress for refusing to take kids on Italy trip.

    Reddit discussion about a woman called greedy witch by ex’s mistress for refusing to take kids on Italy trip.

    Comment saying NTA and advising to stop buying gifts for children, reflecting conflict involving woman called greedy witch by ex’s mistress.

    Comment saying NTA and advising to stop buying gifts for children, reflecting conflict involving woman called greedy witch by ex’s mistress.

    Comment discussing a woman called greedy witch by ex’s mistress over refusing to take her 3 kids on an Italy trip.

    Comment discussing a woman called greedy witch by ex’s mistress over refusing to take her 3 kids on an Italy trip.

    Comment thread discussing a woman called a greedy witch by ex’s mistress for refusing to take kids on a trip to Italy.

    Comment thread discussing a woman called a greedy witch by ex’s mistress for refusing to take kids on a trip to Italy.

    Woman refusing to take three kids on Italy trip, called greedy witch by ex’s mistress in tense family cafe scene.

    Image credits: romankosolapov (not the actual photo)

    Later, she shared a somewhat shocking update

    Woman refusing to take ex’s kids on Italy trip called greedy witch by ex’s mistress amid family conflict and confusion.

    Woman refusing to take ex’s kids on Italy trip called greedy witch by ex’s mistress amid family conflict and confusion.

    Alt text: Woman called greedy witch by ex’s mistress for refusing to take her three kids on Italy trip, shown in text post.

    Alt text: Woman called greedy witch by ex’s mistress for refusing to take her three kids on Italy trip, shown in text post.

    Text about a woman called a greedy witch by her ex’s mistress for refusing to take her three kids on a trip to Italy.

    Text about a woman called a greedy witch by her ex’s mistress for refusing to take her three kids on a trip to Italy.

    Text about woman refusing to take ex’s 3 kids on trip, facing criticism from his mistress and setting firm boundaries.

    Text about woman refusing to take ex’s 3 kids on trip, facing criticism from his mistress and setting firm boundaries.

    Text excerpt discussing a woman called greedy witch by ex’s mistress after refusing a trip to Italy with kids.

    Text excerpt discussing a woman called greedy witch by ex’s mistress after refusing a trip to Italy with kids.

    Text excerpt about a woman discussing unequal treatment of her kids due to a father being a cheater in a family dispute.

    Text excerpt about a woman discussing unequal treatment of her kids due to a father being a cheater in a family dispute.

    Sad young girl in red sweater sitting on couch with head resting on arms, reflecting on family conflict and trip to Italy.

    Image credits: Prostock-studio (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt from a woman called greedy witch by ex’s mistress for refusing to take her 3 kids on a trip to Italy.

    Text excerpt from a woman called greedy witch by ex’s mistress for refusing to take her 3 kids on a trip to Italy.

    Text excerpt about a woman confronting her ex over divorce and refusal to take kids on Italy trip.

    Text excerpt about a woman confronting her ex over divorce and refusal to take kids on Italy trip.

    Text message about a woman called a greedy witch by ex’s mistress for refusing to take her three kids on a trip to Italy.

    Text message about a woman called a greedy witch by ex’s mistress for refusing to take her three kids on a trip to Italy.

    Image credits: Specific-Papaya3577

    Commenters shared some words of support for the woman

    Reddit comments discussing a woman called greedy witch by ex’s mistress over refusing to take her kids on Italy trip.

    Reddit comments discussing a woman called greedy witch by ex’s mistress over refusing to take her kids on Italy trip.

    Comment discussing a woman called greedy witch by ex’s mistress for refusing to take her three kids on Italy trip.

    Comment discussing a woman called greedy witch by ex’s mistress for refusing to take her three kids on Italy trip.

    Comment praising woman called greedy witch by ex’s mistress for refusing to take her 3 kids on trip to Italy.

    Comment praising woman called greedy witch by ex’s mistress for refusing to take her 3 kids on trip to Italy.

    Reddit comment discussing co-parenting conflict involving woman called greedy witch over refusing Italy trip with ex’s kids.

    Reddit comment discussing co-parenting conflict involving woman called greedy witch over refusing Italy trip with ex’s kids.

    Online comment criticizing ex’s mistress calling woman greedy witch for refusing kids trip to Italy, defending her parenting choices.

    Online comment criticizing ex’s mistress calling woman greedy witch for refusing kids trip to Italy, defending her parenting choices.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman called greedy witch by ex’s mistress for refusing a trip with 3 kids to Italy.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman called greedy witch by ex’s mistress for refusing a trip with 3 kids to Italy.

    Alt text: Social media comment supporting woman called greedy witch by ex’s mistress for refusing kids trip to Italy

    Alt text: Social media comment supporting woman called greedy witch by ex’s mistress for refusing kids trip to Italy

    Screenshot of a comment supporting a woman called greedy witch by ex’s mistress for refusing to take her 3 kids on a trip to Italy.

    Screenshot of a comment supporting a woman called greedy witch by ex’s mistress for refusing to take her 3 kids on a trip to Italy.

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real.At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design.In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle.I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real.At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design.In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle.I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidThat
    KatSaidThat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    F**k them - he cheated, and now he is reaping what he sowed - as is his mistress. They are not your kids, not your problem.

    0
    0points
    reply
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is just about priorities. If the priority is all the siblings getting along and having similar childhoods, taking some to Italy is the wrong decision. But that isn't OPs priority, and it doesn't need to be, she just needs to be open about what she thinks is important. If they'd been aligned on priorities, there probably wouldn't have been a divorce so this isn't the first or last time opinions differed. I would say don't antagonise dad because he can revoke permission to travel across borders, and that will be a bigger mess.

    -1
    -1point
    reply
    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It is not as easy as that to "revoke permission to travel across borders" and HIS kids with his ex mistress are definitely his concern and not hers. She owes them nothing. I will never understand why people who already habe multiple children get into new relationships and proceed to have an even larger number of children, when they clearly can't afford it.

    0
    0points
    reply
