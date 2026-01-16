ADVERTISEMENT

When you get divorced, probably the last thing you expect is to constantly be contacted by your ex’s new significant other. People prefer to have healthy boundaries and move on with their lives. However, some entitled, desperate, or even delusional individuals might see those boundaries as optional.

A woman asked the internet if she was wrong to refuse to take her ex-husband’s kids on a family trip to Italy. The ex’s wife, whom he cheated on the author with, wouldn’t take ‘no’ for an answer. She decided to use every scummy strategy in the book to try to get her way. You’ll find the full story below.

RELATED:

Generally, most people prefer to avoid their exes and, by extension, their families

Woman refusing to take three kids on Italy trip, called greedy witch by ex’s mistress during heated argument.

Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages (not the actual photo)

But one woman had to repeatedly tell her ex-husband that she would not take his kids on vacation

Text excerpt of a woman explaining her refusal to take her ex’s mistress’s 3 kids on a trip to Italy, addressing custody and financial changes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text about a woman called a greedy witch by ex’s mistress for refusing to take her 3 kids on a trip to Italy.

Text excerpt discussing money issues between a woman, her ex, and his wife regarding children and gift-giving.

Text describing a woman called greedy witch by ex’s mistress for refusing to take her three kids on a trip to Italy.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Alt text: Text message exchange about refusing to take ex’s kids on Italy trip, causing conflict and being called a greedy witch.

Woman covering face in distress on couch while parents argue in background, illustrating conflict over kids and trip to Italy.

Image credits: s_kawee (not the actual photo)

Text excerpt about a woman refusing to take her kids on a trip to Italy amid family conflict and accusations of greed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text from woman called greedy witch by ex’s mistress refusing to take 3 kids on Italy trip about cost concerns and fairness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text post explaining infidelity and the ex’s mistress in a story involving a woman and her three kids refusing a trip to Italy.

Image credits: Specific-Papaya3577

Shared custody can be full of pitfalls

In general, the author has been trying to do the right thing. With “shared” kids, joint custody tends to be the best option, unless one of the parents is downright dangerous. Research suggests that children who go through shared custody tend to do better than kids of single parents in nearly every single sphere, from mental health to academic success.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the findings aren’t all uniform. Certain studies suggest that co-parenting only brings these benefits when both parents actually like each other. We don’t know that much about this relationship, but the ex did cheat on the author, and she does seem to have some boundaries, so it’s unlikely that they are best friends.

At the same time, the couple does have to navigate some pretty complicated boundaries. A lot has to be done on trust since there are fewer legal obligations. However, it’s surprising that the woman has the amount of contact she does, given that her ex is with the woman he cheated on her with. People will compromise on quite a bit for their kids, which is generally an admirable thing.

It can be hard to navigate the ex’s new partner’s motivations

Grace is one thing; going full no contact with this person would probably be seen as acceptable by most of the population. Instead, the author is taking the time to allow these kids and hers to be half-siblings and contact their father. The fact that she is doing the right thing seems to have slipped past the other woman.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is a cynical possibility that this woman is actively trying to remove the author from her husband’s life. After all, the woman is successful, this man’s first partner, and appears to be a good and desirable person. Deep down, past all the delusion, anyone who helps someone cheat must know that they could be cheated on next.

Entitled people often end up ruining things for themselves

However, this is probably reading too much into a much more common malaise, entitlement. Some people, with little to no evidence, simply assume they have a right to demand things that are not theirs. For example, asking the author to pay for (and look after) three more kids, just because, well, this couple has decided it makes sense.

On top of this, as shared in the author’s update (which can be found below), the mother started to use some serious manipulation tactics. If the situation were different, we would perhaps applaud a mom going above and beyond to get her kids a cool experience, but instead, she is basically removing their one source of cool Christmas presents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Given the fact that most courts don’t look kindly on cheaters, the author’s threat to litigate likely has some teeth, plus the fact that she can actually afford the expenses of lawyering up and dragging things out in a legal battle. As she herself says below, her ex needs to work out something soon, or the woman will cut contact.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most people sided with the author, and she answered a few questions

Reddit conversation discussing a woman called greedy witch for refusing to take 3 kids on a trip to Italy.

Alt text: Comment discussing a woman refusing to take her ex’s kids on a costly Italy trip amid family conflict and accusations of greed.

Comment suggesting mediation and caution about ex’s custodial time amid jealousy involving kids in a family dispute.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a forum discussion where a woman is called greedy witch for refusing to take her ex’s mistress’s kids on a trip.

ADVERTISEMENT

Online discussion about woman called greedy witch by ex’s mistress refusing to take her three kids on Italy trip

Reddit discussion about a woman called greedy witch by ex’s mistress for refusing to take kids on Italy trip.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment saying NTA and advising to stop buying gifts for children, reflecting conflict involving woman called greedy witch by ex’s mistress.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing a woman called greedy witch by ex’s mistress over refusing to take her 3 kids on an Italy trip.

Comment thread discussing a woman called a greedy witch by ex’s mistress for refusing to take kids on a trip to Italy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman refusing to take three kids on Italy trip, called greedy witch by ex’s mistress in tense family cafe scene.

Image credits: romankosolapov (not the actual photo)

Later, she shared a somewhat shocking update

Woman refusing to take ex’s kids on Italy trip called greedy witch by ex’s mistress amid family conflict and confusion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alt text: Woman called greedy witch by ex’s mistress for refusing to take her three kids on Italy trip, shown in text post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text about a woman called a greedy witch by her ex’s mistress for refusing to take her three kids on a trip to Italy.

Text about woman refusing to take ex’s 3 kids on trip, facing criticism from his mistress and setting firm boundaries.

Text excerpt discussing a woman called greedy witch by ex’s mistress after refusing a trip to Italy with kids.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about a woman discussing unequal treatment of her kids due to a father being a cheater in a family dispute.

Sad young girl in red sweater sitting on couch with head resting on arms, reflecting on family conflict and trip to Italy.

Image credits: Prostock-studio (not the actual photo)

Text excerpt from a woman called greedy witch by ex’s mistress for refusing to take her 3 kids on a trip to Italy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about a woman confronting her ex over divorce and refusal to take kids on Italy trip.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text message about a woman called a greedy witch by ex’s mistress for refusing to take her three kids on a trip to Italy.

Image credits: Specific-Papaya3577

Commenters shared some words of support for the woman

Reddit comments discussing a woman called greedy witch by ex’s mistress over refusing to take her kids on Italy trip.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing a woman called greedy witch by ex’s mistress for refusing to take her three kids on Italy trip.

Comment praising woman called greedy witch by ex’s mistress for refusing to take her 3 kids on trip to Italy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit comment discussing co-parenting conflict involving woman called greedy witch over refusing Italy trip with ex’s kids.

ADVERTISEMENT

Online comment criticizing ex’s mistress calling woman greedy witch for refusing kids trip to Italy, defending her parenting choices.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman called greedy witch by ex’s mistress for refusing a trip with 3 kids to Italy.

Alt text: Social media comment supporting woman called greedy witch by ex’s mistress for refusing kids trip to Italy

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a comment supporting a woman called greedy witch by ex’s mistress for refusing to take her 3 kids on a trip to Italy.