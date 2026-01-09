Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Demands Friend Kicks Her Husband Out Of Romantic Getaway So She Could Come Instead
Woman demanding friend kicks husband out of romantic getaway, appearing upset while talking on phone indoors
Family, Relationships

Woman Demands Friend Kicks Her Husband Out Of Romantic Getaway So She Could Come Instead

3

29

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Losing your soulmate, the love of your life, is one of the most devastating things you’ll ever experience. Even though everyone grieves differently, having your family and friends’ support is invaluable during this tough time. And yet, even as you support someone in need, they still need to respect your boundaries.

A woman asked the AITA community for advice after sharing how her grieving sister-in-law tried to guilt-trip her. The entitled widow wanted to go on a romantic Paris getaway along with her SIL, instead of her husband, but she was quickly told ‘no,’ something that she really didn’t like. You’ll find the full dramatic story below.

RELATED:

    It’s natural to want to support a loved one when they’re dealing with loss and grief. That being said, there’s a limit to how entitled they can be

    Woman demands friend to kick husband out of romantic getaway, shown frustrated while talking on phone indoors.

    Image credits: karlyukav/Freepik (not the actual photo)

    One woman shared how her grieving sister-in-law tried to guilt-trip her into taking her on a romantic Paris getaway for two. She thought this went way too far

    Text excerpt from a woman demanding friend kicks her husband out of romantic getaway for her to come instead.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text on screen about a woman demanding a friend to kick her husband out of a romantic getaway so she could come instead.

    Woman demands friend kick her husband out of romantic getaway to take his place, causing tension among close friends.

    Text describing a woman’s romantic getaway with her husband in Paris, reflecting on a dream trip planned for February.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Alt text: Woman demands friend kick husband out of romantic getaway so she can come instead, causing emotional conflict.

    Text excerpt about a woman demanding friend kick her husband out of a romantic getaway for her to come instead.

    Image credits: Drazen Zigic/Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt showing a woman discussing a romantic getaway with her husband and a friend’s demand involving the trip.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt showing a woman’s husband offering to step out of a romantic getaway so she can take her friend Brittany instead.

    Text discussing a woman wanting to join a romantic getaway with her husband despite her parents' concerns about a friend.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text on a white background reads a question about being selfish over a grieving widow on Valentine's Day.

    Image credits: Ice-Ice-Revolution

    Supporting your loved ones during their time of need is great; however, you can’t end up sacrificing all of your wants and needs

    Woman demanding friend to kick husband out of romantic getaway, emotional and upset while hugging someone.

    Image credits: cottonbro studio/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    To be clear, you can and should be accommodating and supportive of any loved one who is grieving. However, this does not give them a blank check to do whatever they like, undermine your interests, take advantage of you, or harm your relationships.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In this specific case, demanding to go on a gift getaway in one of the most romantic destinations on Earth, Paris, is bold and entitled enough as it is. But asking to take the place of the man who bought the gift in the first place is even worse.

    It speaks volumes about the grieving woman’s inability to understand healthy boundaries or to accept that she can be told ‘no.’ Being told ‘no’ doesn’t mean that someone doesn’t love you or care about your interests. It’s a very basic, healthy way of protecting your wants and needs.

    If you constantly put these things on the back burner for someone else’s sake, you’ll eventually grow resentful and frustrated, and it’ll negatively affect your emotional and mental well-being. And if you’re burnt-out and exhausted, who’s going to support your loved ones in need then?

    You can make sacrifices to help a loved one or friend, of course, but there are common-sense limits to how much you should suffer just to make someone else happy. And, yes, as harsh as it sounds, you can support someone who is grieving without undermining all of your own wants and needs.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Everyone grieves differently, and there is no single ‘right’ way to do it. But often, people can feel shocked, numb, exhausted, angry, and guilty

    Woman with curly hair looking out window, reflecting on a romantic getaway situation involving friend and husband conflict.

    Image credits: Danika Adderley/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The NHS stresses the fact that grief, loss, and bereavement can affect people in different ways, and there is no ‘right’ or ‘wrong’ way to feel. This loss can affect you not just when someone passes away, but also when you lose your job, home, or relationships.

    Though your symptoms of grief can be unique, some of the most common ones include the following:

    • Shock, numbness, and feeling as though you’re in a daze
    • Overwhelming sadness, with lots of crying
    • Feeling tired or outright exhausted
    • Anger at the reason for your loss or the person you’ve lost
    • Guilt about feeling angry, past regrets, or being unable to stop the person from passing away

    It’s important that you try to talk about what you’re feeling with your family and friends or even a health professional or therapist. Alternatively, you can reach out to organizations that specialize in supporting grieving individuals.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In the meantime, during the grieving period, it can help to take things slow and understand your limits. Try to set small everyday targets that are easy for you to achieve instead of trying to do everything at once.

    What’s more, try to focus your time and energy on helping yourself feel better, instead of focusing on all of the things that you can’t change. And it’s vital that you don’t rely on misusing substances to try to relieve the pain of grief, as this will harm your mental health further.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Moreover, it’s important to remind yourself that you likely have people in your life whom you can rely on for support: your relatives, friends, colleagues, neighbors, community members, local organizations, etc.

    What do you think, dear readers? Do you think the woman was right to refuse to give in to her sister-in-law’s entitled demands, or do you think she should have been more accommodating and understanding? How would you have handled the tense situation? If you feel like sharing your perspective, you can do so in the comments down below.

    Most readers were on the woman’s side. Here’s their take on the sensitive family situation

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman demanding her friend kick out her husband from a romantic getaway.

    Screenshot of a Reddit post discussing a woman demanding her friend kick out her husband from a romantic getaway.

    Text post discussing a woman demanding her friend kick out her husband from a romantic getaway so she could come instead.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt discussing a woman's unreasonable demand in a romantic getaway conflict involving her friend and husband.

    Text excerpt discussing a woman demanding a friend kick her husband out of a romantic getaway for her to come instead.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman demanding her friend to kick her husband out of a romantic getaway.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a forum post discussing a woman demanding friend kicks husband out of romantic getaway.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing a woman demanding friend to kick her husband out of romantic getaway for herself.

    Comment discussing a woman demanding her friend kick her husband out of a romantic getaway so she could come instead.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit comment discussing a woman demanding friend kicks her husband out of romantic getaway so she could come instead.

    Screenshot of a user comment defending a husband amid a woman demanding a friend to kick him out of a romantic getaway.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment advising caution and setting clear boundaries in a woman demands friend kicks husband out dispute.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman demanding her friend kick out her husband from a romantic getaway.

    Text message advice on enjoying a romantic getaway and handling guilt from family about a husband's trip with friends.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman demanding friend kicks husband out of romantic getaway.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on woman demanding friend kick husband out of romantic getaway, discussing widowhood and entitlement.

    Some folks had a slightly different perspective and criticized the author for how she handled things

    Alt text: Screenshot of a comment criticizing a husband being asked to give up a romantic getaway, highlighting friend drama.

    Text advice on setting boundaries with family during a romantic getaway conflict involving a woman's friend and husband.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Family
    relationship

    29

    3

    29

    3

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

    Read more »

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real.At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design.In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle.I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    Read less »
    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

    Read more »

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real.At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design.In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle.I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    Read less »
    Jonas Žvilius

    Jonas Žvilius

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    In my spare time, I enjoy creating art - both in traditional and digital form, mainly in the form of painting and animation. Other interests include gaming and music. Favorite bands include Swans, The Strokes, The Beatles.

    Read less »
    Jonas Žvilius

    Jonas Žvilius

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    In my spare time, I enjoy creating art - both in traditional and digital form, mainly in the form of painting and animation. Other interests include gaming and music. Favorite bands include Swans, The Strokes, The Beatles.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    ericamoffis avatar
    Eri J
    Eri J
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hope Britney got therapy. Having a romantic getaway is not a love affair, nor is it rubbing a happy marriage in anyone's face.

    2
    2points
    reply
    markalexander avatar
    Mark Alexander
    Mark Alexander
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Girl. Are you going to give me happy-happy all day and night? No, you are not."

    0
    0points
    reply
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The idea of kicking the person paying for it off the trip is mind blowing.

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    ericamoffis avatar
    Eri J
    Eri J
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hope Britney got therapy. Having a romantic getaway is not a love affair, nor is it rubbing a happy marriage in anyone's face.

    2
    2points
    reply
    markalexander avatar
    Mark Alexander
    Mark Alexander
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Girl. Are you going to give me happy-happy all day and night? No, you are not."

    0
    0points
    reply
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The idea of kicking the person paying for it off the trip is mind blowing.

    0
    0points
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Homepage
    Next in Relationships
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT