“AITAH For How I Responded When My Husband Asked Me To Pay For My Stepson’s Surgery?”

Abusive and disrespectful spouses, unfortunately, exist. They are often mean-spirited towards the person they supposedly love and vowed to cherish for the rest of their lives, and seem to see no wrong with what they’re doing.

This woman endured abuse not only from her husband but also from her teenage stepson. Even after offering financial help when the family was in dire need, her intentions were put into question.

Things only worsened for her after she refused her husband’s request for monetary assistance, as she was made to come off as the villain.

A woman had been dealing with disrespect from both her husband and stepson

Image credits: prostock-studio (not the actual image)

She was insulted even after offering financial support

Image credits: freepik (not the actual image)

Her husband later came back to her for monetary assistance, which she rejected

Image credits: Frosty_Woodpecker628

Emotionally abusive men fit a particular profile

Certain personality traits and unpleasant past experiences may cause a person to develop an abusive personality, which they can take out on their romantic partners. However, men who tend to be emotionally cruel to their significant others share particular traits, according to the Connections for Abused Women and Their Children (CAWC).

These traits may include low self-esteem, frequent oversensitivity, unrealistic expectations, and adherence to patriarchal gender roles.

The possible gender superiority complex may be the reason why the husband initially rejected his wife’s offer to pay for the stepson’s college expenses. He may also be battling self-esteem issues because of his inability to provide for the family due to his financial struggles.

However, his wife was bearing the brunt of whatever he was going through at the time. Emotional abuse often carries scarring effects, from guilt and shame to a lack of emotional security. Worse, they pass it on to another person and repeat the pattern.

Anyone who’s endured any form of abuse from a loved one is encouraged to make themselves the priority. According to licensed clinical social worker Stephanie Payne, LCSW, it’s about finding a safe space that’s far away from where the mistreatment constantly occurs. More importantly, it’s about knowing that your feelings matter.

Payne also advises creating an exit plan, which involves having a packed bag with essentials that you can easily grab and leave the house with. This is especially applicable for those who also endure physical abuse and fear for their safety.

“Give yourself some compassion and grace. Be kind to yourself since the abuser is already being very negative towards you,” Payne wrote in her article for Choosing Therapy.

At this point, the woman would be better off leaving her husband and stepson, both of whom seem to have a blatant lack of respect for her.

The woman provided more details about her story

Many people sided with her, with some advising her to leave

But some thought she was out of line for refusing to help a sick teenager

