Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“AITAH For How I Responded When My Husband Asked Me To Pay For My Stepson’s Surgery?”
Couple having a tense conversation on a couch about paying for stepsonu2019s surgery, showing emotional disagreement.
Family, Relationships

“AITAH For How I Responded When My Husband Asked Me To Pay For My Stepson’s Surgery?”

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Abusive and disrespectful spouses, unfortunately, exist. They are often mean-spirited towards the person they supposedly love and vowed to cherish for the rest of their lives, and seem to see no wrong with what they’re doing. 

This woman endured abuse not only from her husband but also from her teenage stepson. Even after offering financial help when the family was in dire need, her intentions were put into question.

Things only worsened for her after she refused her husband’s request for monetary assistance, as she was made to come off as the villain.

RELATED:

    A woman had been dealing with disrespect from both her husband and stepson

    Image credits: prostock-studio (not the actual image)

    She was insulted even after offering financial support 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual image)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Her husband later came back to her for monetary assistance, which she rejected

    Image credits: Frosty_Woodpecker628

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Emotionally abusive men fit a particular profile

    Certain personality traits and unpleasant past experiences may cause a person to develop an abusive personality, which they can take out on their romantic partners. However, men who tend to be emotionally cruel to their significant others share particular traits, according to the Connections for Abused Women and Their Children (CAWC). 

    These traits may include low self-esteem, frequent oversensitivity, unrealistic expectations, and adherence to patriarchal gender roles. 

    The possible gender superiority complex may be the reason why the husband initially rejected his wife’s offer to pay for the stepson’s college expenses. He may also be battling self-esteem issues because of his inability to provide for the family due to his financial struggles. 

    However, his wife was bearing the brunt of whatever he was going through at the time. Emotional abuse often carries scarring effects, from guilt and shame to a lack of emotional security. Worse, they pass it on to another person and repeat the pattern

    Anyone who’s endured any form of abuse from a loved one is encouraged to make themselves the priority. According to licensed clinical social worker Stephanie Payne, LCSW, it’s about finding a safe space that’s far away from where the mistreatment constantly occurs. More importantly, it’s about knowing that your feelings matter. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Payne also advises creating an exit plan, which involves having a packed bag with essentials that you can easily grab and leave the house with. This is especially applicable for those who also endure physical abuse and fear for their safety. 

    “Give yourself some compassion and grace. Be kind to yourself since the abuser is already being very negative towards you,” Payne wrote in her article for Choosing Therapy

    ADVERTISEMENT

    At this point, the woman would be better off leaving her husband and stepson, both of whom seem to have a blatant lack of respect for her.

    The woman provided more details about her story

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Many people sided with her, with some advising her to leave

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    But some thought she was out of line for refusing to help a sick teenager

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    1

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Read less »
    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Read less »
    Dominyka

    Dominyka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    Read less »
    Dominyka

    Dominyka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    dc1 avatar
    DC
    DC
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    NTA. They took their choice, now that it seems regrettable, they regret. Part of regretting is the experience of things having consequences that qualify to be labeled as "they suck", which seems to be the case here. There's different alternatives, even in poorer countries that don't have universal healthcare.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    dc1 avatar
    DC
    DC
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    NTA. They took their choice, now that it seems regrettable, they regret. Part of regretting is the experience of things having consequences that qualify to be labeled as "they suck", which seems to be the case here. There's different alternatives, even in poorer countries that don't have universal healthcare.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT