Family Demands Woman Give Up Her Babies To Sister Who “Deserves Them More,” Steals Them After She Refuses
Pregnant woman looking worried and stressed in a bedroom, reflecting refusal to give baby to twin sister concept.
Family, Relationships

Family Demands Woman Give Up Her Babies To Sister Who “Deserves Them More,” Steals Them After She Refuses

kornelija.v Kornelija Viečaitė BoredPanda staff
5

29

5

Infertility can be one of the most devastating pieces of news a young couple can receive. Research shows that around 9% of men and 11% of women in the U.S. have experienced fertility problems. Couples cope with the news in different ways, and some even seek help from their siblings.

But what this sister did goes beyond all appropriate ways of dealing with infertility. She had the gall to ask her twin sister to give up her baby because she deserved it more and could take care of it better. Even the parents took her side, since she was always treated like the “golden child.” The young mom-to-be, however, refused and sought help online, asking how to deal with her family.

    Parents and her twin sister gave this woman an ultimatum: give up your baby or we will cut support

    Image credits: nagaets / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The woman didn’t want to, so, she asked netizens for advice on how to proceed

    During the next months, the woman posted several updates, and the drama only escalated with each one

    Image credits: Camandona / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: tirachardz / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Eduardo Ramos / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Brooke Balentine / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Fujiphilm / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: bilanol / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Matt Popovich / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Dmitrii Shirnin / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Kindel Media / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Queasy_Owl_1176

    Support and advice for the woman poured out in the comments, urging her to go no-contact with her insane family

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    carynccrespo avatar
    sfgothgirl
    sfgothgirl
    Community Member
    Premium     17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm a certified nurse midwife and I find it extremely difficult to believe that this woman went through an entire-@ss pregnancy with no one ever realizing there were 2 fetuses. Her growth would be off compared to singleton, which would have caused further testing. 2 fetuses = 2 heartbeats. The early ultrasound around 8 weeks would have shown both fetuses . . . it's not possible for one to hide behind the other at that size. Even at 20 weeks, both fetuses would have been seen. Theoretically it's possible, but practically? Nah. No way this happened.

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT