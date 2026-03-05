Family Demands Woman Give Up Her Babies To Sister Who “Deserves Them More,” Steals Them After She Refuses

ADVERTISEMENT

Infertility can be one of the most devastating pieces of news a young couple can receive. Research shows that around 9% of men and 11% of women in the U.S. have experienced fertility problems. Couples cope with the news in different ways, and some even seek help from their siblings.

But what this sister did goes beyond all appropriate ways of dealing with infertility. She had the gall to ask her twin sister to give up her baby because she deserved it more and could take care of it better. Even the parents took her side, since she was always treated like the “golden child.” The young mom-to-be, however, refused and sought help online, asking how to deal with her family.

Parents and her twin sister gave this woman an ultimatum: give up your baby or we will cut support

Image credits: nagaets / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The woman didn’t want to, so, she asked netizens for advice on how to proceed

Image credits: pressmaster / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: bearfotos / Freepik (not the actual photo)

During the next months, the woman posted several updates, and the drama only escalated with each one

Image credits: Camandona / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: tirachardz / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Eduardo Ramos / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Brooke Balentine / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Fujiphilm / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: bilanol / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Matt Popovich / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Dmitrii Shirnin / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Kindel Media / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Queasy_Owl_1176

Support and advice for the woman poured out in the comments, urging her to go no-contact with her insane family

