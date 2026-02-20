Pregnant Couple Hurt As Friends Take Out Their Infertility Struggles On Them: “I Didn’t Deserve It”

ADVERTISEMENT

When you want to have a baby, there’s nothing more devastating than having trouble conceiving. According to research, 9% of men and 11% of women in the U.S. have experienced fertility problems. Sometimes, it might be hard for couples to be happy for their friends who are lucky to conceive.

And this is exactly what happened to this woman. When she was pregnant, she was mocked for her pregnancy and they called her baby “an accident.” So, when they finally got pregnant, she considered skipping their baby shower to avoid constant comparisons, gossiping, and negativity. To make sure she was making the right choice, she asked for people’s opinions online.

A woman faced a dilemma whether or not to attend her friends’ baby shower

Image credits: AnnaStills/Envato (not the actual photo)

As they belittled and mocked her pregnancy, she felt it would only bum her out

Image credits: Wavebreakmedia/Envato (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Little_White_Raven

Commenters urged the woman to cut contact with the toxic couple: “These people are not your friends”

Others shared similar stories about having trouble conceiving

Later, the woman updated readers about the decision she had made

Image credits: Kunpol_W/Envato (not the actual photo)

