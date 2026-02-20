Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Pregnant Couple Hurt As Friends Take Out Their Infertility Struggles On Them: “I Didn’t Deserve It”
Woman in a cozy sweater leaning against a wall covering her face, feeling upset about not attending friends baby shower.
Pregnant Couple Hurt As Friends Take Out Their Infertility Struggles On Them: “I Didn’t Deserve It”

Kornelija Viečaitė
When you want to have a baby, there’s nothing more devastating than having trouble conceiving. According to research, 9% of men and 11% of women in the U.S. have experienced fertility problems. Sometimes, it might be hard for couples to be happy for their friends who are lucky to conceive.

And this is exactly what happened to this woman. When she was pregnant, she was mocked for her pregnancy and they called her baby “an accident.” So, when they finally got pregnant, she considered skipping their baby shower to avoid constant comparisons, gossiping, and negativity. To make sure she was making the right choice, she asked for people’s opinions online.

    A woman faced a dilemma whether or not to attend her friends’ baby shower

    As they belittled and mocked her pregnancy, she felt it would only bum her out

    Little_White_Raven

    Commenters urged the woman to cut contact with the toxic couple: “These people are not your friends”

    Others shared similar stories about having trouble conceiving

    Later, the woman updated readers about the decision she had made

    Pregnancy

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

