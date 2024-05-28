Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Upset BF Didn’t Propose With Diamond Ring Made From His Mother’s Ashes
Couples, Relationships

Woman Upset BF Didn’t Propose With Diamond Ring Made From His Mother’s Ashes

It’s arguably safe to say that most people think of—or hope for, at least—the best possible scenario when planning to propose to someone. However, unfortunately, the answer is not always a straight-up yes.

When this redditor proposed to his girlfriend, she didn’t say “yes”; nor did she say “no”. Her answer was “where’s the real ring?”, as she expected her partner to pop the question with a different diamond ring. Scroll down to find the full story below.

Proposing to someone can be both exciting and scary

Image credits: Abdurrahim Israfilov (not the actual image)

This woman refused to accept her boyfriend’s proposal unless he offered her a different diamond ring

Image credits: Vera Arsic (not the actual image)

Image credits: Individual-Tree4665

The OP provided more details in the comments

Fellow netizens didn’t think he was a jerk in the situation

Miglė Miliūtė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Dominyka
Author, BoredPanda staff

I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

gillandbella avatar
Gillbella
Gillbella
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This was posted 2 years ago... I can't see an update. Did anyone find out what happened?

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
espresso-overload avatar
SuperChicken
SuperChicken
Community Member
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I tried to look for it, but there weren't any updates - https://www.reddit.com/user/Individual-Tree4665/

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
arhx avatar
Lololol
Lololol
Community Member
55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She turned down your proposal in a ridiculous way for a ridiculous reason. You should end this relationship.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
lisamai-wood avatar
Lee
Lee
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Run dude! This isn't the same as a ring passed down for generations. This is your mums ashes, and it's f*****g weird that she needs this to marry you. I imagine if she had an heirloom ring it would suck if she lost it or something happened to it, but your mums ashes? Don't let anyone guilt you into parting with those.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
