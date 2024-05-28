Woman Upset BF Didn’t Propose With Diamond Ring Made From His Mother’s Ashes
It’s arguably safe to say that most people think of—or hope for, at least—the best possible scenario when planning to propose to someone. However, unfortunately, the answer is not always a straight-up yes.
When this redditor proposed to his girlfriend, she didn’t say “yes”; nor did she say “no”. Her answer was “where’s the real ring?”, as she expected her partner to pop the question with a different diamond ring. Scroll down to find the full story below.
Proposing to someone can be both exciting and scary
Image credits: Abdurrahim Israfilov (not the actual image)
This woman refused to accept her boyfriend’s proposal unless he offered her a different diamond ring
Image credits: Vera Arsic (not the actual image)
Image credits: Individual-Tree4665
The OP provided more details in the comments
Fellow netizens didn’t think he was a jerk in the situation
This was posted 2 years ago... I can't see an update. Did anyone find out what happened?
I tried to look for it, but there weren't any updates - https://www.reddit.com/user/Individual-Tree4665/
Run dude! This isn't the same as a ring passed down for generations. This is your mums ashes, and it's f*****g weird that she needs this to marry you. I imagine if she had an heirloom ring it would suck if she lost it or something happened to it, but your mums ashes? Don't let anyone guilt you into parting with those.
