MIL Makes Son’s Girlfriend Sleep In A Different Room, Can’t Believe She Won’t Pray Or Go To Church

“My house, my rules” is generally the sort of thing most of us respect. But it can sometimes be hard to see what exactly falls under this concept. For example, should a religious family be able to make a non-believer pray or even attend church? If this sounds far-fetched, well, read on.

A woman asked the internet if she was wrong for raising a fuss when her boyfriend’s parents brushed aside the fact that she wasn’t religious and demanded she sleep in a separate room and attend church. We reached out to her via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.

Being asked to sleep separate from your partner for someone else’s religious reasons sounds absurd

But it’s what happened to one woman when she visited her BF’s parents

Text excerpt about MIL making son’s girlfriend sleep in different room due to rules about praying and church attendance.

Text excerpt about meeting son’s parents amid covid, related to MIL making son’s girlfriend sleep in a different room.

Text about MIL making son's girlfriend sleep in a different room, upset over not praying or attending church.

Text excerpt about religious differences between mother-in-law and son's girlfriend, highlighting church and prayer conflicts.

Excerpt of a woman explaining how her mother-in-law reacted to her not praying or going to church during a meal.

Text discussing MIL making son's girlfriend sleep in a different room, mentioning disapproval over not praying or attending church.

Text discussing MIL making son’s girlfriend sleep in a different room due to not praying or going to church.

Text describing a son’s girlfriend unhappy about being made to sleep in a different room by MIL due to religion and prayer differences.

Text excerpt discussing conflict over praying and church, related to MIL making son's girlfriend sleep in another room.

Text on white background stating the girlfriend is shocked and told MIL about church expectations.

Text showing refusal to attend church due to disbelief in God, upsetting mother-in-law about praying and church attendance.

Text discussing a boyfriend mentioning disrespect between a MIL and son's girlfriend over prayers and church attendance.

Text expressing upset over MIL making son's girlfriend sleep separately and not agreeing on praying or church rules.

Text on a white background discussing feelings about being the a*****e in a family conflict involving church and prayer.

Some thought she was not being unreasonable

Screenshot of an online discussion about a MIL making son's girlfriend sleep in a different room due to religious differences.

Comment discussing MIL making son's girlfriend sleep in a different room and forcing prayer or church attendance.

Comment discussing MIL making son's girlfriend sleep in a different room due to religious beliefs and culture clashes.

Text post discussing MIL making son's girlfriend sleep separately due to religious beliefs about prayer and church attendance.

Comment discussing son’s girlfriend sleeping in a different room and conflicts over praying and church attendance.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a mother-in-law making son’s girlfriend sleep in a different room over church and prayer issues.

Reddit comment discussing MIL making son's girlfriend sleep separately over church attendance and prayer conflicts.

Comment discussing MIL making son's girlfriend sleep in a different room due to not praying or going to church.

Comment discussing MIL making son's girlfriend sleep in a different room due to religious differences about prayer and church.

Screenshot of Reddit comment discussing MIL making son's girlfriend sleep separately and expectations to pray or attend church.

Reddit comment discussing MIL making son's girlfriend sleep in a different room over church and prayer beliefs conflict.

Screenshot of an online comment about a MIL making son's girlfriend sleep in a different room over church and prayer issues.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing MIL making son's girlfriend sleep in a different room and religious expectations.

Comment on MIL making son's girlfriend sleep separately, expressing disbelief over her refusal to pray or attend church.

Reddit comment discussing MIL making son's girlfriend sleep separately over not praying or attending church.

Comment discussing MIL making son's girlfriend sleep in a different room due to not praying or going to church, calling rules arbitrary.

Comment discussing MIL making son's girlfriend sleep separately due to praying and church beliefs, expressing disagreement.

Comment discussing MIL making son's girlfriend sleep separately due to church and prayer expectations, highlighting relationship concerns.

Online discussion about MIL making son's girlfriend sleep separately due to not praying or attending church beliefs.

Comment discussing MIL making son's girlfriend sleep in a different room due to not praying or attending church.

Comment text on a white background discussing religious beliefs and respecting personal faith in a family conflict context.

Comment discussing MIL making son's girlfriend sleep in a separate room and pushing her to pray or attend church.

Text comment about a mother-in-law making son's girlfriend sleep in a different room and conflict over prayer and church attendance.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing MIL making son's girlfriend sleep separately and issues with prayer and church attendance.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment criticizing a mother-in-law for making son's girlfriend sleep separately and forcing church attendance.

Reddit comment discussing MIL making son's girlfriend sleep in a different room and conflict over praying or going to church.

Others thought the parents could set the rules in their own home

Reddit discussion about MIL making son's girlfriend sleep separately and tensions over praying and church attendance.

MIL making son's girlfriend sleep in different room, disagreement over praying and attending church expectations.

Text post discussing MIL making son’s girlfriend sleep in a different room and insisting on praying or church attendance.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing MIL making son's girlfriend sleep in a different room over church and praying issues.

Comment discussing MIL making son's girlfriend sleep in a different room due to not praying or attending church beliefs.

Comment discussing a MIL making son's girlfriend sleep in a different room due to church and prayer beliefs during a visit.

Text excerpt discussing MIL making son's girlfriend sleep in separate rooms due to religious beliefs and prayer expectations.

Comment about MIL making son's girlfriend sleep in a different room and disbelief over not praying or attending church.