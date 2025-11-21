Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
MIL Makes Son’s Girlfriend Sleep In A Different Room, Can’t Believe She Won’t Pray Or Go To Church
Upset woman refusing to pray while a group attends church, representing MIL making son's girlfriend sleep separately.
MIL Makes Son’s Girlfriend Sleep In A Different Room, Can’t Believe She Won’t Pray Or Go To Church

“My house, my rules” is generally the sort of thing most of us respect. But it can sometimes be hard to see what exactly falls under this concept. For example, should a religious family be able to make a non-believer pray or even attend church? If this sounds far-fetched, well, read on.

A woman asked the internet if she was wrong for raising a fuss when her boyfriend’s parents brushed aside the fact that she wasn’t religious and demanded she sleep in a separate room and attend church. We reached out to her via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.

    Being asked to sleep separate from your partner for someone else’s religious reasons sounds absurd

    Young woman looking upset and stressed, reflecting conflict related to MIL making son's girlfriend sleep separately.

    Image credits: jm_video / Envato (not the actual photo)

    But it’s what happened to one woman when she visited her BF’s parents

    Text excerpt about MIL making son’s girlfriend sleep in different room due to rules about praying and church attendance.

    Text excerpt about meeting son’s parents amid covid, related to MIL making son’s girlfriend sleep in a different room.

    Text about MIL making son's girlfriend sleep in a different room, upset over not praying or attending church.

    Text excerpt about religious differences between mother-in-law and son's girlfriend, highlighting church and prayer conflicts.

    Excerpt of a woman explaining how her mother-in-law reacted to her not praying or going to church during a meal.

    Text discussing MIL making son's girlfriend sleep in a different room, mentioning disapproval over not praying or attending church.

    Text discussing MIL making son’s girlfriend sleep in a different room due to not praying or going to church.

    Text describing a son’s girlfriend unhappy about being made to sleep in a different room by MIL due to religion and prayer differences.

    Text excerpt discussing conflict over praying and church, related to MIL making son's girlfriend sleep in another room.

    Congregation raising hands in church worship led by pastor, reflecting the theme of prayer and church attendance conflict.

    Image credits: zamrznutitonovi / Envato (not the actual photo)

    Text on white background stating the girlfriend is shocked and told MIL about church expectations.

    Text showing refusal to attend church due to disbelief in God, upsetting mother-in-law about praying and church attendance.

    Text discussing a boyfriend mentioning disrespect between a MIL and son's girlfriend over prayers and church attendance.

    Text expressing upset over MIL making son's girlfriend sleep separately and not agreeing on praying or church rules.

    Text on a white background discussing feelings about being the a*****e in a family conflict involving church and prayer.

    Image credits: Sea-Tangerine-4123

    Some thought she was not being unreasonable

    Screenshot of an online discussion about a MIL making son's girlfriend sleep in a different room due to religious differences.

    Comment discussing MIL making son's girlfriend sleep in a different room and forcing prayer or church attendance.

    Comment discussing MIL making son's girlfriend sleep in a different room due to religious beliefs and culture clashes.

    Text post discussing MIL making son's girlfriend sleep separately due to religious beliefs about prayer and church attendance.

    Comment discussing son’s girlfriend sleeping in a different room and conflicts over praying and church attendance.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a mother-in-law making son’s girlfriend sleep in a different room over church and prayer issues.

    Reddit comment discussing MIL making son's girlfriend sleep separately over church attendance and prayer conflicts.

    Comment discussing MIL making son's girlfriend sleep in a different room due to not praying or going to church.

    Comment discussing MIL making son's girlfriend sleep in a different room due to religious differences about prayer and church.

    Screenshot of Reddit comment discussing MIL making son's girlfriend sleep separately and expectations to pray or attend church.

    Reddit comment discussing MIL making son's girlfriend sleep in a different room over church and prayer beliefs conflict.

    Screenshot of an online comment about a MIL making son's girlfriend sleep in a different room over church and prayer issues.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing MIL making son's girlfriend sleep in a different room and religious expectations.

    Comment on MIL making son's girlfriend sleep separately, expressing disbelief over her refusal to pray or attend church.

    Reddit comment discussing MIL making son's girlfriend sleep separately over not praying or attending church.

    Comment discussing MIL making son's girlfriend sleep in a different room due to not praying or going to church, calling rules arbitrary.

    Comment discussing MIL making son's girlfriend sleep separately due to praying and church beliefs, expressing disagreement.

    Comment discussing MIL making son's girlfriend sleep separately due to church and prayer expectations, highlighting relationship concerns.

    Online discussion about MIL making son's girlfriend sleep separately due to not praying or attending church beliefs.

    Comment discussing MIL making son's girlfriend sleep in a different room due to not praying or attending church.

    Comment text on a white background discussing religious beliefs and respecting personal faith in a family conflict context.

    Comment discussing MIL making son's girlfriend sleep in a separate room and pushing her to pray or attend church.

    Text comment about a mother-in-law making son's girlfriend sleep in a different room and conflict over prayer and church attendance.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing MIL making son's girlfriend sleep separately and issues with prayer and church attendance.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment criticizing a mother-in-law for making son's girlfriend sleep separately and forcing church attendance.

    Reddit comment discussing MIL making son's girlfriend sleep in a different room and conflict over praying or going to church.

    Others thought the parents could set the rules in their own home

    Reddit discussion about MIL making son's girlfriend sleep separately and tensions over praying and church attendance.

    MIL making son's girlfriend sleep in different room, disagreement over praying and attending church expectations.

    Text post discussing MIL making son’s girlfriend sleep in a different room and insisting on praying or church attendance.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing MIL making son's girlfriend sleep in a different room over church and praying issues.

    Comment discussing MIL making son's girlfriend sleep in a different room due to not praying or attending church beliefs.

    Comment discussing a MIL making son's girlfriend sleep in a different room due to church and prayer beliefs during a visit.

    Text excerpt discussing MIL making son's girlfriend sleep in separate rooms due to religious beliefs and prayer expectations.

    Comment about MIL making son's girlfriend sleep in a different room and disbelief over not praying or attending church.

     

    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have never heard about something like that here and I would never visit overnight at a house like that. I am an adult and need no one policing where I sleep.

    2
    2points
    reply
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good for BF for outing milage between him and his toxic family, but he didn't even warn OP about any of this? Parents aren't subtle he knew this was coming and just let OP fight his battles for him. DTMFA

    1
    1point
    reply
    jo_hill_uk avatar
    Bumpuff
    Bumpuff
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why are christians always trying to shove their religion on people? As an atheist I don't wander about asking people to give up their beliefs. I got god bothered in the woods the other day whilst walking my dog. I live in the UK where religion mostly invisible (unless the JWs are out door knocking) & considered the preserve of the mentally unwell. The woman who rudely spoke about religion was definitely a bit poorly in her mind, but so incredibly irritating. It's the smug judgement that really grips my s.h.i.t. Also why are religious nuts so bothered by what other people get up to in bed?? They are obsessed, the little pervs! :D

    0
    0points
    reply
    kubikiri-houcho avatar
    Sarah Kathrin Matsoukis
    Sarah Kathrin Matsoukis
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Does the guy pray before meals and go to church in France or does he only do this in front of his parents? If he really was that religious the couple would have had issues earlier.

    0
    0points
    reply
    olegroschin avatar
    Gebidozo
    Gebidozo
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ESH. The OP: it’s their house, and you’re a guest. Either play by their rules, or don’t visit. The parents: if she doesn’t want to go to church, so be it, stop coercing her. The boyfriend: should have warned both parties and arrange a compromise instead of trying to sit in two chairs.

    0
    0points
    reply
    kgoraczka avatar
    Kkg
    Kkg
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wait for the battle around baptism! Seriously - parents are AH, but they are parents - you don't choose them. The real AH is the boyfriend. I'm wondering if parents know that they live together....

    0
    0points
    reply
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidThat
    KatSaidThat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ESH - you willingly went into a religious household and then got uppity about it. Don't date this guy if you are not willing to compromise here and there. Sure, you shouldn't be expected to go to church but insisting on sleeping with him in their house makes you s**t as well.

    -1
    -1point
    reply
    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Funny how the compromises in these cases always mean the non religious person following the weird religion rules and never the religious people relenting rules for people who don't follow their faith.

    2
    2points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    User avatar
    POST
