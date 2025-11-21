MIL Makes Son’s Girlfriend Sleep In A Different Room, Can’t Believe She Won’t Pray Or Go To Church
“My house, my rules” is generally the sort of thing most of us respect. But it can sometimes be hard to see what exactly falls under this concept. For example, should a religious family be able to make a non-believer pray or even attend church? If this sounds far-fetched, well, read on.
A woman asked the internet if she was wrong for raising a fuss when her boyfriend’s parents brushed aside the fact that she wasn’t religious and demanded she sleep in a separate room and attend church. We reached out to her via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.
Being asked to sleep separate from your partner for someone else’s religious reasons sounds absurd
Image credits: jm_video / Envato (not the actual photo)
But it’s what happened to one woman when she visited her BF’s parents
Image credits: zamrznutitonovi / Envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Sea-Tangerine-4123
Some thought she was not being unreasonable
Others thought the parents could set the rules in their own home
Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
Good for BF for outing milage between him and his toxic family, but he didn't even warn OP about any of this? Parents aren't subtle he knew this was coming and just let OP fight his battles for him. DTMFA
Why are christians always trying to shove their religion on people? As an atheist I don't wander about asking people to give up their beliefs. I got god bothered in the woods the other day whilst walking my dog. I live in the UK where religion mostly invisible (unless the JWs are out door knocking) & considered the preserve of the mentally unwell. The woman who rudely spoke about religion was definitely a bit poorly in her mind, but so incredibly irritating. It's the smug judgement that really grips my s.h.i.t. Also why are religious nuts so bothered by what other people get up to in bed?? They are obsessed, the little pervs! :D
Does the guy pray before meals and go to church in France or does he only do this in front of his parents? If he really was that religious the couple would have had issues earlier.
ESH. The OP: it’s their house, and you’re a guest. Either play by their rules, or don’t visit. The parents: if she doesn’t want to go to church, so be it, stop coercing her. The boyfriend: should have warned both parties and arrange a compromise instead of trying to sit in two chairs.
ESH - you willingly went into a religious household and then got uppity about it. Don't date this guy if you are not willing to compromise here and there. Sure, you shouldn't be expected to go to church but insisting on sleeping with him in their house makes you s**t as well.
Funny how the compromises in these cases always mean the non religious person following the weird religion rules and never the religious people relenting rules for people who don't follow their faith.Load More Replies...
These are things that need to be explained as a condition of the visit before arriving,. Having church sprung on you or you can't sleep in the same room as your partner is not normal for an adult
She obviously didn't know the type of house she was going to, and BF didn't warn her or stick up for her it's unreasonable to expect adults who live together wouldn't share a room. It's even more unreasonable to expect they can be lectured about it. And someone attending a religious ceremony that isn't their religion is not normal, even in religious American households. The comprise of staying was not criticising the host when you're being insulted. This isn't about religion it's about control and "winning" against OP
Good for BF for outing milage between him and his toxic family, but he didn't even warn OP about any of this? Parents aren't subtle he knew this was coming and just let OP fight his battles for him. DTMFA
Why are christians always trying to shove their religion on people? As an atheist I don't wander about asking people to give up their beliefs. I got god bothered in the woods the other day whilst walking my dog. I live in the UK where religion mostly invisible (unless the JWs are out door knocking) & considered the preserve of the mentally unwell. The woman who rudely spoke about religion was definitely a bit poorly in her mind, but so incredibly irritating. It's the smug judgement that really grips my s.h.i.t. Also why are religious nuts so bothered by what other people get up to in bed?? They are obsessed, the little pervs! :D
Does the guy pray before meals and go to church in France or does he only do this in front of his parents? If he really was that religious the couple would have had issues earlier.
ESH. The OP: it’s their house, and you’re a guest. Either play by their rules, or don’t visit. The parents: if she doesn’t want to go to church, so be it, stop coercing her. The boyfriend: should have warned both parties and arrange a compromise instead of trying to sit in two chairs.
ESH - you willingly went into a religious household and then got uppity about it. Don't date this guy if you are not willing to compromise here and there. Sure, you shouldn't be expected to go to church but insisting on sleeping with him in their house makes you s**t as well.
Funny how the compromises in these cases always mean the non religious person following the weird religion rules and never the religious people relenting rules for people who don't follow their faith.Load More Replies...
These are things that need to be explained as a condition of the visit before arriving,. Having church sprung on you or you can't sleep in the same room as your partner is not normal for an adult
She obviously didn't know the type of house she was going to, and BF didn't warn her or stick up for her it's unreasonable to expect adults who live together wouldn't share a room. It's even more unreasonable to expect they can be lectured about it. And someone attending a religious ceremony that isn't their religion is not normal, even in religious American households. The comprise of staying was not criticising the host when you're being insulted. This isn't about religion it's about control and "winning" against OP
31
10