Woman Refuses To Take Niece To School, Sister-In-Law Starts Family-Wide Meltdown

Life is full of minor inconveniences. Sometimes, others adapt to us, and sometimes, it’s we who have to adjust.

However, one woman recently refused to compromise for her sister-in-law when she was asked to take her child to school every day (even though it’s a pretty short walking distance).

The sister-in-law then escalated the issue and went around the family, talking negatively about her behind her back.

So the lady asked the internet who, in their opinion, was in the right.

To many, a short walk sounds much better than having to rely on someone else to drive them

But this woman’s sister-in-law expects her to take her child to school every day instead of doing it herself

Parents often do need help, but guilt-tripping your relatives isn’t the answer

The Pew Research Center found that most American parents (62%) say being a parent has been at least somewhat harder than they expected, with about a quarter (26%) saying it’s been a lot harder.

This is especially true for mothers, 30% of whom say parenting has been a lot harder than expected, compared with 20% of fathers.

At the same time, about four in ten parents (41%) say parenting is tiring, and 29% say it’s stressful all or most of the time. Mothers are again more likely than fathers to be affected—47% vs. 34% report it’s tiring, and 33% vs. 24% report it’s stressful.

Because of this, it’s all hands on deck — according to a survey of 2,000 working parents of children under the age of 10, they rely on an average of six different people to support their child’s growth and development.

Family members such as the child’s grandparents (46%), extended family such as aunts, uncles, and cousins (27%), and siblings (26%) are included in their “village,” as well as their best friend (17%) and neighbors (8%).

However, only 16% of working parents say they depend on external support every single day of the week, and if a mom or dad needs to manipulate others into helping, they should find another arrangement.

In-laws fight about a lot of different things

Childcare is just one of many reasons that tear families apart. A survey conducted for Newsweek by Talker Research revealed that the most common subjects Americans argue about with their in-laws are:

Politics – 31%

Lifestyle choices – 22%

Disputes about their partner – 21%

Money – 19%

Parenting decisions – 18%

Cultural issues – 14%

Home-related issues – 13%

Interestingly, the survey showed that only one in ten (10%) would be happy with their in-laws looking after their children, over their own parents.

People who read this particular story said the aunt cannot be blamed for refusing to help with her niece

