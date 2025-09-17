Parents Go Behind Daughter’s Back, Try To Get Rid Of Her Cat While Pregnant Sis Visits, She’s Livid

ADVERTISEMENT

If you think your family arguments are messy, just wait until a kitten gets involved. Forget about who’s bringing the casserole for Thanksgiving or whether your aunt’s new boyfriend is shady; sometimes the fiercest battles erupt over a purring ball of fluff.

The case wasn’t any different for today’s Original Poster (OP), who had spent years enduring manipulation from her younger sister. After said sister announced that she was coming over with her family, she demanded that the OP keep her cat away, not knowing that was something she wouldn’t stand for.

More info: Reddit

Families can be a source of love and support, but they can also be the stage for some of the most intense conflicts

Family of four outside in backyard with pregnant mother while parents handle cat issue behind daughter’s back

Image credits: Samuel Yongbo Kwon / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The author has a strained history with her pregnant sister, who planned to visit with her husband and kids

Text post about refusing to give away cat due to pregnant sister visiting, showing tension with parents and family.

Text image describing a tumultuous relationship with a sister, mentioning forgiveness and trying to help her.

Text about setting boundaries with parents during a pregnant sister’s visit while dealing with a cat conflict.

Text discussing parents trying to get rid of a cat during pregnant sister’s visit, causing daughter to be livid.

Text excerpt discussing a daughter’s refusal to consider requests due to past manipulation involving her cat.

Parents secretly try to get rid of daughter’s cat while pregnant sister visits, causing her to become livid.

Text on a white background explaining parents confronting their daughter about giving her cat away temporarily.

Image credit: DoctorStunning

Light brown cat lying on floral patterned bedding, related to parents trying to get rid of her cat during pregnant sister’s visit.

Image credits: DoctorStunning / Reddit

To set boundaries, she refused to let them use her car, but shortly after, the sister demanded she remove her cat from the house during the visit

Text excerpt describing parents threatening to get rid of daughter’s cat causing tension during pregnant sister’s visit.

Text about parents trying to get rid of daughter’s cat while pregnant sister visits, causing her to be livid.

Text excerpt about keeping a cat in a room despite challenges, reflecting conflict with parents over pet.

Text on screen showing a personal dilemma about setting boundaries, related to parents and cat issues during pregnancy visits.

Text about parents going behind daughter's back to get rid of her cat while pregnant sister visits causing conflict.

Text excerpt discussing parents going behind their daughter’s back and issues with a cat during pregnant sister’s visit.

Text explaining a daughter’s parents trying to get rid of her cat while her pregnant sister visits, causing tension.

Image credit: DoctorStunning

Young woman holding and cuddling her cat, upset after parents try to get rid of pet during pregnant sister's visit.

Image credits: Danilo Rios / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

She refused, planning instead to keep the cat safely in her room, but her parents sided with her sister

Text update about parents trying to get rid of daughter's cat while pregnant sister visits, prompting anger.

Text about parents trying to get rid of daughter’s cat while pregnant sister visits, causing her to be livid.

Text excerpt about a daughter upset as parents try to get rid of her cat while pregnant sister visits.

Text describing a cat reacting to changes as parents try to get rid of her cat while pregnant sister visits.

Text about potential crises with sister and mom throwing hissy fits, mentioning babysitting cat before.

Text excerpt from a story about parents trying to get rid of daughter’s cat while pregnant sister visits, causing anger.

Text message about a neighbour’s visitor and key, expressing confusion over the cryptic message received.

Image credit: DoctorStunning

Young woman with glasses in a cozy cafe, looking upset while using her phone, reflecting tense family pet conflict.

Image credits: Đào Việt Hoàng / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Tensions escalated when her mom said she would personally get rid of the cat if she didn’t comply

Text message exchange discussing parents trying to get rid of daughter’s cat during pregnant sister’s visit.

Text snippet showing a clarification about parents trying to get rid of the cat behind daughter’s back during pregnant sister’s visit.

Text message expressing frustration over parents trying to get rid of daughter’s cat during pregnant sister’s visit.

Text on a white background expressing feeling livid and the challenge of sharing feelings with parents who may respond with defensiveness and bullying.

Text excerpt discussing parents trying to get rid of daughter’s cat while pregnant sister visits, causing conflict.

Text showing a person explaining they were not financially ready and have high standards for where to live, expressing resilience.

Text excerpt about daughter dealing with emotionally immature parents while pregnant sister visits, cat issue involved.

Image credit: DoctorStunning

Young woman with curly hair looking upset while holding her head, reacting to parents trying to get rid of her cat.

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Not wanting to take her cat out of the house, she prepared by buying a lock for her room and easing her cat into staying there, while also considering backup with a neighbor

Text on a white background stating no support was given due to a problematic sister, with responsibility for a disabled older brother.

Text on image about women being strong despite unfortunate experiences, reflecting parents trying to get rid of cat while pregnant sister visits.

Text discussing setting boundaries after parents try to get rid of daughter’s cat while pregnant sister visits.

Text discussing the challenge of setting boundaries when parents try to get rid of daughter’s cat during pregnant sister’s visit.

Text excerpt about moving out and blaming victims, reflecting a parent's conflict over daughter's cat while pregnant sister visits.

Text on a white background stating plans to communicate how disrespectful the parents’ behavior was regarding the cat.

Text excerpt about visiting cat and sister conflict, highlighting parents trying to get rid of cat while pregnant sister visits.

Text on a plain white background saying thank you for validation, suggestions, positive vibes, expressing needed support.

Image credit: DoctorStunning

However, she received a message from the neighbor who revealed that her mom had secretly arranged with them to take the cat

The OP adored her nieces but had always had a rocky relationship with her younger sister, so when the visiting pregnant sister and her husband planned a family trip, things were already on shaky ground, and boundaries were tested immediately. First, the sister laughed off her rule about not using her car when she came around.

Then, just weeks later, the sister demanded that her cat be removed for the entire visit. For the OP, this wasn’t just inconvenient; it felt like another power play. After enduring years of manipulation and emotional blow-ups, she stood her ground and refused to send her beloved pet away but offered instead to keep him quarantined safely in her bedroom.

That compromise didn’t sit well with their parents, who accused her of being selfish. Even worse, her mother threatened to remove the cat herself or kick them both out. Determined to stand her ground, she bought a lock for her bedroom door to keep the cat secure, even if her family tried to interfere.

She also started easing her kitten into spending nights inside the room, though he wasn’t happy about the closed door. To cover all bases, she even considered arranging backup with her neighbor, someone she trusted and who had previously asked her to cat-sit; however, the neighbor texted her and casually mentioned she was excited to host the cat.

Shocked and confused, the OP discovered that her mother had secretly contacted the neighbor and set up an arrangement without telling her. This left her deeply upset, but she knew that expressing her anger to her family would only lead to more dismissal of her feelings.

Young woman joyfully holding her cat indoors, highlighting parents trying to get rid of her cat while pregnant sister visits.

Image credits: Ánh Đặng / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Psych Central would call this situation a textbook case of enmeshment, where family relationships lack healthy boundaries, leaving roles and expectations blurred. They highlight that signs often include little to no privacy, guilt or shame when someone sets boundaries, and parents leaning on children for emotional support rather than allowing them independence.

In such families, gaslighting and manipulation are quite a common occurrence. Simply Psychology explains that it stems from control and power dynamics as parents or relatives may deliberately distort another person’s reality to maintain dominance, avoid accountability, or steer decisions in their favor.

Taylor Counselling Group then outlines practical strategies for managing difficult family dynamics and protecting mental health. First, they recommend prioritizing your own needs, valuing your time, and asking them to respect that.

Furthermore, they emphasize the importance of saying “no,” discussing issues openly, and recognizing personal triggers. In situations like the OP’s, where boundaries over her cat are repeatedly dismissed, tools such as walking away or firmly restating limits might help maintain self-respect and prevent further manipulation.

Netizens felt strongly that the issue was less about the sister’s allergies and more about long-standing family dynamics. They pointed out patterns of manipulation and parental enabling, and urged the OP to stop forgiving her sister’s behavior and instead focus on protecting herself and her cat.

What would you do if you were in the OP’s shoes? Would you stand your ground or give in for the sake of peace? We would love to know your thoughts!

This left the author livid as it was done without her consent, and netizens acknowledged that she had every right to be upset

Alt text: Reddit comments discussing parents enabling manipulation and narcissism in a family conflict over a cat.

Reddit discussion about parents trying to get rid of a cat while pregnant sister visits, causing conflict and anger.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about parents trying to get rid of a cat while pregnant sister visits, causing tension.

Reddit conversation about parents trying to get rid of a cat while pregnant sister visits, causing anger and conflict.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about parents trying to get rid of a cat while pregnant sister visits.

Reddit conversation about parents trying to get rid of daughter’s cat while pregnant sister visits, causing family conflict.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing parents trying to get rid of a cat while pregnant sister visits, showing viewer reactions.

Reddit comment about using cats to prevent visitors, relating to parents getting rid of cat while pregnant sister visits.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing parents trying to get rid of a daughter’s cat while pregnant sister visits.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing parents trying to get rid of cat while pregnant sister visits, causing anger.

Text excerpt discussing parents trying to get rid of a cat during pregnant sister’s visit, causing daughter’s anger.

Screenshot of a comment discussing parents trying to get rid of daughter’s cat while pregnant sister visits, causing conflict.

Comment about parents trying to get rid of daughter's cat, causing tension during pregnant sister's visit.