Woman's Hidden Affairs Exposed After Years, Best Friend Struggles To Trust Her Anymore

Friends, Relationships



Interview With Expert
Ifeoluwa Adesina
We all have that one best friend we think we know like the back of our hand. The one who finishes our sentences, knows our coffee order, and has seen us ugly-cry over terrible TV finales. But sometimes, life throws in a plot twist and suddenly, you’re left questioning if you’ve really been watching the same show all along.

Today’s Original Poster (OP) thought she knew her best friend in and out. Afterall, they’d been friends for 16 years when their kids were born. However, one shocking revelation later, she was left grappling with whether to stick by her side or cut ties completely.

More info: Mumsnet

    We all like to think we know our closest friends inside and out, but what happens when they drop a bombshell that completely shatters your perception of them

    

    

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The author has been best friends with a woman for 16 years and always thought she knew her well

    Text excerpt about a woman's hidden affairs revealed after years, causing her best friend to struggle with trust issues.

    Text excerpt about a woman's hidden affairs revealed after years, causing her best friend to struggle with trust issues.

    Text on a white background discussing doubts about a woman’s husband’s behavior before and after having children, linked to hidden affairs.

    Text on a white background discussing doubts about a woman’s husband’s behavior before and after having children, linked to hidden affairs.

    Text on white background describing a woman’s hidden affairs and the impact on her best friend’s trust.

    Text on white background describing a woman’s hidden affairs and the impact on her best friend’s trust.

    Text on screen showing a friend describing a woman’s hidden affairs and trust issues in their relationship.

    Text on screen showing a friend describing a woman’s hidden affairs and trust issues in their relationship.

    Text discussing a woman’s hidden affairs exposed and the impact on her best friend's trust after years of secrecy.

    Text discussing a woman’s hidden affairs exposed and the impact on her best friend's trust after years of secrecy.

    Image credits: SeenHerSelina

    

    

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    However, through a mutual friend, she heard a rumor that her friend had been unfaithful to her husband

    Text excerpt about woman’s hidden affairs revealed after years, causing best friend to struggle with trust issues.

    Text excerpt about woman’s hidden affairs revealed after years, causing best friend to struggle with trust issues.

    Text expressing shock and struggle to trust after a woman’s hidden affairs are exposed to her best friend.

    Text expressing shock and struggle to trust after a woman’s hidden affairs are exposed to her best friend.

    Text on white background about a woman’s hidden affairs affecting trust with her best friend after years.

    Text on white background about a woman’s hidden affairs affecting trust with her best friend after years.

    Text excerpt on a white background about a woman’s hidden affairs and trust issues with her best friend.

    Text excerpt on a white background about a woman’s hidden affairs and trust issues with her best friend.

    Text on plain background saying someone struggles to trust woman’s hidden affairs after years, unsure if they should confront her.

    Text on plain background saying someone struggles to trust woman’s hidden affairs after years, unsure if they should confront her.

    Image credits: SeenHerSelina

    

    

    Image credits: senivpetro / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    She confronted her friend, who revealed that her cheating actually began years before having children, leaving her shocked and feeling incredibly sad for her husband

    Text update about a woman’s hidden affairs exposed, showing a best friend struggling to trust her anymore.

    Text update about a woman’s hidden affairs exposed, showing a best friend struggling to trust her anymore.

    Text excerpt revealing woman’s hidden affairs causing trust issues between best friends in a personal confession.

    Text excerpt revealing woman’s hidden affairs causing trust issues between best friends in a personal confession.

    Text excerpt revealing a woman’s hidden affairs and best friend struggling to trust her after years of betrayal.

    Text excerpt revealing a woman’s hidden affairs and best friend struggling to trust her after years of betrayal.

    Image credits: SeenHerSelina

    Since then, she struggles with how to view her friend, questioning whether to maintain the long-term friendship

    For 16 years, the OP and her friend had shared the ups and downs of parenting, life, and everything in between, so naturally, she’s always thought she knew her friend. She also always thought her best friend’s partner was just a little quiet. And while her friend painted a picture of a once-outgoing man mellowing into fatherhood, he was still seen as a loving dad and doting partner.

    Everything changed when a rumor surfaced through a mutual friend that at first seemed too wild to believe. There were whispers of the OP’s best friend’s infidelity involving someone they both knew. However, when she confronted her best friend, she admitted it was true and even revealed a darker history of cheating that stretched back years before the kids were even in the picture.

    The revelation left the OP reeling. She felt deceived, not just by the friend but also by her own judgment, especially toward the husband, whom she had silently pitied. Memories of past nights out began to look suspicious, including one instance when her friend returned home the next morning after being last seen with another man.

    Knowing the truth made all those puzzle pieces fit together, but in the worst way possible. Now, she was left deciding whether to maintain a friendship built on years of shared experiences or to walk away from someone who could do such a thing to her husband and family.

    To understand why learning about a friend’s betrayal can feel like a personal hit, Bored Panda spoke with clinical psychologist Christabell Madondo, who explained that betrayals can trigger strong emotional responses even when we aren’t directly involved. “Our brains are wired to respond to social violations with a kind of vicarious alarm,” Madondo said.

    She noted that friends often feel like extensions of our social world, so witnessing dishonesty or infidelity can stir empathy, moral outrage, and a sense of relational threat. “Betrayal wakes up that inner trust radar, so in a way, it makes us feel like the shockwave hits closer to home than it logically should.”

    

    

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    We asked whether a friend’s behavior in their romantic relationship should influence how we see them as a friend, especially if there’s a habit of cheating. Madondo highlighted that it absolutely can, but context matters.

    “Habitual cheating isn’t just a private matter, it reflects patterns of dishonesty, a lack of empathy and respect that often extend to all relationships, including friendships,” she explained. She then emphasized that observing whether someone takes responsibility and learns from their mistakes is key.

    “Your perception should balance empathy for human imperfection with a clear-eyed assessment of whether this person aligns with the kind of ethical and supportive friend you want in your life.”

    Finally, we explored how to maintain friendships when a friend’s actions clash with your core values, and Madondo stressed the importance of setting clear, healthy boundaries. “First of all, it depends on what is acceptable and what isn’t to you,” she started, advising honest communication and a focus on behaviors rather than labeling the person.

    She also suggested adjusting the level of intimacy or topics of discussion to protect emotional well-being and maintaining consistency to reinforce that respect and integrity are non-negotiable. “Having friendships that reflect your own values is very important in life. If, after communication, they show no remorse, there shouldn’t be guilt in stepping back.”

    Netizens were divided on how to respond to the revelation of the friend’s infidelity. Some argued that long-term friendship should not end over an affair, while others insisted that they would distance themselves from the friend or at least reassess the friendship as a whole.

    What do you think about this situation? Do you think it’s possible to fully separate a person’s mistakes in their marriage from your friendship with them? We would love to know your thoughts!

    Netizens were split on this situation with some saying her friend's cheating is none of the author's business, while others insist it's enough grounds to reconsider the friendship

    Screenshot of an online forum post discussing trust issues after a woman’s hidden affairs are exposed.

    Screenshot of an online forum post discussing trust issues after a woman’s hidden affairs are exposed.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing trust issues after woman’s hidden affairs are exposed.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing trust issues after woman’s hidden affairs are exposed.

    Text excerpt on screen about a best friend struggling to trust after woman’s hidden affairs are exposed.

    Text excerpt on screen about a best friend struggling to trust after woman’s hidden affairs are exposed.

    Text post discussing friendship challenges after a woman’s hidden affairs are exposed, causing trust issues.

    Text post discussing friendship challenges after a woman’s hidden affairs are exposed, causing trust issues.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing trust issues after a woman’s hidden affairs were exposed.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing trust issues after a woman’s hidden affairs were exposed.

    Comment about friendship struggles after woman’s hidden affairs exposed, showing emotional conflict and trust issues.

    Comment about friendship struggles after woman’s hidden affairs exposed, showing emotional conflict and trust issues.

    Commenter discussing a woman’s hidden affairs exposed after years and the best friend struggling to trust her anymore.

    Commenter discussing a woman’s hidden affairs exposed after years and the best friend struggling to trust her anymore.

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    
    Con O Cuinn
    
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago

    I shouldn't be shocked at this stage, but the ridiculous difference in attitudes on Mumsnet towards male and female infidelity is mind-blowing. If this was a man, they'd be baying for blood.

