Have you ever had one of those neighbors who seems to think your house is just an extension of theirs? You know, the ones who borrow your tools indefinitely, invite friends over who “accidentally” park on your lawn, and generally act like the neighborhood overlord.

Most of us deal with it through passive-aggressive glares or maybe a strongly worded note. However, sometimes it escalates into full-on absurdity, and that’s exactly what happened here. Today’s Original Poster (OP), a homeowner of five years, suddenly found themself in a bizarre tug-of-war with their brand-new neighbor, from just annoying boundary-pushing behavior to calling the police.

More info: Reddit

Some neighbors smile and bring over cookies when they move in, but there are also those who are simply there to wreak havoc

Young man leaning on blue car, checking phone outside a garage, depicting entitled neighbor trying to hijack driveway.

Image credits: fentonroma143 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The author got a new neighbor who began overstepping boundaries, taking tools and letting guests park in their driveway

Entitled neighbor attempts to hijack resident’s driveway, leading to police warning and property dispute resolution.

No parking tow away zone sign placed in the middle of a resident’s driveway by an entitled neighbor.

Image credits: JournalistSure5341

No parking sign on a wrought iron gate symbolizing a driveway dispute with an entitled neighbor and police warning.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

One day, they returned home to see that the neighbor had installed a “No Parking” sign

Text excerpt about an entitled neighbor trying to hijack a driveway and being warned by police over trespassing and eviction threats.

Neighbor tries to hijack resident driveway confronts police warning over harassment incident involving tow truck refusal.

Text excerpt describing an entitled neighbor causing a disturbance and documenting behavior after a driveway dispute.

Image credits: JournalistSure5341

The neighbor presented the poster with a fake eviction notice, and called a tow truck for their car, which forced them to call the police

The story begins with the OP minding their own business. For years, everything was fine until a new neighbor moved in, and immediately, the red flags started showing. Tools went missing, driveways became impromptu guest parking spots, and boundaries weren’t just blurred, they were ignored altogether.

Then came the moment that pushed things from irritating to unbelievable. Returning home one day, the OP found a giant, professionally made ‘no parking’ sign planted right in the middle of their own driveway. The neighbor then showed up with a folder of dubious-looking paperwork, claiming the driveway wasn’t the OP’s at all, and even attempted to hand over what looked like a self-written eviction notice.

As if the fake paperwork weren’t enough, he went ahead to call in a tow truck to remove the rightful owner’s car. Thankfully, the OP had anticipated trouble and called the police in advance. The tow driver took one look at the situation, realized the truth, and refused to move the vehicle.

The responding officer then warned the neighbor that if he tried anything like that again, he would face harassment charges. You’d think that kind of embarrassment might make someone back down, but nope. Instead, the neighbor decided to blast music at all hours. Far from being intimidated, the OP has begun documenting every incident, preparing for what looks like a long haul of neighborly nonsense.

Police officer giving a warning to a man during a dispute over an entitled neighbor trying to hijack a resident’s driveway.

Image credits: nomadsoul1 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Cognitive Law explains that neighbor harassment involves repeated, deliberate behaviors that disturb the peace or invade the privacy of others. Such actions are intentional and ongoing, often causing emotional distress to the targeted individual.

Building on this, FirstService Residential outlines common forms of neighbor harassment, which include verbal mistreatment, physical threats, interference with property, and even persistent noise disturbances.

These behaviors often go beyond normal neighborly disagreements, in turn creating stress and fear for the affected resident. Because of this, DFA Law encourages maintaining thorough documentation when dealing with neighbor harassment. Homeowners should keep a detailed journal of incidents, preserve photos or videos as evidence, and save all relevant communications.

They highlight that proper records can support legal action or complaints through community channels, helping authorities understand the pattern and severity of the harassment, and that this approach strengthens a resident’s ability to protect their rights effectively.

Netizens were both amused and concerned by the neighbor’s bizarre behavior and the lengths he went to, and encouraged the OP to keep being cautious and keeping records. A few even suggested the neighbor’s personality might force him to move eventually, while others joked darkly that the whole situation “reads like the beginning of a Netflix true crime doc.”

If you were in this situation, would you confront the neighbor directly or let the authorities handle it? We would love to know your thoughts!

Netizens encouraged the author to document everything his neighbor does, in case he will need it in court

Screenshot of a user comment about an entitled neighbor attempting to hijack a driveway and police involvement discussed online.

Comment explaining local noise ordinance and police advice regarding an entitled neighbor trying to hijack a resident’s driveway.

Comment on a post about an entitled neighbor trying to hijack a resident’s driveway and police intervention.

Screenshot of a forum comment advising to put up a fence to improve neighbor relations and prevent driveway disputes.

Reddit comment criticizing an entitled neighbor trying to hijack a resident’s driveway, with police warning mentioned.

Screenshot of online comment discussing public records related to an entitled neighbor trying to hijack a resident’s driveway.

Tow truck carrying a white SUV on a residential street, illustrating a police warning over driveway disputes and entitlement.

Image credits: alexgolovinphotography / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Comment advising to document incidents and pursue legal action to handle an entitled neighbor trying to hijack driveway.

Comment on locking tools and establishing visible boundaries like fences or shrubbery to protect driveway from entitled neighbor intrusion.

Comment discussing dealing with an entitled neighbor trying to hijack a resident’s driveway and police warnings.

Comment discussing police warning to an entitled neighbor trying to hijack resident’s driveway on a Reddit post.

Comment reading remove the sign and put it in his driveway, discussing entitled neighbor trying to hijack resident's driveway.

Screenshot of a comment describing an entitled neighbor acting like they can hijack a resident’s driveway without consequences.

Comment text on white background about buying a junker car for $50 and having it towed into a driveway.

Comment on social media post discussing entitled neighbor trying to hijack resident’s driveway and police intervention.

Comment discussing an entitled neighbor trying to hijack a resident’s driveway and advice to record evidence for police warnings.