We’ve all had an encounter with someone who seems to lack a basic understanding of etiquette and human decency. They’re the annoying plane passengers who would kick your seat from behind you, or the entitled coffee shop customer who would cut the line and cause a stir during a supposedly peaceful morning. 

These individuals deserve to be shamed for their actions. Thankfully, we have the Mildly Infuriating subreddit to do that, and they, unfortunately, have no shortage of content to post. 

Here are some photos we’ve collected featuring some people at their worst behavior.

#1

Texted The Whole Performance With Brightness On High And Ignored His Wife And Kid At The Puppet Show

Seriously! Go see the puppets with your family and never took his eyes off the screen. Plus brightness on high so we could all share his love of his device. Felt like lobbing it into the water.

    #2

    People Who Constantly Block The Isles Of Stores To Stand Around And Chat

    #3

    People Who Do This With Their Shopping Carts

    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I put them back and keep the little tokens inside. Once or twice I'm lucky and it's a euro coin.

    A lack of empathy often leads to rude behavior and a seeming lack of basic etiquette knowledge. Experts like etiquette coach Maria Doll are pointing to the rise of digital technology as a catalyst for the decay in these morals. 

    In an interview with HuffPost, Doll attributed this to social scientists' findings that our empathy level decreases the more time we spend on our screens.

    #4

    People Who Leave Their Lights Off In The Rain

    cara_6 avatar
    Blue Bunny of Happiness
    Blue Bunny of Happiness
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It drives me up the wall that most new cars are such dull colours white, silver or black. The current trend for grey cars is dreadful. Why would you want a car that is the same colour as the road, fog and spray? You’ve far more chance of being seen in a brightly coloured car.

    #5

    That Is A Huge Bluetooth Speaker On His Back

    Gallery mode Man in store with yoga mat, casually dressed, demonstrating lack of basic etiquette by walking without shoes.

    Yes, there is music coming out of it. When I asked him wouldn't using earbuds be easier, he said I should just my own if what he's playing bothers me. Way to miss the point, bud.

    MaximusMurkimus Report

    #6

    Why Are Loud Video/Speaker Phone Calls Now A Spectator Sport In Public?

    Digital technology isn’t the only culprit here. According to recent statistics compiled by Pew Research, 47% of American adults believe that people behave more rudely than they did before the pandemic in 2019. 

    34% of respondents say they “almost always” or “often” see people behaving rudely in public, while only 9% report seeing people behave politely and respectfully towards others.

    #7

    This Guy In Front Of Me At The Movie Theater. He Had The Brightness All The Way Up

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would not hesitate to throw popcorn at him and tell him his screen is bright enough to see into his dim future.

    #8

    Don't Be That Tourist In Japan

    Traveling in Japan and a person took up 4 priority seats with their luggage while some of the elderly people on the train had to stand.

    #9

    People Sweat, That's Fine, But Who Leaves Their Puddles Behind Like This Without Wiping Down?

    Regarding the types of behavior that are classified as acceptable or otherwise, this is where most respondents were divided. According to the survey, only 59% found it unacceptable to play loud music in public, and only 77% didn’t tolerate people who smoked amongst others. 

    Age also played a factor, with older adults being more likely to disapprove of certain behaviors. 89% of people aged 65 and above were against cursing out loud compared to the 38% of people aged 18 to 29.

    #10

    This Family Taking Up An Entire Sightseeing Platform So Nobody Else Can Take Photos

    It's a long weekend so Wilson's Promontory was very busy, a lot of people missed out on great photos and views because these people wanted it for themselves.

    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd just walk up and start snapping pics, maybe ask for a soda since I'm joining the party. No one owns a view.

    #11

    It Should Be Common Courtesy To Turn Your Headlights Off In A Drive-Through If You’re In A Taller Truck

    I love being blinded apparently - flipped my read view mirror after the pic but it doesn’t help too well when they’re two feet behind you.

    Earthquake903
    Earthquake903
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Drive really slow and take your sweet time leaving the drive thru

    #12

    I Absolutely Hate It When People Do This

    Unfortunately, it appears that people have forgotten the importance of proper manners and basic human decency. So, here’s Maria Doll reminding everyone about the basics. 

    "Don't eat on the phone. Always smile and be pleasant, no matter how bad your day is. Always shake hands at the beginning and end of each meeting. Look interested; don't roll your eyes and look bored. Be respectful.”
    #13

    How Someone Parked Next To Me While I Was In An Appointment

    I (gold car) had to get into my car via the passenger side and climb over, and put my rear view mirror in to get out. The empty spot next to them makes it even worse.

    Earthquake903
    Earthquake903
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's a Tesla. Only inconsiderate jerks drive Teslas

    #14

    I Work Closing At Target, Every Single Night I Have To Push 3-5 Carts Of Full Shopping Trips Abandoned By Customers

    All of these needs to be sorted and processed and put back onto the floor.

    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There are many reasons for this. Another daily life of retail Hell, though. I witnessed a family abandoning their cart, taking their screaming, crying kid in the classic football hold and quickly walked out. I couldn't be mad at parents actually parenting. I've also learned to not think of the additional tasks as something personally against me, nor as a personal task. It's just me, working at the store until my agreed time of shift is over. Tomorrow will be more work, as will the next day. Just get what I can done.

    #15

    People Stopping Under A Bridge To Avoid Hail Damage To Their Cars

    Your opinions matter to us, dear readers, and we’d like to hear from you. Which of these behaviors irks you the most? How do you handle individuals who lack basic etiquette? Share your insights in the comments below!
    #16

    Neighbors Put Cones On Parking Space So They Can Park There Exclusively

    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It depends on where you live. But I suspect that you can call your council have the cones removed.

    #17

    Motorcycle Always Parks On Sidewalk

    Every morning the sidewalk is blocked by a motorcycle. The SUV on the left has lots of passive aggressive stickers, this family has made motorcycling their identity and can’t be bothered to park their bike on the street or in their driveway. We then walk baby and stroller into the street to get around. Yes we take a different route to avoid this now. No I haven’t knocked on the door to ask the adult to practice basic motorcycle etiquette.

    #18

    Woman Uses Feet To Play Slot Machine In Casino

    #19

    This Is How My Daughter Left The Car For Me Today

    Bear Hall
    Bear Hall
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Lizzy, come back. You have a car to push to the filling station."

    #20

    This Lady, Who Insisted On Being The Only Person Standing At The Concert

    #21

    She Also Attended A Half Hour Work Meeting Without Earphones :)

    #22

    People Who Don’t Return Shopping Carts Are The Worst

    Got psyched to see a spot close to the door only to find this. Right next to the cart return thing?! Really???? If you are a person who doesn’t return your cart, do better.

    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm beginning to see why some European supermarkets require a deposit to use a trolley.

    #23

    The Person Behind Me On The Flight Put Their Jacket On My Seat

    #24

    This Guy Used A Laptop Throughout A Movie Last Night

    I was on the other side of the theater but noticed he was on one when I came in. It was a pretty big theater and I could see a faint light once the movie started but I kind of thought it was just an aisle light. When I went to leave I noticed he was still on it. Took this as the credits rolled. Note: he also had earbuds in but took them out right before the picture.

    Miki
    Miki
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why ppl don't just walk to this animals and talk, worst case ask cinema service

    This Girl At The Airport Waits Until The Queue Moves All The Way Forward To Move. People Confronted Her And She Said “It’s The Same If I Move Now Or Later”

    #26

    These Girls Taking Up 2 Seats Each While Other People Have To Stand

    Grape Walls of Ire
    Grape Walls of Ire
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wonder what she'd do if a big creepy guy like me just sat down on her feet. And then farted.

    #27

    People Who Just Leave Their Stuff On A Workout Machine And Disappear For 15min! I Only Needed 10min I Could Have Been Done Already

    People That Do This

    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A lot of these are really annoying me because it seems people just want to be outraged, rather than dealing with stuff like a grown up. However this is genuinely annoying because it's a waste of food. Animals literally died for that and it's going to go in the bin.

    People Who Block The Sidewalk With Plenty Of Driveway Remaining

    Walking around my neighborhood, so many people have large vehicles that block the sidewalk, but this was overly egregious.

    #30

    How To Not Leave A Dressing Room. If You Wouldn't Do This At A Friends House Why Would You Do It To A Stranger Who Isn't Paid Enough To Deal With This Kind Of Indecency

    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    C'mon, tbh, this isn't that bad. Most of the clothes have been placed back on the hangers. This is just the reality of working in a clothing shop. I experience way worse out on the floor, when a bunch of customers leave piles and piles of clothes on top of the racks and the floor, and hangers all over the aisles for people to trip on.

    #31

    Man On Valencia Metro Taking Up A Whole Row Of Seats With His Bags As Other People Stand

    Continuing The Trend Of A**hole Neighbours; What My Neighbor Has Left Sitting Since Christmas

    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Put it out on the kerb, with a sign saying free. Just don't do it while they're around. To be on the safe side. As this could be construed as theft.

    My Neighbors Throwing Trash Off Their Balcony Instead Of Just Walking To The Dumpster. They Do This Regularly

    #34

    One Way To Hold Down A Row, Sound On Loud

    Sarah
    Sarah
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Guys knees behind already getting squished due to her reclining chair. She likes her bling tho. And her Pat Butcher earrings

    #35

    Just Why? The Trash Can Is Right There!

    I don’t even mind when people eat or drink at the subway station, but at least clean up after yourself! How do people just ignore the most basic levels of public etiquette?

    Someone Let Their Kid Bedazzle A Floor Tile In This Mall, Then Just Left It And The Packaging

    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Meh. Some people really like to look for reasons to shame others for mild inconvenience.

    #37

    Why Do People Think This Is Ok?

    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's sadder when the shoes left behind are old. NZ'ers who shop at The Warehouse will be familiar with this. It's almost a sport!

    #38

    How People At My College Park

    #39

    Guy Trying On Clothes In Dressing Room Next To Me Left It Like This

    I was in a dressing room yesterday trying on 10 or so shirts, and next to me was a guy doing the same and his wife was standing at the door saying which ones she liked and didn't.

    I liked a couple of the ones I had, so I went back out and hung the dislikes on the rack and got a few more to try. I passed the couple on their way to the register to check out and went back to my same dressing room to see that this is how they left theirs.

    I don't work here or at any clothing store, so maybe this is normal, but I just feel it's kinda bad to make someone clean up after you like you're a 2 year old.

    Sophia Pandia de Delphia
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How does OP know what the dressing room looked like before this couple started using it? Just because it's a mess when I leave it does NOT mean I created the mess. I will leave everything as it was when I step in and step out.

    #40

    At The Gym During The Busiest Time Of Day

    SouthernGal
    SouthernGal
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All of these examples are making me so angry. Some people are such horrible jerks!

    On My Flight To Reykjavik Just Now

    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All of the airlines which I've used; Qantas, Air NZ, American Airlines, would not allow passengers to do this. As much for safety, as inconvenience to others.

    #42

    Woman Having Work Zoom Call In The Train With No Headphones. She Was Using The Speakers Loud On The Phone And Has The Audacity To Ask Others To Please Be Quiet

    Vinny DaPooh
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lean over her shoulder and say sorry I'm late everyone can someone bring me up to speed.

    #43

    Someone Blocking The Aisle So They Can Have Their Own Section

    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just move the stuff, and if there's an issue, pull the emergency lever.

    This Kid Was Running Up And Down The Aisle And Using The Seats As His Own Personal Jungle Gym

    #45

    A Guest Left Their Room Like This After One Month Of Staying At My Friends Hotel

    #46

    This Dude And His Girlfriend Blasting Tiktoks At Full Blast On A 3 Hour Train Ride

    My wife and I are on our honeymoon in Italy and the jet lag has basically ruined our sleep schedule. No worries, we’ll just sleep on the train, right? Nope! Instead, we get to listen to hours of TikTok audio courtesy of two apparently socially challenged, self-centered teens. When did it become okay to blast your phone while the people around you are clearly trying to sleep? Ugh.

    #47

    People That Can Lift This Much Weight, But Are Too Lazy To Re-Rack The Weights

    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can't gyms add a re-racking fee to their monthly membership? I guess that would justify doing it for some, though

    Guy And His Wife Watched Football Through An Entire Orchestra Concert. He Kept Gesturing And Physically Reacting To Various Plays And Whispering To His Wife

    Grape Walls of Ire
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He obviously didn't want to be there, and was going to ruin the experience for his wife to prove his point. Pathetic.

    Customer Playing With Her Large Dog In Front Of The Hot Deli Counter At The Grocery Store

    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow, I'm a real doggie person. But I can't imagine dogs being allowed in food shop of any kind. Health regulations.

    #50

    Bad Toothpaste Etiquette

    #51

    People Who Park Like This

    If Gas Cars Can't Park At Charging Stations Tesla's Shouldn't Be Allowed To Park At Gas Pumps. All The Parking Spots Were Open

    #53

    The Staff Microwave At My Work After Hiring A Bunch Of 15 Year Olds With No Manners

    #54

    People Who Can’t Pick Up After Themselves

    #55

    People That Walk Down The Middle Of The Drive Aisle

    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, how else are they supposed to get to the front doors from their cars, or the main street? If people walked close to the parked cars, someone trying to drive out of the stall will not see the pedestrian coming past them. I've nearly been hit a few times doing that. The parking lot is not a place to drive fast, anyways. Just be patient. We all want to get through the day alive and well. Drivers who are this impatient p**s me off.

    Man I Just Want My Croissant (Someone Left Meat At Croissant Shelf. Spotted At Lidl, Slovakia)

    Putting Gum In The Charging Slots On Public Transport

    #58

    Preventing Others From Holding The Pole. Busy Commute To Work And This Woman Is Leaning Against The Pole, On Her Phone, Taking Up As Much Room As Possible

