Here are some photos we’ve collected featuring some people at their worst behavior.

These individuals deserve to be shamed for their actions. Thankfully, we have the Mildly Infuriating subreddit to do that, and they, unfortunately, have no shortage of content to post.

We’ve all had an encounter with someone who seems to lack a basic understanding of etiquette and human decency. They’re the annoying plane passengers who would kick your seat from behind you, or the entitled coffee shop customer who would cut the line and cause a stir during a supposedly peaceful morning.

#1 Texted The Whole Performance With Brightness On High And Ignored His Wife And Kid At The Puppet Show
Seriously! Go see the puppets with your family and never took his eyes off the screen. Plus brightness on high so we could all share his love of his device. Felt like lobbing it into the water.



#2 People Who Constantly Block The Isles Of Stores To Stand Around And Chat

#3 People Who Do This With Their Shopping Carts

A lack of empathy often leads to rude behavior and a seeming lack of basic etiquette knowledge. Experts like etiquette coach Maria Doll are pointing to the rise of digital technology as a catalyst for the decay in these morals. ADVERTISEMENT In an interview with HuffPost, Doll attributed this to social scientists' findings that our empathy level decreases the more time we spend on our screens.

#4 People Who Leave Their Lights Off In The Rain

#5 That Is A Huge Bluetooth Speaker On His Back
Yes, there is music coming out of it. When I asked him wouldn't using earbuds be easier, he said I should just my own if what he's playing bothers me. Way to miss the point, bud.



#6 Why Are Loud Video/Speaker Phone Calls Now A Spectator Sport In Public?

Digital technology isn’t the only culprit here. According to recent statistics compiled by Pew Research, 47% of American adults believe that people behave more rudely than they did before the pandemic in 2019. 34% of respondents say they “almost always” or “often” see people behaving rudely in public, while only 9% report seeing people behave politely and respectfully towards others.

#7 This Guy In Front Of Me At The Movie Theater. He Had The Brightness All The Way Up

#8 Don't Be That Tourist In Japan
Traveling in Japan and a person took up 4 priority seats with their luggage while some of the elderly people on the train had to stand.

#9 People Sweat, That's Fine, But Who Leaves Their Puddles Behind Like This Without Wiping Down?

Regarding the types of behavior that are classified as acceptable or otherwise, this is where most respondents were divided. According to the survey, only 59% found it unacceptable to play loud music in public, and only 77% didn’t tolerate people who smoked amongst others. Age also played a factor, with older adults being more likely to disapprove of certain behaviors. 89% of people aged 65 and above were against cursing out loud compared to the 38% of people aged 18 to 29.

#10 This Family Taking Up An Entire Sightseeing Platform So Nobody Else Can Take Photos
It's a long weekend so Wilson's Promontory was very busy, a lot of people missed out on great photos and views because these people wanted it for themselves.



#11 It Should Be Common Courtesy To Turn Your Headlights Off In A Drive-Through If You're In A Taller Truck
I love being blinded apparently - flipped my read view mirror after the pic but it doesn't help too well when they're two feet behind you.



#12 I Absolutely Hate It When People Do This

Unfortunately, it appears that people have forgotten the importance of proper manners and basic human decency. So, here’s Maria Doll reminding everyone about the basics. "Don't eat on the phone. Always smile and be pleasant, no matter how bad your day is. Always shake hands at the beginning and end of each meeting. Look interested; don't roll your eyes and look bored. Be respectful.”

#13 How Someone Parked Next To Me While I Was In An Appointment
I (gold car) had to get into my car via the passenger side and climb over, and put my rear view mirror in to get out. The empty spot next to them makes it even worse.



#14 I Work Closing At Target, Every Single Night I Have To Push 3-5 Carts Of Full Shopping Trips Abandoned By Customers
All of these needs to be sorted and processed and put back onto the floor.



#15 People Stopping Under A Bridge To Avoid Hail Damage To Their Cars

Your opinions matter to us, dear readers, and we’d like to hear from you. Which of these behaviors irks you the most? How do you handle individuals who lack basic etiquette? Share your insights in the comments below!

#16 Neighbors Put Cones On Parking Space So They Can Park There Exclusively

#17 Motorcycle Always Parks On Sidewalk
Every morning the sidewalk is blocked by a motorcycle. The SUV on the left has lots of passive aggressive stickers, this family has made motorcycling their identity and can't be bothered to park their bike on the street or in their driveway. We then walk baby and stroller into the street to get around. Yes we take a different route to avoid this now. No I haven't knocked on the door to ask the adult to practice basic motorcycle etiquette.



#18 Woman Uses Feet To Play Slot Machine In Casino

#19 This Is How My Daughter Left The Car For Me Today

#20 This Lady, Who Insisted On Being The Only Person Standing At The Concert

#21 She Also Attended A Half Hour Work Meeting Without Earphones :)

#22 People Who Don't Return Shopping Carts Are The Worst
Got psyched to see a spot close to the door only to find this. Right next to the cart return thing?! Really???? If you are a person who doesn't return your cart, do better.

#23 The Person Behind Me On The Flight Put Their Jacket On My Seat

#24 This Guy Used A Laptop Throughout A Movie Last Night
I was on the other side of the theater but noticed he was on one when I came in. It was a pretty big theater and I could see a faint light once the movie started but I kind of thought it was just an aisle light. When I went to leave I noticed he was still on it. Took this as the credits rolled. Note: he also had earbuds in but took them out right before the picture.



#25 This Girl At The Airport Waits Until The Queue Moves All The Way Forward To Move. People Confronted Her And She Said "It's The Same If I Move Now Or Later"

#26 These Girls Taking Up 2 Seats Each While Other People Have To Stand

#27 People Who Just Leave Their Stuff On A Workout Machine And Disappear For 15min! I Only Needed 10min I Could Have Been Done Already

#29 People Who Block The Sidewalk With Plenty Of Driveway Remaining
Walking around my neighborhood, so many people have large vehicles that block the sidewalk, but this was overly egregious.

#30 How To Not Leave A Dressing Room. If You Wouldn't Do This At A Friends House Why Would You Do It To A Stranger Who Isn't Paid Enough To Deal With This Kind Of Indecency

#31 Man On Valencia Metro Taking Up A Whole Row Of Seats With His Bags As Other People Stand

#32 Continuing The Trend Of A**hole Neighbours; What My Neighbor Has Left Sitting Since Christmas

#33 My Neighbors Throwing Trash Off Their Balcony Instead Of Just Walking To The Dumpster. They Do This Regularly

#34 One Way To Hold Down A Row, Sound On Loud

#35 Just Why? The Trash Can Is Right There!
I don't even mind when people eat or drink at the subway station, but at least clean up after yourself! How do people just ignore the most basic levels of public etiquette?

#36 Someone Let Their Kid Bedazzle A Floor Tile In This Mall, Then Just Left It And The Packaging

#37 Why Do People Think This Is Ok?

#38 How People At My College Park

#39 Guy Trying On Clothes In Dressing Room Next To Me Left It Like This
I was in a dressing room yesterday trying on 10 or so shirts, and next to me was a guy doing the same and his wife was standing at the door saying which ones she liked and didn't.



I liked a couple of the ones I had, so I went back out and hung the dislikes on the rack and got a few more to try. I passed the couple on their way to the register to check out and went back to my same dressing room to see that this is how they left theirs.



I don't work here or at any clothing store, so maybe this is normal, but I just feel it's kinda bad to make someone clean up after you like you're a 2 year old.

#40 At The Gym During The Busiest Time Of Day

#41 On My Flight To Reykjavik Just Now

#42 Woman Having Work Zoom Call In The Train With No Headphones. She Was Using The Speakers Loud On The Phone And Has The Audacity To Ask Others To Please Be Quiet

#43 Someone Blocking The Aisle So They Can Have Their Own Section

#44 This Kid Was Running Up And Down The Aisle And Using The Seats As His Own Personal Jungle Gym

#45 A Guest Left Their Room Like This After One Month Of Staying At My Friends Hotel

#46 This Dude And His Girlfriend Blasting Tiktoks At Full Blast On A 3 Hour Train Ride
My wife and I are on our honeymoon in Italy and the jet lag has basically ruined our sleep schedule. No worries, we'll just sleep on the train, right? Nope! Instead, we get to listen to hours of TikTok audio courtesy of two apparently socially challenged, self-centered teens. When did it become okay to blast your phone while the people around you are clearly trying to sleep? Ugh.

#47 People That Can Lift This Much Weight, But Are Too Lazy To Re-Rack The Weights

#48 Guy And His Wife Watched Football Through An Entire Orchestra Concert. He Kept Gesturing And Physically Reacting To Various Plays And Whispering To His Wife

#49 Customer Playing With Her Large Dog In Front Of The Hot Deli Counter At The Grocery Store

#52 If Gas Cars Can't Park At Charging Stations Tesla's Shouldn't Be Allowed To Park At Gas Pumps. All The Parking Spots Were Open

#53 The Staff Microwave At My Work After Hiring A Bunch Of 15 Year Olds With No Manners

#54 People Who Can't Pick Up After Themselves

#55 People That Walk Down The Middle Of The Drive Aisle

#56 Man I Just Want My Croissant (Someone Left Meat At Croissant Shelf. Spotted At Lidl, Slovakia)

#57 Putting Gum In The Charging Slots On Public Transport

