Woman Suggests Blasting Air-Con On People’s Faces If They Recline Their Seat All The Way Back, Sparking Discussion Online About Plane Etiquette

Just admit it – you also do not like it when a passenger on an airplane sitting in front of you in economy class reclines their seat too much, do you? No, no one likes it, and the only way we can put up with it is probably when we ourselves recline our own seat…

But what to do in all other cases? People give different advice. Someone recommends complaining to the flight attendant, someone advises talking to the same person in front us – but one Australian recently came up with a very maliciously witty life hack, which we’ll tell you about today.

More info: TikTok

Radio dialer comes up with a truly insidious way to combat plane passengers who recline their seats

Image credits: Kevin Woblick (not the actual image)

Image credits: @fitzywippakate

“You know the air-con vents in the top?”

“My life hack is when you’re flying economy and the person in front of you is very inconsiderate and reclines their chair all the way back. You know the air-con vents in the top? You can swivel them around. I just swivel it right on their face and I put it at full blast.”

Image credits: Hanson Lu (not the actual image)

“They can’t ask you to turn it away”

“Really clever. You’ve outdone yourself this morning.” “And they can’t ask you to turn it away because you can then ask them to put their chair up, they’re in your space.”

Image credits: Robert Penaloza

One could then offer to turn the ventilation off in return for lifting the seat back up

So, it was during a broadcast of the Australian radio station Nova, and the hosts of the ‘Fitzy & Wippa’ show were just discussing ways of, if not coping with such behavior from one’s neighbors on the plane, then at least gracefully and stylishly retaliating against them. And then one frequent flyer got through on the air, sharing a completely sophisticated method of petty revenge.

Basically, just imagine – you are sitting in your seat, and somewhere in the area of your knees the head of a person from the row in front of you is conveniently located. And if you do not take into account the ethical problems of the current mind-blowing situation, then you have no leverage over your neighbor… However, did you just say “blowing”?

Yes, exactly! Directly above you there are those air-con vents. Yes, just raise your hand to adjust them. And now you know what to do? Yes, just direct a jet of air directly at the face of the comfortably reclining passenger, and turn it up full blast!

Congratulations, now you, without formally violating any rules, have delivered comparable discomfort to the person in front of you, and now you can start bargaining. You know – like turn off the airflow in exchange for raising the back of their seat. Unless, of course, they are actually pleased with a powerful jet of fresh air right in their face…

By the way, in fact, ventilation on airplanes has earned itself a bad reputation over the years, but many experts believe that this reputation is completely undeserved. “The flow pattern of air on an aircraft doesn’t necessarily work front to back, or back to front. It’s actually compartmentalized into various sections on the aircraft,” Travel+Leisure quotes Dr. Mark Gendreau, the medical director and vice chair of emergency medicine at Lahey Medical Center-Peabody.

“As a rule of thumb, the air that you’re typically breathing and exposed to is usually anywhere from two to five rows surrounding your seat,” Dr. Gendreau adds. However, none of the experts say how useful this jet of air straight in one’s face is throughout the whole flight. Perhaps because no one has come up with this insidious idea before…

Needless to say, the radio show hosts couldn’t find anything to add other than ‘it’s a belter and they can’t complain,’ and they also admired the dialer’s resourcefulness. But the range of opinions of commenters for the video was divided, from the undeniable assertion of the right of people to recline their seats any way they want to completely childish delight with the cunning petty revenge plan. And also, according to folks in the comments, they constantly have to deal with plane neighbors who recline their seats. By the way, have you ever been in a similar situation?

The internet is very divided on this idea, yet folks in the comments admit that this situation is completely common on almost every flight