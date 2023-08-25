 Woman Is Fighting Ridiculous Hair Policy At Work With Horrible Wigs | Bored Panda
Woman Is Fighting Ridiculous Hair Policy At Work With Horrible Wigs
Social Issues, Work & Money

Woman Is Fighting Ridiculous Hair Policy At Work With Horrible Wigs

Miglė Miliūtė and
Indrė Lukošiūtė

Most jobs have certain rules employees have to follow, which cover everything from procedures at work to their appearance. But the latter is something not all employees are equally on board with.

TikToker Emily, known to her followers as ‘emuhleeebee’, went viral after she shared her way of combating the company’s “natural hair only” policy. The hot pink color of her hair wasn’t allowed at work; however, terrible wigs were. That’s what encouraged the TikToker to wear them regularly, and what started with three funny-looking wigs soon grew to become an impressive collection thanks to her followers and the “wigshlist”.

“If you haven’t seen the video that I posted a couple of days ago, it is me in a terrible wig, which I do to combat the absolute ignorance of corporate not allowing pink hair”

Image credits: emuhleeebee

“I have three wigs that I cycle through and they’re all equally terrible. Here’s my hair. It is dirty. It is gross. It’s normally a lot more vibrant because I use things to keep it nice and vibrant. But I don’t have it in me to wash my hair today. So this is what you get. I will be diggily darned if I get rid of my pink hair.”

“Starting off strong with the wig that is known and loved. My friend Jackie said that I looked like Joe Dirt”

Image credits: emuhleeebee

“As soon as I saw it I could not unsee it. So a spin-off of Joe Dirt, we call her Jolene.”

“My second wig. A little number I like to call Tina. Here she is”

Image credits: emuhleeebee

“She is bad. Her hairline – nonexistent. I don’t understand it. The math is not mathing. For obvious reasons, I am Tina in this wig because I look like yours truly, Tina Belcher.”

“Last but not least, this one was named by my friend Harvey. He named this one Stacey Brunetta. She is bad. She’s crunchy”

Image credits: emuhleeebee

The video of Emily showing off her original three wigs gathered hundreds of thousands of views

@emuhleeebee Replying to @elizabeth thx for asking, bestie. #corporate #corporatelife #coloredhair #pinkhair #wigs #punkycolour #punkycolor ♬ A Day in My Life – Soft boy

More terrible wigs were soon added to Emily’s collection

Image credits: emuhleeebee

Image credits: emuhleeebee

Image credits: emuhleeebee

Image credits: emuhleeebee

Image credits: emuhleeebee

People shared their opinions about similar policies in the comments, some spoke about personal experiences

Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Indrė Lukošiūtė
Indrė Lukošiūtė
