Family Attends Disney On Ice With Stolen Tickets, Gets Caught Red-Handed When The True Owner Shows Up
Nobody loves a purse thief, but a purse thief who steals a purse with a family’s tickets to Disney On Ice feels just that little extra bit more heinous. Which is why this woman’s story of justice on Reddit is so satisfying. Even though it happened 20 years ago, the satisfaction of justice served never dies!

They say thieves aren’t the brightest tools in the shed, and this story supports that hypothesis. Read on to find out how the woman finds her purse again, because it’s a wonderful stroke of good fortune!

It was supposed to be the perfect Disney On Ice show for mom and her young daughter, but something went horribly wrong

When her purse was stolen, she wasn’t sure she’d ever see it again. But fate intervened

Image source: lilwhitelion

She started to fill out the details as people responded to the extraordinary encounter

Commenters shared their reactions to the guilty party’s behavior and some even added their own stories

 

