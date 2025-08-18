Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Shall We All Chip In On Bail?”: Woman Destroys Ex’s Car By Pouring Salt In Engine, Glitter In AC
Woman smiling in a mugshot photo after destroying ex's car by pouring salt in engine and glitter in AC
Crime, Society

“Shall We All Chip In On Bail?”: Woman Destroys Ex’s Car By Pouring Salt In Engine, Glitter In AC

A woman in Kentucky was accused of being unusually destructive with her ex-boyfriend’s car.

Stephanie Carlquist wreaked havoc on the vehicle and left it “completely damaged beyond repair,” authorities said.

“She has zero regrets giving the huge smile in her mugshot!” one commented online.

    A woman in Kentucky was accused of being unusually destructive with her ex-boyfriend’s car

    Young woman smiling inside car, representing the story involving car damage by pouring salt in engine and glitter in AC.

    Image credits: Stephanie Lauren / Facebook

    • A woman in Kentucky was accused of leaving her ex-boyfriend's car totaled.
    • “The only thing I did was put glitter in the air vents and hurt the windshield,” she said in a text message.
    • The cost of the damages was estimated to be several thousands of dollars.
    • Netizens claimed she appeared to have the “happiest mugshot ever” and had “0 regrets in that smile.”

    Stephanie, from Madison County, allegedly poured salt in her ex-boyfriend’s car engine and dumped glitter in the AC vents.

    Investigators were told that the woman first slashed one of his car’s tires on July 6, thus leaving him stuck at the address.

    Woman taking a mirror selfie in an orange top, related to woman destroying ex's car with salt and glitter in engine and AC.

    Image credits: Stephanie Lauren / Facebook

    Later, on July 15, the former couple had another argument, after which the ex-boyfriend walked away because he couldn’t drive with a slashed tire.

    It is believed Stephanie carried out the rest of the damage after their July 15 altercation.

    A few days later, the ex-boyfriend arranged for the car to be towed to Goodyear to get an estimate for the repairs.

    That’s when he was told that the estimated cost of the damages was around $12,464.96.

    Stephanie Carlquist admitted to destroying her ex-boyfriend’s car after they had an argument 

    Young woman smiling wearing glasses, chatting on the topic of woman destroying ex's car by pouring salt in engine and glitter in AC.

    Image credits: Stephanie Lauren / Facebook

    Stephanie had reportedly told the tow truck driver that she caused significant damage to the vehicle.

    The tow truck driver then contacted the victim’s mother, who co-owns the car, and informed her about the woman’s astonishing confessions.

    During an interview with cops, Stephanie said she dumped glitter into the AC vents, poured salt into the engine, cracked the windshield and rearview mirror, and broke the screen of the radio.

    She claimed the oil, motor, and other damages were not caused by her actions.

    Woman in a tan shirt smiling in a mugshot photo after destroying ex’s car by pouring salt in engine and glitter in AC.

    Image credits: The Arkansas Justice Project / Facebook

    Comment about a woman destroying her ex's car by pouring salt in the engine and glitter in the AC shared on social media.

    Social media post showing a humorous comment about a mug shot resembling a vacation photo at an amusement park.

    Screenshot of a Facebook post with a quote about scorned women, related to woman destroying ex's car.

    The accused woman had also reached out to her ex-boyfriend and claimed she caused the damages because she was stressed out from being pregnant.

    She also reportedly apologized for her actions and offered to pay for the repairs, give him another vehicle, or give him her own car.

    “The only thing I did was put glitter in the air vents and hurt the windshield. He was overdue for oil and motor and everything else. Oh, and the tire,” she allegedly wrote in one text message.

    “The only thing I did was put glitter in the air vents and hurt the windshield,” the woman admitted in a text message 

    Hands forming a heart shape behind jail bars symbolizing bail and incarceration in a dimly lit setting.

    Image credits: Rajesh Rajput / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Stephanie’s father had gotten in touch with the ex-boyfriend and told him that his daughter would pay him for all the damages to the car.

    They could “come to a better solution than Stephanie taking a felony charge, so nobody gets hurt anymore,” Stephanie’s father said in one text message sent to the ex.

    Close-up of colorful glitter scattered densely across a dark surface, highlighting glitter in car damage context.

    Image credits: Luis Lara / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Social media post showing a woman admitting to damaging ex's car by pouring salt in engine and glitter in AC.

    Comment by Tabytha Weymouth expressing understanding of a woman destroying ex's car with salt in engine and glitter in AC.

    Police arrested the ex-girlfriend on August 14 and charged her with first-degree criminal mischief.

    She was held at the Madison County Detention Center on a $12,000 bond.

    Her arraignment was set for Monday, August 18.

    The cost of the damages was estimated to be around $12,464.96 

    Car dashboard with salt and glitter scattered inside, showing damage caused by woman pouring salt in engine and glitter in AC.

    Image credits: twdbase0 / TikTok (not the actual photo)

    Netizens claimed she appeared to have the “happiest mugshot ever” and had “0 regrets in that smile.”

    “That smile says, ‘I’ve got bail money,’” read one comment, while another wrote, “She didn’t look like she had any regrets.”

    “And she doesn’t look one bit sorry. What ever he did, he learned something that day,” read another comment.

    Hand pouring glitter into a car's air conditioning vent as a prank related to destroying ex's car engine.

    Image credits: chrissy.j.xx / TikTok (not the actual photo)

    “That glitter is diabolical,” said another. “It’s gonna be in his place for the rest of his natural life.”

    “Look at how happy she is! Omg,” another said. “I almost believe he may have done something to deserve it.”

    Another Kentucky woman was accused of slashing her ex-boyfriend’s car and threatening to run him over during an argument in 2015.

    Stephanie was charged with first-degree criminal mischief

    Car interior showing seats and gear shift with scattered glitter particles, related to car damage by pouring salt and glitter.

    Image credits: sofimatteucci1 / TikTok (not the actual photo)

    The man claimed the woman, identified as Jasmine Holloway, hit him with her car and left him with non-life-threatening injuries.

    The car then allegedly hit a utility pole and was left damaged.

    While the ex-boyfriend was taken to the hospital, Jasmine allegedly fled the scene, but was found by officers a few blocks away within a short while.

    “She looks like she would happily do it again,” one commented online

    Screenshot of a social media comment about a woman planning to sabotage her ex’s car by pouring salt in the engine and glitter in the AC.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Hernandez Victoria suggesting a live TikTok video to share details about a car sabotage incident.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reading Shall we all chip in on bail with emojis reacting below the text.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to a woman destroying ex's car by pouring salt in engine and glitter in AC.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment discussing a woman destroying her ex’s car with salt in engine and glitter in AC.

    Facebook comment from Jenn Martins-Mckinney reacting to woman destroying ex’s car with salt and glitter prank

    Facebook comment by Debbie Adcock reacting with laughing emojis to car sabotage incident involving salt and glitter in engine and AC.

    Screenshot of social media comment joking about a woman pouring salt in car engine and glitter in AC to damage the vehicle.

    Comment by Janet Dasher reacting to a story about a woman pouring glitter in a car's AC and salt in the engine.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Jennifer Kortman mentioning getting upset and using glitter.

    Facebook comment by Becca Sue Naegele praising a woman who destroyed her ex's car by pouring salt in the engine and glitter in AC.

    Facebook comment by Katrina Lowe reacting to glitter in the AC and asking if the woman needs bail bond help.

    Comment from Julie Whitaker reacting to a story about a woman destroying her ex's car by pouring salt in engine and glitter in AC.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Jennifer McGinnis discussing a woman's actions and saying she doesn't seem sorry.

    Woman smiling after pouring salt in car engine and glitter in AC to destroy ex’s vehicle in revenge act.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Vicki Carey reacting to a story about a woman damaging her ex's car.

    Comment by Hall Amy expressing humor about glitter never being cleaned from a car after woman damages ex's vehicle with salt and glitter.

    Comment by Linda Massey, labeled Top Fan, reacting with a laughing emoji about a woman destroying her ex's car with salt and glitter.

    Facebook post from Eating With Amy humorously stating if sorry not sorry was a mugshot with reaction emojis.

    Facebook comment discussing pouring salt and glitter in ex's car engine and AC as revenge.

    Screenshot of a social media comment showing relief and stress release, relating to woman destroying ex's car with salt and glitter.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Adrianna Wyld
    Adrianna Wyld
    Adrianna Wyld
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago

    Just because you think about something does not mean you have to follow through.

    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago

    Another stunning piece of click bait eh Binitha? BTW if you put yourself out there you must expect some criticism from time to time. No need to get into a snit is there?

