“Shall We All Chip In On Bail?”: Woman Destroys Ex’s Car By Pouring Salt In Engine, Glitter In AC

A woman in Kentucky was accused of being unusually destructive with her ex-boyfriend’s car.

Stephanie Carlquist wreaked havoc on the vehicle and left it “completely damaged beyond repair,” authorities said.

“She has zero regrets giving the huge smile in her mugshot!” one commented online.

“The only thing I did was put glitter in the air vents and hurt the windshield,” she said in a text message.

The cost of the damages was estimated to be several thousands of dollars.

Stephanie, from Madison County, allegedly poured salt in her ex-boyfriend’s car engine and dumped glitter in the AC vents.

Investigators were told that the woman first slashed one of his car’s tires on July 6, thus leaving him stuck at the address.

Later, on July 15, the former couple had another argument, after which the ex-boyfriend walked away because he couldn’t drive with a slashed tire.

It is believed Stephanie carried out the rest of the damage after their July 15 altercation.

A few days later, the ex-boyfriend arranged for the car to be towed to Goodyear to get an estimate for the repairs.

That’s when he was told that the estimated cost of the damages was around $12,464.96.

Stephanie had reportedly told the tow truck driver that she caused significant damage to the vehicle.

The tow truck driver then contacted the victim’s mother, who co-owns the car, and informed her about the woman’s astonishing confessions.

During an interview with cops, Stephanie said she dumped glitter into the AC vents, poured salt into the engine, cracked the windshield and rearview mirror, and broke the screen of the radio.

She claimed the oil, motor, and other damages were not caused by her actions.

The accused woman had also reached out to her ex-boyfriend and claimed she caused the damages because she was stressed out from being pregnant.

She also reportedly apologized for her actions and offered to pay for the repairs, give him another vehicle, or give him her own car.

“The only thing I did was put glitter in the air vents and hurt the windshield. He was overdue for oil and motor and everything else. Oh, and the tire,” she allegedly wrote in one text message.

Stephanie’s father had gotten in touch with the ex-boyfriend and told him that his daughter would pay him for all the damages to the car.

They could “come to a better solution than Stephanie taking a felony charge, so nobody gets hurt anymore,” Stephanie’s father said in one text message sent to the ex.

Police arrested the ex-girlfriend on August 14 and charged her with first-degree criminal mischief.

She was held at the Madison County Detention Center on a $12,000 bond.

Her arraignment was set for Monday, August 18.

“That smile says, ‘I’ve got bail money,’” read one comment, while another wrote, “She didn’t look like she had any regrets.”

“And she doesn’t look one bit sorry. What ever he did, he learned something that day,” read another comment.

“That glitter is diabolical,” said another. “It’s gonna be in his place for the rest of his natural life.”

“Look at how happy she is! Omg,” another said. “I almost believe he may have done something to deserve it.”

Another Kentucky woman was accused of slashing her ex-boyfriend’s car and threatening to run him over during an argument in 2015.

The man claimed the woman, identified as Jasmine Holloway, hit him with her car and left him with non-life-threatening injuries.

The car then allegedly hit a utility pole and was left damaged.

While the ex-boyfriend was taken to the hospital, Jasmine allegedly fled the scene, but was found by officers a few blocks away within a short while.

