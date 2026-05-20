Woman’s Beauty Procedure Turns Into Nightmare When Husband Finds Clinic Empty And Wife Missing

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What reportedly started as a routine beauty makeover quickly turned into a nightmare for one family in Mexico.

Blanca Adriana Vázquez Montiel went to a clinic in Puebla for an aesthetic procedure. Her family later claimed she vanished after staff sent her husband, Florencio Ramos, away during the appointment on May 18.

The disturbing case soon spread online after surveillance footage surfaced, leaving people stunned.

“No high IQ is needed to determine that they d*ed inside the clinic and the body was illegally disposed of,” one commenter wrote.

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Blanca Adriana went to a cosmetic clinic with her husband and never returned home

Image credits: Expresión Serrana/Facebook

According to reports, the 37-year-old arrived at the Detox clinic on Calzada Zavaleta in Puebla on May 18, accompanied by her husband Ramos.

Family members later told digital media outlet Ambas Manos that she had gone for an evaluation appointment related to an aesthetic procedure focused on abdominal fat reduction.

According to Blanca’s brother, Michelle, a woman who introduced herself as a surgeon, met the couple alongside two others who identified themselves as assistants. Blanca reportedly entered the procedure area while Ramos remained waiting.

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But things took a strange turn shortly afterward.

Image credits: Expresión Serrana/Facebook

Family members claimed a doctor identified as Giovana suddenly told Ramos they needed additional items and asked him to leave to purchase a compression garment, bandages, medication, and supplies nearby. They also reportedly gave him a number to call upon his return.

Image credits: Imagen Televisión Puebla

When he came back about an hour later, investigators said he found something deeply alarming. The clinic was reportedly closed, nobody answered, and Blanca had disappeared.

He later called the police.

Officers from the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) arrived and, with the property owner’s permission, entered the building to inspect the clinic. Authorities found nobody inside.

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Surveillance footage later captured activity that left Blanca’s family terrified

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As Blanca’s family desperately searched for answers, investigators and relatives later reviewed security footage from nearby cameras.

Two different videos captured what happened next. The footage showed a woman in medical clothing alongside a man identified unofficially as her son and another woman believed to be the clinic receptionist.

Image credits: Imagen Televisión Puebla

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The most disturbing part came when the footage showed the man carrying what family members described as a heavy bundle that appeared to resemble a human body before placing it inside a red Mini Cooper with license plate XVD-894-B.

Authorities have not publicly confirmed what the bundle contained. However, Blanca’s family feared it may have been her.

Image credits: Imagen Televisión Puebla

The building’s owner later cooperated with investigators and explained that the clinic only rented the property.

Following the disappearance report, the Puebla State Attorney General’s Office opened an investigation and activated the Alba Protocol, an immediate search system used in cases involving missing women and girls.

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As of May 20, Blanca’s whereabouts remain unknown.

Blanca’s disappearance was compared to another shocking cosmetic clinic case

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As the case spread online, many people compared Blanca’s disappearance to another incident that had already gone viral.

Users cited Yulixa Toloza, 52, who disappeared May 13 after laser lipolysis at Beauty Láser M.L. in Bogotá.

The cosmetic procedure was a fat-removal procedure that the clinic reportedly advertised as simple and low-risk.

Historia de terror en Puebla. Blanca Adriana Vázquez Montiel de 37 años asistió a la clínica “Detox” a realizarse un procedimiento estético. Personal de la clínica le dijo a su esposo que necesitaban algunos materiales médicos para Adriana. Él salió a comprarlos, cuando volvió,… pic.twitter.com/Ywngp4r3r3 — Hiram Hurtado (@ehiramhurtado) May 20, 2026

Authorities later revealed the center had not been authorized to perform invasive procedures.

According to reports, things began going wrong shortly after the procedure.

A friend who accompanied Toloza later saw her in alarming condition. Videos spread online showed her looking pale, disoriented, struggling to breathe, and unable to properly stand on her own.

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Despite her condition, loved ones later alleged they were not allowed to remove her from the clinic. Then the contact suddenly stopped.

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The clinic said Toloza left at 7:30 p.m., but surveillance suggested otherwise.

Image credits: Imagen Televisión Puebla

Cameras allegedly showed two men dragging her outside while she appeared unconscious, then placing her into a vehicle. A witness later recalled seeing her in a terrifying condition.

“When I saw her coming out, she was extremely pale,” the witness said. “She looked unconscious. I thought: ‘She looks de*d.’”

Image credits: Imagen Televisión Puebla

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Days later, authorities located a vehicle connected to the case near the Venezuela border and detained two men.

On May 19, investigators found a body matching Toloza’s description in Apulo, Cundinamarca. Authorities identified three main suspects, including Eduardo David Ramos, the alleged surgeon, María Fernanda Delgado, the owner of the aesthetic center, and Edinson José Torres, her partner.

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