Expecting Mother Wonders If She’d Be A Bad Mom For Going Back To Work And Making Her Fiancé Take Care Of Their Baby

A 26-year-old woman who is expecting her first child with her fiance turned to the AITA community on Reddit to ask if she is wrong to want to go back to work after the baby’s born.

“He works over an hour from where we live, makes around $800-$900 per week and works full-time. However, I make around $1800-$1900 a week working the same hours. We decided daycare wasn’t an option due to price, location and not wanting to put a newborn into daycare,” the author explained.

The Redditor made a decision to go back to work while her fiance will quit his job to look after their son. While for many, this would sound like a rational decision, it’s not the case for the author’s in-laws, who see the plan as “unnatural” and even “cruel” to their son.

After upsetting her in-laws, this expecting mother wonders if she’s wrong to want to go back to work while her fiance looks after their baby

Image credits: LightFieldStudios (not the actual photo)

Image credits: natalialebedinskaia (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Ok_Case_9067