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I think all women have encountered a man-child in their lives because they do come a dime a dozen. It always reminds me of these lines from Sabrina’s Manchild song: “And how survive the earth so long? If I’m not there, it won’t get done.”

Here’s another such guy who couldn’t keep a single job for 12 years, but splurged his girlfriend’s money on video games, and also started neglecting their daughter. The woman finally cracked under the financial pressure, started to find him disgusting, and plotted a secret exit from his life! Here’s what happened…

More info: Reddit

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Unfortunately, some women get stuck with a man-child for a partner, but end up ditching them as it’s unbearable

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster’s 41-year-old boyfriend had not been able to keep a single job for 12 years due to poor attendance, but he didn’t know why it was happening

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Image credits: Drazen Zigic / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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When he gave up a well-paying job, she finally realized that she was done with the guy, who kept draining her savings, and gave her a lot of financial stress

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Image credits: kues1 / Magnific (not the actual photo)

He refused to talk about it, and preferred to splurge her money on video games rather than spend time with her and their daughter, so she planned a secret exit

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Image credits: Biancaaxi

She found a job 10 hours away, so after she dropped him off at work, the poster packed up and left him, while he had no clue about it

In today’s story, the original poster (OP) vents her frustrations about her 41-year-old (ex) boyfriend. The guy couldn’t keep a single job for 12 years because he was always getting laid off for poor attendance. When he finally got a good job, she threatened to end things if he let it go. Well, he messed it up anyway, and from a $ 100K-a-year household, they went to $75K after his new grocery store job.

They were literally surviving on her money, which drained all her savings. In fact, they also had to cancel their planned trips, and it saddened their daughter so much that it broke the OP’s heart. She felt like a terrible mom, and it was probably the last straw as she decided to leave him. After all, he claimed that therapy didn’t work for him, and he didn’t know why he couldn’t keep a job.

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Meanwhile, whenever she brought up the topic, he villainized her by calling her heartless. However, he felt no shame in splurging her money on video games while neglecting her and their daughter. The poor author was under so much financial stress that she started to find it disgusting when he got intimate, and all she wanted to do was dump him at the earliest.

I mean, the guy even refused to talk about it, so what other option did she have? Well, the poster soon found a new job pretty far away, and it paid quite well. Besides, she knew he wouldn’t come following them as he didn’t even have his own car. She sneakily planned their exit, but first, she dropped him off at work. Then she packed up everything and just left.

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Image credits: Biancaaxi

She must have felt amazing to be finally free from the burden, and she could also save up now that she didn’t have to cover her ex’s costs. After all, experts point out that financial cruelty is a type of domestic violence that can take many forms. This may include situations where someone takes away your access to money, manipulates your financial decisions, or uses your money without your consent.

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Moreover, she was under a lot of stress, as her savings had been drained by him. Research highlights that “individuals struggling with financial stress are more likely to experience psychological symptoms such as anxiety, depression, irritability, and sleep disturbances. It can also lead to physical symptoms, including headaches, muscle tension, and stomach problems.”

It’s heartbreaking to think that she must have suffered through this because of her manchild boyfriend. Studies emphasize that such men lack emotional maturity. They struggle to hold a job because of poor work performance, absenteeism, or interpersonal problems with co-workers or their boss. That definitely sounds like the poster’s boyfriend in the story, right?

Netizens were also concerned about his choice to play video games rather than spend time with his girlfriend and daughter. The fact that he was willing to neglect his child says a lot about him, doesn’t it? Anyway, that’s it from my end, but I would love to hear your thoughts about this tale. Don’t hesitate to jot them down in the comments section!

Netizens were shocked by the financial cruelty that the poster had to endure, but they applauded her for finally dumping him for good

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