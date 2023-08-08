 “She Better Start Packing”: Woman Picks Her Cat Over Ungrateful And Rude Pregnant Stepdaughter | Bored Panda
Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“She Better Start Packing”: Woman Picks Her Cat Over Ungrateful And Rude Pregnant Stepdaughter
30points
Animals, Cats

“She Better Start Packing”: Woman Picks Her Cat Over Ungrateful And Rude Pregnant Stepdaughter

Justin Sandberg and
Kotryna Brašiškytė

We can put up with a lot for family, entitlement, rude behavior, unreasonable demands, and selfishness. The societal pressure to look after family at all costs can be oppressive, but everyone has their limits.

One woman kicked her fiancé’s pregnant daughter out of her house after she attempted to get rid of her cat. Instead of backing her up, her husband-to-be decided to pick a side, and pretty quickly family drama ensued. OP also decided to share some follow-up with the internet, as the story began to take some twists and turns.

Picking between pets and family is not a choice anyone should be forced to make

Image credits: Remy Gieling (not the actual photo)

But one woman wondered if she was wrong for ordering her pregnant step-daughter to leave after she kicked out OP’s cat

Image credits: voronaman111 (not the actual photo)

Image source: Wise-Hall2842

OP answered some reader questions as well

Commenters shared their shock at the step-daughter’s entitlement

OP gave an update later and detailed her plans

Image credits: Prostock-studio (not the actual photo)

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Justin Sandberg
Justin Sandberg
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a writer at Bored Panda. He was born in the US but has spent most of his life in Europe. After graduating with a Bachelors of Arts Degree in Political Science from LCC International University in Lithuania, Justin has resided in Latvia, Austria and Georgia before returning to Lithuania. In his free time Justin enjoys hiking, journalism and cooking.

Read more »
Kotryna Brašiškytė
Kotryna Brašiškytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Kotryna is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Graphic Design. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a freelance graphic designer and illiustrator. When not editing, she enjoys working with clay, drawing, playing board games and drinking good tea.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about Animals
Homepage
Trending
Animals
Homepage
Next in Animals
Popular on Bored Panda
Join the conversation
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda