“She Better Start Packing”: Woman Picks Her Cat Over Ungrateful And Rude Pregnant Stepdaughter

We can put up with a lot for family, entitlement, rude behavior, unreasonable demands, and selfishness. The societal pressure to look after family at all costs can be oppressive, but everyone has their limits.

One woman kicked her fiancé’s pregnant daughter out of her house after she attempted to get rid of her cat. Instead of backing her up, her husband-to-be decided to pick a side, and pretty quickly family drama ensued. OP also decided to share some follow-up with the internet, as the story began to take some twists and turns.

Picking between pets and family is not a choice anyone should be forced to make

But one woman wondered if she was wrong for ordering her pregnant step-daughter to leave after she kicked out OP’s cat

Image source: Wise-Hall2842

OP answered some reader questions as well

Commenters shared their shock at the step-daughter’s entitlement

OP gave an update later and detailed her plans

