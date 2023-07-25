Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Am I The Jerk For Insisting On Going On The Family Vacation Of My Ex-Boyfriend?”
30points
Relationships

“Am I The Jerk For Insisting On Going On The Family Vacation Of My Ex-Boyfriend?”

Justin Sandberg and
Austėja Akavickaitė

Organizing a trip for a bunch of people is a hassle in the best of circumstances. It can erode friendships and shatter family bonds as miscommunication and arguments happen. So perhaps a break-up is a blessing in disguise. Unless, of course, the whole thing is on your credit card.

One woman turned to the Internet for advice after a breakup with her boyfriend. When they were still together, she had organized and paid for his family’s trip to a destination wedding in Hawaii, but they refused to reimburse her part or even start paying her back. So she decided that, since she has the reservations and tickets, why not go herself?

Putting together a multi-day, multi-person trip is quite the undertaking

Image credits: rawf8 (not the actual photo)

So one woman wondered if she should just go on the trip she put together, as she paid for it anyway

Image credits: Karolina Grabowska (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Kampus Production (not the actual photo)

Image credits: One-Protection57

Realistically, her ex’s family was never going to pay OP back anyway

As some commenters noted, there is a very real chance that she would not actually see the money paid back to her at any point. The unfortunate truth is that without a written contract, her money may be as good as gone. Verbal contracts can be legally binding in certain circumstances, for example, lending money. However, specialists recommend that you still get a written contract whenever possible because verbal agreements are much harder to prove in court. Not to mention, if the issue is getting money back, a real legal battle will probably cost more in the long run.

It comes down to the ex-boyfriend’s family’s goodwill and based on her post, particularly after the second interaction, there is a solid chance that they hold little to no goodwill for her at all. So at the very least, it makes sense to ensure that someone enjoys the Hawaii trip, otherwise, the entire endeavor is money being burned for no good reason. Others suggest taking a friend, which would probably be a pretty awesome gift to surprise someone with.

It’s also worth noting that, at least based on the information provided, the ex’s family never even started to initiate returning the money or doing any sort of reimbursement. It’s entirely possible that they just thought they could ignore the issue until, presumably, OP forgot about it, which seems a bit unlikely given the expenses and the time she no doubt spent planning. However, while normally more visible in children, some people delude themselves with the idea that they can just close their eyes to an issue and it will melt away. Their hostile response to OP’s very polite and relevant questions is perhaps a sign that their illusions were shattered. The dissonance between believing one thing, no matter how ridiculous, and reality interceding can be painful, however funny it might seem to an observer.

Planning trips and events is very stressful in the best of circumstances

What makes the situation more comical, at least for readers, is the knowledge that paying back OP would still be better than paying the interest on a credit card or loan. OP did a nice thing for this family, ostensibly saving them some money and all the hassle of planning, and seems to have gotten berated in return. While she is asking the internet for advice, this reaction from the ex’s family should be enough to sway her to disregard their opinions completely. Together with all the indicators that they perhaps were never going to pay the debt in the first place, hopefully, helps alleviate any guilt she may have over her decision.

Remember, OP not only paid for everything but also went through the hassle of booking the tickets and other reservations. This is not just idle work, statistics show that planning and organizing rank pretty low on the list of stuff people like doing. These tasks require a lot of executive-level decision-making, all while communicating with other parties, and managing questions from multiple parties. There is an added layer of tension since the decision-maker has all the responsibility and knows that they will be blamed when something goes wrong or isn’t up to expectations. If all that sounded exhausting, you are not alone. On the flip side, at least OP will be able to enjoy a nice vacation to ease the tension, should she choose to go.

OP covered a few reader questions

Most commenters thought she was absolutely in the right and should just go and enjoy Hawaii

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Justin Sandberg
Justin Sandberg
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a writer at Bored Panda. He was born in the US but has spent most of his life in Europe. After graduating with a Bachelors of Arts Degree in Political Science from LCC International University in Lithuania, Justin has resided in Latvia, Austria and Georgia before returning to Lithuania. In his free time Justin enjoys hiking, journalism and cooking.

Read more »
Austėja Akavickaitė
Austėja Akavickaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Austėja is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Photography. They have a diverse set of creative skills and a wide portfolio which ranges from photography to digital editing and traditional art. After graduating from Nottingham Trent University in 2018 they have worked as a freelance photographer until Bored Panda. When not editing, they enjoy biking, taking too many pictures of their dog and drawing.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Homepage
Next in Relationships
Popular on Bored Panda
Write comments
POST
Jaap
Jaap
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just cancel it and have nothing to do with it anymore. Absurd that they let her pay anyway. They can take a loan at the bank and pay her instantly and if they don't do that just cancel it.

0
0points
reply
POST
Jaap
Jaap
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just cancel it and have nothing to do with it anymore. Absurd that they let her pay anyway. They can take a loan at the bank and pay her instantly and if they don't do that just cancel it.

0
0points
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda