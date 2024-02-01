Guy Freaks Out Over Prenup And Especially The ‘Infidelity Clause’

ADVERTISEMENT

While there is this natural tendency to romanticize marriage, it’s important to remember that it is also a socio-legal concept. As such, rules and conditions will apply no matter how you look at it. Even if they are coming from personal experience and boundaries.

Despite this, it can still cause a problem in a relationship. A woman recently asked if she was wrong to make her fiance sign a prenuptial agreement because she is well off and she wants to keep it that way because life can be unpredictable.

Marriage is a serious commitment—one that only benefits from clearly set rules and boundaries

This woman wanted to establish some formalities, but her soon-to-be husband didn’t take it all that well

So she turned to the internet for some perspective, asking folks on Reddit if she was wrong to push it

This one Redditor recently asked folks on r/AITAH, a subreddit for judging human conflicts and dilemmas, if she was wrong to want her fiancé to sign a prenuptial agreement before marriage.

For those unaware, a prenuptial agreement is a contract two partners can make before marriage which typically lists who owns what and what will happen with it in case of a divorce.

At first, he agreed, but he didn’t seem to realize how serious OP was as the next time the topic was brought up, the hubby-to-be was handed a draft of the agreement for review with his lawyer. Needless to say, he wasn’t thrilled.

While he did end up agreeing in the end, he still got offended, even more so with an infidelity clause included in it. He thought it was disrespectful and felt like he was expected to fail. OP, however, just wanted to protect her wealth which she worked hard for.

And folks were all in support of OP. Many argued that the agreement would give OP peace of mind and expressed their worries over the husband’s reaction, saying that OP should probably work that out first before the marriage.

A prenuptial agreement, however, has more uses than just drawing the line of who owns what

NOLO, a resource for legal information, explains that prenuptial agreements can also be used to pass separate property to children from prior marriages, clarify financial rights, and even get protection from debt.

A prenup is not mandatory as, if there is no such contract concluded, state laws and regulations come into force. These differ depending on the state, but generally, spouses share ownership of property and debt they acquire within a marriage—and it’s all divided up during divorce.

As prenup agreements are becoming more common today (mostly because of the prevalence of divorce and remarriage), courts and legislatures are becoming more and more willing to uphold these agreements. They do, however, need to be fair and legally sound.

It is strongly recommended for each spouse to have consulted with an attorney. While it isn’t a requirement, most judges often question prenups that were drafted by the partners, but not reviewed by folks who are fluent in legalese.

So, what are your thoughts on any of this? Who do you side with and why? Share your thoughts and stories in the comment section below!

The author of the post also elaborated in the comment section on some of the nuances in the story

The general consensus was that the woman was not wrong to want a prenup, and was actually supported for it

