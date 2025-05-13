Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Husband Says Wife Is Delusional And Does Nothing For His Mom, Gets Destroyed Online
Woman with serious expression in a car, reflecting on husband saying wife is delusional and does nothing for his mom.
Husband Says Wife Is Delusional And Does Nothing For His Mom, Gets Destroyed Online

Sharing a home with someone often means having to pick up not only after yourself, but after them, too. Or cook for not only yourself, but them, too. Or clean not only… well, you get the idea.

For this netizen, going on TikTok by ‘vivianbb11’, that someone was her mother-in-law. While the OP wasn’t responsible for providing care for her, living under the same roof often meant helping the woman out with certain tasks. Eventually, with work, and doing most of the chores at home, it all became too much; but when she told that to her husband, he called her delusional. Scroll down to find the full story and Vivian’s video below.

    For this woman, living with her mother-in-law became too much

    Young woman in a car wearing a pink Columbia jacket, reacting to husband saying wife is delusional and does nothing for his mom.

    Image credits: vivianbb11

    But when she complained of the situation to her husband, he called her delusional

    Screenshot of a wife defending her housework and work hours after husband calls her delusional for not helping his mom.

    Text excerpt about husband, wife, and mother-in-law issues, highlighting delusional claims and family conflict online reactions.

    Elderly woman in a colorful floral shirt looking down, reflecting on family conflict and caring for his mom issues online.

    Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt showing a husband complaining his wife does nothing for his mom and cooks rarely, highlighting family conflict.

    Text about the challenges of assisting a senior relative and managing housework, highlighting tension in family care dynamics.

    Text excerpt showing a wife explaining her struggle caring for husband's mother while he accuses her of doing nothing.

    Text conversation showing a wife questioning her role, while husband accuses her of doing nothing for his mom.

    Woman in denim jacket looking stressed and contemplative, illustrating husband and wife conflict online discussion.

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Text discussing a husband’s claim that his wife does nothing for his mom, sparking online backlash and calling her delusional.

    Text about husband calling wife delusional for not helping with his mom, sparking strong online reactions.

    Image credits: vivianbb11

    Vivian’s husband told her to share her story on TikTok, so she did

    @vivianbb11#fyp#inlaws#husbandwife♬ original sound – pardonmoivivian

    But the netizens didn’t side with the husband, as he likely thought they would

    Social media comment telling a wife’s husband to marry his mom, related to husband and wife online conflict.

    Comment on social media discussing marriage partnership and defending wife against unreasonableness claims in online debate.

    Comment from Sheila defending wife, calling husband delusional, urging to leave him, with 555 likes on social media post.

    Social media comment showing concern with emoji, highlighting online reactions in husband wife mom controversy.

    Comment from user Warrior supporting wife, stating husband should hear and respect her, with 18.1K likes.

    Screenshot of an online comment defending wife against husband calling her delusional and ignoring responsibility for his mom.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a husband calling his wife delusional and online backlash.

    Online comment criticizing husband for saying wife is delusional and does nothing for his mom, sparking strong reactions.

    Comment saying Divorce - next question with 22.1K likes, related to husband says wife is delusional and gets destroyed online.

    Screenshot of a comment advising to take a break and rest, related to husband says wife is delusional topic.

    Comment on social media addressing husband saying wife is delusional and does nothing for his mom.

    Screenshot of a social media comment defending husband's mom in a dispute about wife being delusional online.

    Comment on household chores and care for husband’s mom sparks debate about wife being delusional online conflict

    Comment suggesting faking an emergency to expose a wife accused of doing nothing for husband's mom in an online debate.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing personal responsibility and caregiving in a family dispute online.

    Screenshot of a social media comment defending a wife against claims of not supporting her husband's mom, emphasizing peace and boundaries.

    Screenshot of a social media comment defending wife called delusional for not helping husband’s mom, sparking online debate.

    Social media comment defending wife’s role, addressing claims she does nothing for husband’s mom in online argument.

    Screenshot of an online comment defending a wife, responding to a husband’s claim about his mom.

    Comment supporting wife against husband calling her delusional for not helping his mom, urging to protect peace online.

    Comment on social media accusing husband of gaslighting wife amid online dispute about his mom and her behavior.

    Online comment criticizing wife as delusional and not helping husband's mom sparks heated debate.

    Comment from Maryam defending wife against husband’s dismissive claim about caring for his mother and cleaning efforts.

    Comment advising to stop doing things for husband’s mom as he disrespects and takes advantage, relating to wife conflict online.

    Comment expressing frustration over emotional abuse and caretaking duties in a husband-wife-mother dynamic online discussion.

    Comment about husband working 60 hours and doing chores while wife’s workload is reduced, discussing husband wife and mom care issues online.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about caregiving challenges, related to husband saying wife does nothing for his mom.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about divorce and relationship issues related to a husband saying wife is delusional.

    Online comment about wife being delusional and accused of not helping husband’s mom, sparking backlash and criticism.

    Social media comment on husband calling wife delusional for not helping his mom, sparking online debate and backlash.

    Comment from Lois Layne402 about a husband calling wife delusional and issues with mother-in-law situation.

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

    Read less »
    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    Read less »
