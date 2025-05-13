Husband Says Wife Is Delusional And Does Nothing For His Mom, Gets Destroyed Online
Sharing a home with someone often means having to pick up not only after yourself, but after them, too. Or cook for not only yourself, but them, too. Or clean not only… well, you get the idea.
For this netizen, going on TikTok by ‘vivianbb11’, that someone was her mother-in-law. While the OP wasn’t responsible for providing care for her, living under the same roof often meant helping the woman out with certain tasks. Eventually, with work, and doing most of the chores at home, it all became too much; but when she told that to her husband, he called her delusional. Scroll down to find the full story and Vivian’s video below.
For this woman, living with her mother-in-law became too much
Image credits: vivianbb11
But when she complained of the situation to her husband, he called her delusional
Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: vivianbb11
Vivian’s husband told her to share her story on TikTok, so she did
@vivianbb11#fyp#inlaws#husbandwife♬ original sound – pardonmoivivian
But the netizens didn’t side with the husband, as he likely thought they would
I'm gonna just phrase it like this: Viv, LEAVE! -_-"
I'm gonna just phrase it like this: Viv, LEAVE! -_-"
